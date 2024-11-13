Store-Bought Pickles, Ranked From Worst To Best

Is there anything sadder on a plate than an off-color, soggy pickle sitting limply next to your sandwich? On the other hand, a crunchy bite of delicious pickle can add a flavorful pop to your meal. While you can't control the quality of pickle you get as a side with your deli sandwich, you can make sure the pickles you eat at home have a perfect crunch and tangy flavor. However, the amount of choices when you head to the pickle aisle at your grocery store can be overwhelming. Should you buy your pickles in glass jars or plastic containers? Does a fermented pickle taste better than the traditional pickled variety? Are refrigerated pickles tastier than shelf-stable? Do smaller companies make better pickles than the larger, more well-known brands?

To find the answers to these questions and more, I went on the hunt for the most perfect store-bought pickle. I chose 12 brands from my local supermarket with a mix of shelf-stable and refrigerated jars, and one snack pouch. A few on our list pack a little bit of heat as well. Read on to find out which is the very best pickle on the store shelves.