15 Uses For Potato Chips That Transcend Snacking

Potato chips are the perfect snack when you're craving something crispy, salty, and slightly greasy. Not only are they quick and easy to eat, but they're also affordable and come in a vast variety of enticing flavors. Even better, they don't have to be just for snacking. Potato chips can also be used in a wide range of recipes, from tasty breakfast dishes to burgers, soups, salads, and desserts. You can even make potato chips the main star of a meal.

There are several reasons many people love cooking with potato chips. For one, the crunchy texture can elevate dishes that might otherwise be rather bland. In addition, the saltiness of the chips can give foods an extra boost of seasoning. Flavored chips can amp up the taste profiles of certain dishes even more. Then there is the oil that adds richness to recipes. Potato chips are also pretty versatile. You can crush them, layer them, soak them, or blitz them into a fine powder.

Ready to go beyond simply snacking on potato chips? Consider using store-bought or homemade oven-baked potato chips in some of these dishes. You may just find that they take your meal to a whole new level.