Avoid These Mistakes With Your Next Tropical, Rum-Based Cocktail
Rum is always going to be a mainstay on cocktail menus, but as much as we love a hot buttered rum or a good rum and coke, this kind of alcohol is pretty much perfect for tropical drinks. After all, rum originated in the Caribbean, and its production continues to be dominated by the West Indies. Its the foundation of piña coladas, daiquiris and the original Mai Tai. To help you embrace the tropical spirit at your next gathering, Chowhound got some tips from cocktail expert Robyn Smith, PhD. Smith is the founder of rum et al. and creator of the booze-centric This Blog's NEAT. Her top advice for rum-based tropical cocktail crafting is simple.
According to Smith, "The most common mistakes in tropical cocktails are using low-quality rum and making the drink too sweet." Popular tropical cocktails like rum punch and strawberry daiquiris feature fruit flavors that need to be delicately balanced. Rum is made from sugar, usually in the form of sugar cane or molasses. Although the sweetener is mostly removed through distillation, many brands add extra sugar to their rum. This tends to happen more with dark rum, so keep that in mind when picking up a bottle or two for mixing purposes.
Picking the best rum for tropical drinks
Robyn Smith emphasizes the importance of choosing high-quality rums for your cocktails. Generally speaking, the way a rum is distilled and refined will affect its quality. The lower quality, less refined stuff can have a harsher flavor and impact on your mind and body. And, of course, rums with lots of added sugar will spoil a cocktail's flavor profile. That being said, you don't need to break the bank to get a great bottle of rum. "There are plenty of affordable, high-quality rums out there," says Smith. "Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum is one of my go-tos for tropical cocktails and punches," she adds.
Smith's final word of advice regards flavored rums. "Avoid spiced or flavored rums, as they can throw off the balance by adding unnecessary sweetness," she warns. As much as you might love Kirkland Spiced Rum, this isn't the time to reach for it. For simple guidance, Smith says, "I recommend Minimalist Tiki by Matt Pietrek and Carrie Smith for excellent tropical cocktail recipes and more information about rum." If you want to try a simple rum cocktail right now, start with a classic hurricane cocktail, which makes use of both light and dark rums for a perfectly balanced flavor profile.