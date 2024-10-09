What Is Capicola, And How Does It Stack Up To Prosciutto?

If you or a loved one are from the New York tri-state area, there's a really good chance you've heard the word "gabagool" spoken in relation to cold cuts. Seriously, what does that mean? Like so many words that make the journey from one language to another, "gabagool" first started as something else: capicola. It's an Italian cold cut, not a chatty monster — and while it's similar to prosciutto, there are some key differences that you should know if you're planning on cooking with capicola, ordering a sandwich from an Italian deli, or figuring out what to include on your antipasto or charcuterie plate for a party.

Capicola and prosciutto might both be pork products, but there are some key differences between them, such as what part of the pig the meat comes from, how it's prepared, and how it tastes. In fact, capicola and prosciutto are often served together, along with other salumi ("salumi" basically means cured meats) such as mortadella on a plate with other items from the antipasto course like olives, roasted red peppers, and cheeses. We've put together an extensive guide to capicola, highlighting its unique qualities, history, and uses in the kitchen. Salumi can be confusing at first, but when you're done with our guide, you'll be more confident walking up to the cold cuts counter at your local Italian deli.