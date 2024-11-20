Is A Bodega The Same Thing As A Convenience Store?

Bodegas are fixtures in New York City and its boroughs. Nearly every street corner seems to have one. This is a slight exaggeration, but just barely. The United Bodegas of America estimates that around 13,000 bodegas exist in New York City. And yes, given that you can buy incidentals from your neighborhood bodega on your way home from work, they are a type of convenience store. However, state-spanning chains like Circle K or Maverik they are not, though by some ways of thinking, the line between the two might be kind of blurred, despite bodegas having been in a fixture in New York City since the 1920s, particularly in Puerto Rican neighborhoods where they first opened.

In the Big Apple, a bodega is the place where you'll find packs of Juicy Fruit gum, fresh flowers, a carton of milk, and, oh yes, wine, too. Some people do refer to the bodegas as convenience stores, and indeed, in Cuba, the word "bodega" has come to mean just that. However, "bodega" traditionally means "warehouse" or "wine cellar" in Spanish. This is one of the reasons why you might find bottles of wine for your next dinner party at one (though it's not a requirement for them to carry vino).

The milk, on the other hand? In New York, at least, carrying milk is a requirement for a shop to be classified as a bodega, per the New York Department of Health. And while it's typical for a neighborhood bodega to sell other fresh food, it isn't necessarily any specific kind of food. In other words, the store isn't a specialized butcher or bakery, but rather a place with an assortment of convenient fare, from snacks to sandwiches. A bodega also has a max of two registers, which guarantees it stays small and local.