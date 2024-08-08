The Hands-Down Best Cuban Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews

The Cuban sandwich (aka the Cubano) may only have a few ingredients, but when done right, it's a masterpiece of bread, meat, and cheese. A classic Cuban sandwich recipe calls for roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on pillowy Cuban bread. If you're in Tampa, salami goes in there too. The sandwich is often pressed in a plancha (Spanish for "cooking plate"), to make the outside hot and crispy and the cheese melted and gooey.

As the name suggests, the Cuban sandwich did indeed originate in Cuba. The "mixto" sandwich made its way to Florida in the mid-1800s when many Cubans migrated to the state to work in the tobacco industry. Many say Tampa was where the sandwich really took off, while others say Miami is where it evolved. To this day, the two cities have an ongoing food feud about which contributed the most to the sandwich's modern form.

While Tampa and Miami certainly have the lion's share of Cuban sandwich spots, they're not the only places you can get this Caribbean-born creation. Several restaurants and cafes around the country consistently get called out for having the absolute best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S. Based on reviews, these are the sandwiches that are worth hopping on a plane for.

