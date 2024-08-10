15 Bagel Toppings Beyond Cream Cheese To Try ASAP

While there's nothing quite like a bagel with cream cheese, there are so many toppings beyond the basics that will take a standard bagel to new heights. Cream cheese might be the go-to condiment, but don't be afraid to think out of the box about other types of creamy spreads, savory dips, and even extra indulgent desserts on top of your bagel.

Some toppings do especially well when paired with other ingredients like eggs, veggies, or meat to make your bagel into a bagel sandwich that will keep you full all day. Many of these ingredients add extra nutrition from protein, fats, and vitamins that will turn a boring bagel into a delicious handheld meal.

Sean Adams, owner of Naval Bagels in Annapolis, Maryland, shared with us his go-tos for bagel toppings, which he swears by for delicious snacks and meals. We've also consulted Ariella Wolkowicz, the chef and owner at Toasted in Napa, California, for other unique toppings to provide options to those who might be lactose intolerant or avoiding dairy.