The Difference Between Bologna And Mortadella

When you were a kid, there's a decent chance you grew up eating bologna sandwiches. They're extremely simple to make; you can add cheese, lettuce, or tomatoes at your leisure, depending on how big of a picky eater you were back then, but no matter what, the smooth, processed meat was the star of the show. Due to these lunches, bologna is one of those early words a kid learns which is spelled completely differently than it sounds — "a load of baloney" — and it's not what you might pick for a fancier deli sandwich as an adult. Imagine your surprise then, when you try the more under-the-radar mortadella for the first time and it seems notably similar to bologna. Is it the same?

In the sense that both are Italian sausages, they're similar, and their smooth, mild texture and light pink appearance certainly match up. The biggest difference between the two is that mortadella has cubes of fat separated from the pork, which are visible in its slices. It's also often spiced. Bologna is much more uniform looking, because the meat and the fat are completely mixed together into a consistent texture, and it's not typically spiced so its flavor is much milder. It may not sound like an enormous difference, but it does change how the two cold cuts are used, and how much you can do with each one.