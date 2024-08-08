The Hands-Down Best Cuban Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews
The Cuban sandwich (aka the Cubano) may only have a few ingredients, but when done right, it's a masterpiece of bread, meat, and cheese. A classic Cuban sandwich recipe calls for roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on pillowy Cuban bread. If you're in Tampa, salami goes in there too. The sandwich is often pressed in a plancha (Spanish for "cooking plate"), to make the outside hot and crispy and the cheese melted and gooey.
As the name suggests, the Cuban sandwich did indeed originate in Cuba. The "mixto" sandwich made its way to Florida in the mid-1800s when many Cubans migrated to the state to work in the tobacco industry. Many say Tampa was where the sandwich really took off, while others say Miami is where it evolved. To this day, the two cities have an ongoing food feud about which contributed the most to the sandwich's modern form.
While Tampa and Miami certainly have the lion's share of Cuban sandwich spots, they're not the only places you can get this Caribbean-born creation. Several restaurants and cafes around the country consistently get called out for having the absolute best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S. Based on reviews, these are the sandwiches that are worth hopping on a plane for.
Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina - Miami, FL
Located in the heart of Miami's Little Havana, Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina is a lively spot that offers authentic Cuban vibes. Grab a seat inside or on the terrace and groove to live music as the kitchen prepares your Cubano, aka "El Guapo." The sandwich is about as classic as you can get with slices of smoked ham, mojo-marinated roasted pork, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mustard on Cuban bread. The bread is brushed with butter, pressed until toasted, and served with a smattering of potato sticks.
Many diners give the Cuban sandwich at Old's Havana a resounding five stars, citing the ample size and perfect ratio of meat to cheese and bread. For example, one reviewer on Yelp wrote, "Absolutely the best Cuban sandwich I've ever tasted. The meat-packed sandwich was perfectly complemented by the buttery, fragrant bread, and the balance of cheese and mustard was spot on." Pair it with a mojito or a cafecito and you have the perfect Little Havana meal.
(786) 518-2196
1442 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135
La Segunda Central Bakery - Tampa, FL
Many people will tell you that an authentic Cuban sandwich must have the right bread. It should be slightly crusty on the outside, soft inside, and some say it must have a signature split down the middle created by a palmetto leaf. La Segunda Central Bakery in Tampa, Florida is the OG of Cuban bread in the United States. Established in 1915, the bakery still makes its bread by hand today. It pumps out over 18,000 loaves daily and ships them off to restaurants and cafes around the country.
If you want an authentic Tampa-style Cuban sandwich, La Segunda is your spot. The original bakery is in Ybor City and it serves coffee, pastries, and a variety of sandwiches. The much-lauded Cuban sandwich features roasted pork, smoked ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, and special sauce on the bakery's famous bread. Many say the sandwich is an absolute must for any Cubano-loving foodie. As one diner wrote on Yelp, "If you haven't tried the Cuban sandwich at La Segunda, have you even had a Cuban sandwich?"
(813) 248-1531
2512 North 15th Street, Tampa, FL 33605
Cafecito - Chicago, IL
There's no doubt that Chicago is a foodie city. While it's best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, many say you shouldn't sleep on the Cuban sandwich at Cafecito. This chain of Cuban coffee houses consistently tops lists of the best Cuban sandwiches in the city thanks to its savory pork that is marinated for hours before being roasted to perfection. Then there is the salty ham and Swiss cheese, the crunchy pickles, and the tangy mustard, all of which are encased in pressed-until-crispy bread.
Cafecito has tons of sandwiches on the menu that get great reviews, but none are more lauded than the Cubano. One diner left a Google review that read, "Best Cuban sandwich I've ever had. Excellent pork and the perfect amount of mustard and pickles." Another satisfied diner on Yelp wrote, "The bread was amazing: crispy outside, dense and soft inside, and the change of flavor from outside to inside was great. Another highlight was the piled-high meat sandwiched between the two pieces of artworks — juicy, tender, balanced fatty, and lean meat."
Multiple locations in Chicago
Sanguich De Miami - Miami, FL
There are tons of places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami, but few have earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction. Sanguich de Miami started as a tiny sandwich shop in Little Havana, Miami, in 2017. Word-of-mouth soon spread about how good the Cuban sandwiches were and now there are multiple locations in Miami-Dade County. People can't get enough of the signature Cubano and other tasty sandwiches.
There are a few things that set the Cubano at Sanguich de Miami apart from others. First, the ham is brined for seven days in a mixture of herbs and spices. Then the lechon (pork) is marinated for one to two days before being roasted. The meat is piled on authentic Cuban bread with spicy homemade mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickles. Finally, the sandwich is brushed with lard and crisped up in the plancha. The result is a beautiful blend of textures and flavors. As one Google reviewer wrote, "Each bite of the sandwich was full of flavor and absolutely juicy."
Multiple locations in Miami and Coral Gables
Cochon Butcher - New Orleans, LA
New Orleans is no stranger to delicious sandwiches. Think po-boys on crusty French bread and muffulettas, which are essentially Italian subs. If it's a Cuban sandwich you're after, Cochon Butcher won't let you down. Located next to sister restaurant Cochon, this meat-centric eatery makes everything in-house. This includes meats made from whole hogs raised on local farms, the tangy house mustard, and vinegary pickles. Even the bread is freshly baked by its other sister restaurant, La Boulangerie.
Cochon Butcher's Cubano features smoked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, and chimichurri on toasty, pressed bread. Diners love the subtle smoky flavor of the pork and the chimichurri, both of which add unique touches to the sandwich. Many say the flavors meld beautifully. According to one Google review, "The Cubano was so good. Thinly sliced pork and melted cheese ... perfect. The added pickles threw it over the top." Another reviewer wrote, "Seriously the Cubano was way better than it had any right to be. My apologies to my friends from Miami."
(504) 588-7675
930 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130
Flan Factory - Tampa, FL
Flan Factory is a tribute to owner Joseph Palau's abuela, who instilled in him a love for their Cuban culinary traditions. The Ybor City spot serves authentic Cuban foods like tostones, arroz frito, and sandwiches. The Tampeño Cuban sandwich was voted the Best Cuban Sandwich in Tampa at the Cuban Sandwich Festival in 2023 thanks to its fresh, quality ingredients. It features slow-roasted pork, Genoa salami, Serrano ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, and mustard on pressed bread from La Segunda Bakery.
Many diners agree that Flan Factory serves one of the best Cuban sandwiches in Tampa. People laud the substantial size of the sandwich, the tasty pork, and the overall combo of flavors. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "Every last ingredient here was very well thought out. Piled high with premium meats, mojo pork, savory ham, and salami (because it's Tampa) it is finished off with melted Swiss, mayo, mustard, and a nice crisp pickle, all snug with some fresh Cuban bread! It was perfection, and I think it did Tampa proud to be THE official city sandwich."
(813) 402-2400
1718 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Cafe Habana - New York, NY
New York City has one of the largest Cuban populations in the U.S. outside of Florida, so it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of places to grab a Cuban sandwich. But if you want a really good Cubano, many people say Cafe Habana is the spot. The tiny 38-seat spot in Nolita attracts a diverse crowd of diners who come for Latin American comfort food like grilled corn with cotija cheese, tacos, and the famous Cubano sandwich.
Cafe Habana's version of the sandwich has citrus-marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayo. It's served on a crispy, toasted roll and comes with fries. "Get the Cubano," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "The meat was so juicy. The au jus came out of the sandwich with each bite." While people also comment on the crunchy bread and perfectly melted cheese, it's that flavorful pork that wins most people over. As another diner wrote on Yelp, "I have yet to have a Cubano that packs a similar flavor. I'm drooling thinking about it."
(212) 625-2001
17 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
Porto's Bakery & Cafe - Los Angeles, CA
Since 1976, Porto's Bakery & Cafe has been offering a taste of Cuba in Los Angeles. The family-run bakery is best known for its sweet treats like Cuban cakes and pastries, but there are also some savory bites on the menu. The Cubano is a fan favorite. It has all the classic elements you would expect in an authentic Cuban sandwich like slow-roasted pork, roasted ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles. It's served on a pressed Cuban roll with a special dressing of mayo, mustard, and house spices.
Long lines are pretty common at most of the Porto's locations, which is a testament to how good the food is. That being said, many customers say the lines move fast and that the Cuban sandwiches are well worth the wait. People comment on how the sandwiches are ultra-tasty, reasonably priced, and consistently good every time. One diner wrote in a Google review, "The Cubano is PERFECT. The bread stays nice and crunchy in transit. Great balance of meat, cheese, mustard, and pickles. Always get the plantain chips on the side too!"
Multiple locations in Los Angeles County
Bodega - St. Petersburg, FL
If you're in St. Petersburg and craving a Cuban sandwich, Bodega frequently gets called out for having the best in the city. Order at the window and then grab a seat inside or on the patio. Your sandwich will arrive on toasted Cuban bread packed with ample portions of roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, and mojo sauce. You can pair your sandwich with freshly squeezed juice like the "The Greengo" with kale, apple, cucumber, cilantro, and guarapo (fermented juice extracted directly from sugarcane).
Bodega owners Debbie and George Sayegh previously owned a Cuban coffee shop in Brooklyn, New York, where they perfected the recipe for their Cuban sandwich. The formula is a hit with diners in St. Petersburg. One customer wrote in a Google review, "Best Cuban sandwich I've had in the area so far. Bread was fresh and pork was seasoned to perfection." Another diner on Yelp wrote, "The pork was tender and the mojo sauce made for a flavorful sandwich. The bread was crisp, which is what you want."
(727) 623-0942
1180 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, Florida 33705
El Cubano - Seattle, WA
Seattle offers a smorgasbord of enticing eats like fresh seafood, Seattle dogs, and even French tacos. And although it's far from the shores of Cuba and Florida, there are also a few spots that offer seriously good Cuban sandwiches. According to foodies, El Cubano offers one of the most authentic Cubanos in the area. Cuban-born owners Geo Rodriguez and Kim Gianotti fly in bread from La Segunda Bakery in Ybor City and pack the sandwiches with classic ingredients like roasted pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, and mustard.
"I was born and raised in Florida and El Cubano's Cuban sandwich is the best I've found in the PNW," wrote one fan on Reddit. Some adjectives that people use to describe the sandwich include crispy, juicy, and comforting. Diners love that every sandwich is made fresh to order and that the flavors and textures are spot on. As one Yelp reviewer wrote, "There was so much flavor packed in the sandwich. The amount of savory and sourness was well balanced. The bread was soft yet crispy and buttery. There was also a cheese pull!"
(206) 629-4443
19920 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Margon - New York City, NY
It may be close to Times Square, but there's nothing flashy or fake about Margon. Sidle up to the counter and put in your order for a Cubano sandwich served with your choice of soup or rice and beans. You can take it to go or have a seat at one of the handful of tables if one is free. Margon also serves a variety of Caribbean dishes like the chicharrón de pollo, kettle-fried fish, and media noche sandwich (similar to a Cubano, but with soft, sweet bread). It's a great little spot for anyone looking to eat in New York City on a budget.
Locals and visitors alike appreciate the authenticity of this hole-in-the-wall Cuban spot. Many go just for the Cuban sandwiches, which diners say are hearty and tasty. The sandwich is served Tampa-style with all the classic Cubano fillings, plus salami. One diner on Yelp commented, "The bread is pressed crispy and the meat is fragrant and flavorful." Several people recommend spicing it up with the vinegar-based hot sauce from the bottles supplied on the tables.
(212) 354-5013
136 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
West Tampa Sandwich Shop - Tampa, FL
Established in 1992, West Tampa Sandwich Shop is a beloved neighborhood institution. It has a loyal following of customers who visit mainly for the Tampa-style Cuban sandwiches with all the fixings like ham, pork, salami, pickles, Swiss cheese, mayo, and mustard. Unlike many other spots, West Tampa Sandwich Shop also adds lettuce and tomatoes. While some might say that's sacrilege, others say it makes the sandwich that much more delicious. For a sweet and salty twist, you can also have your Cuban sandwich the way former President Barack Obama ordered it: on honeyed bread.
Regardless of how you order your Cubano, diners say that you can expect ultra-fresh bread and substantial fillings at a great price. Even the large sandwiches ring in at under $10. As for the taste, one Yelp reviewer wrote, "The combination of ham, pork, mustard, cheese, and pickles on nicely pressed and toasted bread always delivers. And West Tampa Sandwich Shop does it at a high level. You can taste the quality of the ham ... It's a d*** good sammie."
westtampasandwichshoprestaurant.com
(813) 873-7104
3904 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607
Cuban Foods Bakery & Restaurant - Phoenix, AZ
Hidden away in a strip mall on Phoenix's west side, Cuban Foods Bakery & Restaurant serves up authentic Cuban cuisine. As one regular customer wrote on Yelp, "My wife is Cubana and she says this is as close to home cooking as you're going to find in AZ." In addition to traditional Cuban dishes like papas rellenas and ropa vieja, you can grab a divine Cuban sandwich that many say wouldn't be out of place in Miami.
Owner Manuel Hernandez makes a classic version of the Cubano with Cuban bread, pork that's roasted in-house, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles. The sandwich is pressed on a grill until it's golden and toasted, and it's served with fries. Reviewers rave about how massive the sandwich is and how amazing the flavors are. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "It was hands down the best Cuban sandwich I've ever had. The portion was huge making this an easily shareable sandwich. The bread they used was crispy and flaky and oh-so yummy!! The pork was flavorful and tender."
(602) 296-5759
10649 N 43rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sandy's Cafe - Key West, FL
Key West is another Florida spot where Cuban sandwiches reign supreme. One place that locals say is an absolute must for Cubanos is Sandy's Cafe. The easy-going spot has been slinging sandwiches and other Cuban dishes like pollo criollo and palomilla steak since 1984. The Cuban Mix sandwich combines ham, roasted pork, salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and mustard in your choice of Cuban bread, wheat bread, or a wrap.
Sandy's Cafe is a no-frills type of spot attached to a laundromat, and that's what many people love about it. You can order at the window and grab a stool outside to scarf down your sammie. Although you can make modifications to your sandwich if you like (looking at all you folks who think mayo has no place on a Cubano), many suggest ordering it "all the way." As one Google reviewer wrote, "So many layers of flavors, their sandwiches are more than food; they're an experience." Just be warned — the sandwiches are super filling, so you'll want to rock up hungry.
Methodology
To uncover which spots serve the absolute best Cuban sandwiches in America, we scoured online forums, food blogs, and review sites like Yelp and Google reviews to see which spots people call out the most for having amazing Cubanos. We read through countless customer reviews to see what diners say about the sandwiches and drew on some of our own experiences. We took factors like how flavorful the sandwiches are, the quality of the ingredients, and how well the sandwiches are executed into consideration. We also took into account consistency and value for money. The Cuban sandwiches in this list get overwhelmingly great reviews on all of those points.