15 Bagel Toppings Beyond Cream Cheese To Try ASAP
While there's nothing quite like a bagel with cream cheese, there are so many toppings beyond the basics that will take a standard bagel to new heights. Cream cheese might be the go-to condiment, but don't be afraid to think out of the box about other types of creamy spreads, savory dips, and even extra indulgent desserts on top of your bagel.
Some toppings do especially well when paired with other ingredients like eggs, veggies, or meat to make your bagel into a bagel sandwich that will keep you full all day. Many of these ingredients add extra nutrition from protein, fats, and vitamins that will turn a boring bagel into a delicious handheld meal.
Sean Adams, owner of Naval Bagels in Annapolis, Maryland, shared with us his go-tos for bagel toppings, which he swears by for delicious snacks and meals. We've also consulted Ariella Wolkowicz, the chef and owner at Toasted in Napa, California, for other unique toppings to provide options to those who might be lactose intolerant or avoiding dairy.
Peanut butter
Peanut butter is a great alternative to cream cheese because it's still creamy and delicious on a crispy toasted bagel. Sean Adams recommends pairing it with banana, honey, and chia seeds. Otherwise, peanut butter alone or with a jelly spread over any bagel flavor, toasted or untoasted, is a hearty way to start your day. It's also a particularly good option if you want to upgrade your basic peanut butter and jelly sandwich at lunch.
A crunchy peanut butter variety can add a little extra oomph to your bagel, but feel free to reach for other nut butter, such as almond butter, for a similar texture with a slightly different flavor. Sunbutter, made with sunflower seeds, is a similar topping that works if you have a nut allergy. You can even try your hand at homemade nut butter to try different combinations, customize the texture, or add extra flavor from spices like vanilla or cayenne pepper.
Avocado
Move over avocado toast to make room for an avocado bagel. The ingredient pairs well with an everything bagel but is also delicious on plain, wheat, and onion bagels.
"We have California flavors on the menu that are really popular, including avocado on top of many of our sandwiches," Sean Adams says of one of his favorite bagel toppings. As such, try having an avocado bagel for breakfast or lunch, putting it with pieces of hard-boiled egg and red pepper flakes, or adding veggies and spices.
But don't stop there. Take inspiration from Adams' creations by adding Oaxaca cheese, steak, and fresh salsa or pairing avocado with turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and honey mustard for a new twist on a cold-cut sandwich.
You can use avocado slices or as a spread by mashing them and putting in extra seasonings. Adding avocado is a good way to get more fiber as well as other nutrients like monosaturated fats, carotenoids, and potassium. Some studies have shown that eating avocados can potentially help lower risks for certain diseases.
Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is a simple swap and a good alternative to cream cheese. It isn't quite as rich or high in fat content but is still creamy and has a good bite. Slather Greek yogurt on your bagel just like you would cream cheese, although it's generally a bit thinner. Make sure that you mix the Greek yogurt thoroughly before using just in case it has separated while in the fridge. According to Sean Adams, cream cheese is the topping of choice for most bagel lovers, but Greek yogurt has a similar taste with a different nutritional profile.
If you want to make things even tastier, top the Greek yogurt with other garnishes or proteins. Jam works well for a bit of sweetness, but savory ingredients like breakfast meats, avocado, and eggs are also delicious. Or keep it just yogurt but experiment with the different options. For a simpler flavor that lets the twang of the yogurt shine through, stick with plain Greek yogurt. If you want something sweeter, look for flavored varieties like strawberry or vanilla. Keep in mind that these often have more sugar, so you may want to adjust your other toppings to accommodate.
Ricotta cheese
If you want to keep things simple and creamy, consider swapping your cream cheese with ricotta cheese. Savory ingredients, which Sean Adams says work well on a bagel, are a nice pairing for ricotta. It's saltier than cream cheese, so don't expect it to taste exactly the same, but it is a good option to switch things up. Strain the ricotta cheese before spreading it over the bagel, which removes extra moisture, a common in ricotta.
You can use the ricotta as is or whip it to incorporate air, which makes the cheese topping extra fluffy and light. If you use whipped ricotta, spread it carefully over the bagel to keep it from compacting too much. For a touch of sweetness, drizzle honey over the top or add berries or other fresh fruit cut into slices or bite-sized pieces. Sweet toppings pair well with the salty ricotta cheese. Savory options like tomato and basil turn this into a modified caprese bagel.
Eggs
"Eggs is one of our most popular bagel toppings for breakfast," says Sean Adams. "We've seen a lot of people scooping out their bagel to fit more of the eggs, sausage, and those kinds of toppings."
And it's easy to see why: Eggs have plenty of protein and fat, which can help you feel full longer. Besides being delicious on a bagel breakfast sandwich, they also give you plenty of energy that you can use during your day. Try topping your bagel with traditional creamy scrambled eggs or scrambled egg whites sans yolks, which are a less rich option that has a similar texture and flavor.
Though, if you prefer a fried egg or a hard-boiled egg, you don't have to commit to the scrambled version. You can even add everything from bacon to veggies; go wild when customizing your toppings and making your budget-friendly breakfast sandwich in the comfort of your home.
Pesto
Another tasty cream cheese replacement for a bagel is a pesto topping. Traditionally made with basil, pine nuts, parmesan, and olive oil, pesto is a savory spread with a strong, fresh herb flavor. Whip up your own batch or make things even easier with a high-quality store-bought pesto, making this a convenient topping if you ever run out of cream cheese or get tired of it.
If you are nut-free, consider Rachael Ray's take on pesto that substitutes capers for pine nuts, which gives a slightly different flavor. Try experimenting with the ratio of oil to herbs and spices to make your own version of pesto.
"Pesto is a fun one in the summer — we do a sandwich with pesto, tomatoes, bacon, and pickled mustard seeds, which is pretty popular," says Ariella Wolkowicz. You can also serve it alongside traditional caprese toppings like mozzarella and tomato or include it as a base for a modified pizza bagel.
Salad spreads
Any creamy salad spread can go right on the bagel, toasted or untoasted, and it works well with a plain, wheat, or everything bagel. Egg salad has a nice creaminess that is similar to cream cheese but includes extra protein from the egg. It also works great as breakfast and lunch meals. Though egg salad is a popular option for bagels, chicken salad and shrimp salad are delicious selections that work well as a spread, too. Just like eggs, chicken and shrimp bring protein and extra flavor to the table.
If you're making your own salad spread, you can use your own blend of mayo and mustard to get it just the way you like it. Avocado or Greek yogurt make nice bases for egg salad and deliver a new flavor to a classic combination. Onion and chopped celery can upgrade various salads with added flavor and a hint of crunch. While you're at it, throw in a slice of tomato to the bagel sandwich for a tasty and fresh combination.
Even though customizing to this extent is great, making your own salad spread can be time-consuming. If that's a problem, rotisserie chicken is perfect to cut down on prep time when making chicken salad.
Shredded cheese
There are endless possibilities for shredded cheese on a bagel, whether you keep things simple with a light sprinkling or load it up for a heftier sandwich. The type of cheese you choose can also affect the overall result. Pepperjack has a little kick, while shredded cheddar and Swiss are creamy and salty. Mozzarella is a softer option that you can find in the dairy case at the grocery store. Blends like Mexican or Parmesan-romano that incorporate multiple types of cheese are viable choices for a deeper flavor profile.
For the best bagel with shredded cheese, top the bagel and put it in the toaster oven cheese side up. It will melt and turn a delicious golden brown. "You want to get things melted," says Sean Adams. "A plain bagel is a clean slate for just about any type of cheese." You can add other toppings, such as shredded chicken, mashed avocado, and tomatoes to make it into a bagel sandwich. Shredded cheese also works well over breakfast bagel toppings like scrambled eggs, bacon, or sausage.
Tomato sauce and pizza toppings
A pizza bagel is a popular item with kids (and those young at heart) because it includes all the fun pizza toppings in a handheld size. Pepperoni and cheese are classic choices, but you can branch out with unusual toppings as well. Get creative by using fresh veggies, cut herbs, chips from the pantry, or even leftovers from the fridge. Put a small amount of marinara or pizza sauce on the bagel before adding the toppings to help it all come together. Top with shredded cheese and put it in the toaster oven to get the top golden brown and bubbling. Sean Adams likes to add a bit of Italian seasonings to get true pizza flavor.
Try making your own pizza bagel open-faced so it looks just like a little pizza. Sausage, grilled onions, and pepperoni all work as toppings to add extra flavor and turn the bagel into a meal. Adams calls the pizza bagel an "edgier option."
Crab dip
Crab dip with melted cheese is the perfect topping for a bagel. It is creamy, just like cream cheese, with extra saltiness and savoriness thanks to melted cheese and crab meat. Spread it over a sliced bagel, sprinkle shredded cheese, and put it in the toaster oven to get it deliciously crispy on the top. Or keep it simple by simply using it as a spread between two bagel halves and eating it like a sandwich. You can find crab dip already prepared at the grocery store or make your own.
Making crab dip from scratch is an ideal choice for those who live in areas with easy access to fresh seafood. If jumbo lump crab meat, which has the meatiest and richest flavor, is on the cards, add scrambled eggs, melted cheddar cheese, and a generous amount of Old Bay seasoning. You can make adjustments to your own version of crab dip or look for local inspiration in your area, such as Chicago-style hot dog toppings in the Windy City or lobster roll-inspired bagel sandwiches in Maine. Similar party dips such as onion dip or spinach dip are other great options.
Hummus
Made from chickpeas, hummus has plenty of nutrients. It is an ingredient that works well with any toasted bread as a spread, according to Sean Adams. You can even opt for hummus with roasted garlic or red pepper for further flavor. Seeds and nuts help add texture when sprinkled over the top of the hummus after it's layered on the bagel.
Want something less savory? Chocolate hummus, which incorporates cocoa powder and a little bit of sugar, is a sweeter option. Add extras like sliced fruit for a sweet bagel or sprouts and veggies for something at lunchtime.
If you are a vegetarian or vegan, hummus is the perfect alternative to cream cheese. "Spreads which have stronger flavors (tinned fish, pestos, butters) are a nice alternative to just cream cheese ... especially for people who might be vegan or lactose intolerant," says Ariella Wolkowicz. So, it's safe to say that she is also a fan of hummus as a spread. Just be sure to ask about the preparation of the hummus or look at the ingredients list before picking it up at the grocery store to ensure it's fully suitable for your dietary needs.
Honey butter
Sure, you can use butter on a bagel, but when you switch to whipped honey butter, your taste buds will sing. It adds a touch of sweetness that works well with sweet or savory bagels. If you spread honey butter over a toasted bagel, it melts into the bread and incorporates those flavorful notes into every bite. Sean Adams says that butter and honey butter work "as a simple topping."
Making honey butter at home is easy. Just let the butter soften and mix in a small amount of honey. Start with just a little bit and whip the butter using a stand mixer, handheld mixer, or whisk. Add honey to taste, making sure to incorporate it thoroughly to check the consistency. Adding too much honey can result in a butter that is too thin. Other compound butter flavor pairings that work well on bagels include herbs and spices. Lavender and cinnamon both pair well with honey butter for even more flavor.
Jam or jelly
Jam and jelly make nice additions to a buttered bagel, but both also work well on their own. Jam is thicker and chunkier than smooth jelly due to the larger pieces of fruit left in the mixture. There are plenty of fruit jams and jellies out there that are tasty, and many are locally made and super fresh. Many bagel shops, including Naval Bagels, have jelly as a topping option on the menu. You can even pair it with cream cheese to boost the traditional bagel topping with a sweeter flavor and more texture.
Toast the bagel first to get some extra crunch, or keep it untoasted if you prefer a softer bite. Peanut butter and jelly has been popular for decades because it is an economical sandwich combination that is both delicious and doesn't require refrigeration, but jelly makes a nice accompaniment to everything from classic cream cheese to butter.
Tinned fish
Tinned fish is a recommendation from Ariella Wolkowicz, thanks to its strong flavor. It is a good alternative to cream cheese and works for those who don't do dairy but still want plenty of flavor to uplift the standard bagel. Tinned fish tends to be salty, so you may want to start with a little bit and build upon it based on your taste preferences. Enjoy it on its own or include upgrades with crunchy textures like lettuce or tomato to turn it into a bagel sandwich.
Varieties like tuna can be mixed up into a salad spread that is both creamy and savory, with additional ingredients like celery or onion providing extra flavor and texture. There are various types of tinned fish to choose from at the grocery store, including sardines and mackerel. Look for styles with extra flavor from infused oils to make things even more interesting.
Cheesecake and fruit butter
Sean Adams says that some people like to pair sweet toppings with spicy bagels like the jalapeño bagel. Cheesecake and fruit butter are super indulgent options that work as a pairing or as individual toppings. Topping a bagel with decadent cheesecake or fruit butter with a hint of tartness makes you feel like you're eating dessert but is somehow fitting for a daytime grub.
"For those that like sweet options on bagels, I like fruit butters because I find them to be not quite as sweet as straight jam, but they have a thicker texture which spreads nicer and is slightly cleaner when eating," says Ariella Wolkowicz.
Spread a bit of cheesecake over your bagel and add your favorite toppings to turn it into a dessert. Cherries, strawberries, and chocolate are all classic pairings. But you can get creative with candy pieces, mango, or swirled jam — all are also delicious. There are plenty of types of cheesecake from all over the world that you can use for inspiration when building your own bagel cheesecake sandwich. The same goes for fruit butter; it comes in a variety of styles, including apple butter, strawberry butter, and peach butter.