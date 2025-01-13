The Sandwich Bread You Need For A Classic Mexican Torta

When you translate "torta" from Spanish to English, you'll see that it actually means cake. But over time, the torta term has come to represent a number of different foods. In Mexico, when someone says "torta," they're often referring to a type of sandwich that is made with soft, doughy bread reminiscent of a French baguette — which can be filled with anything from avocado to carnitas or chicken. For the most traditional torta, you'll want to serve it on either a telera or bolillo roll.

The origins of popular Mexican dishes go back a long way. This one has its roots in Puebla, Mexico, but the stories vary in how the torta actually came to be. The first torta was reportedly made back in 1892 by a young boy named Armando Martínez Centurión as a way of providing an easy meal for workers and school-aged kids alike; It's a filling, yet inexpensive meal that's easy to carry. Bolillos and teleras are two types of bread commonly found in Mexico, which is why they usually make up the torta base, but they look slightly different. A bolillo roll has the appearance of a football, while the telera looks a bit like the top of a baseball mitt.