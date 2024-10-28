How Kosher Hot Dogs Became Widely Popular

The "kosher" label applies to foods that comply with the set of Jewish Dietary Laws laid out in the Torah, which forbid, for instance, consuming pork or shellfish or mixing meat and dairy. According to the Pew Research Center, as of 2020, about 2.4% of the U.S. population identifies as Jewish, and as of 2021, only 17% percent of American Jews keep kosher in the home That means that only about 0.4% of Americans keep kosher.

It's surprising, then, how popular kosher hot dogs have become among Americans, even those with no connection to Judaism. By far the most recognizable brand of kosher dog is Hebrew National, which, according to the Wall Street Journal, made $170 million in sales in 2020. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council dedicates a page of their website to kosher hot dogs, which asserts that ¾ of Americans who consume kosher products are not Jewish at all, and in terms of sales, "the kosher hot dog category is growing at twice the rate of the total category."

The primary distinction of kosher hot dogs is that they're made with all kosher beef and, obviously, don't include pork. Their popularity can be explained by savvy marketing, a high-quality product, and a historical perception of kosher butchers as particularly clean.