Avoid These Mistakes With Your Next Tropical, Rum-Based Cocktail

Rum is always going to be a mainstay on cocktail menus, but as much as we love a hot buttered rum or a good rum and coke, this kind of alcohol is pretty much perfect for tropical drinks. After all, rum originated in the Caribbean, and its production continues to be dominated by the West Indies. Its the foundation of piña coladas, daiquiris and the original Mai Tai. To help you embrace the tropical spirit at your next gathering, Chowhound got some tips from cocktail expert Robyn Smith, PhD. Smith is the founder of rum et al. and creator of the booze-centric This Blog's NEAT. Her top advice for rum-based tropical cocktail crafting is simple.

According to Smith, "The most common mistakes in tropical cocktails are using low-quality rum and making the drink too sweet." Popular tropical cocktails like rum punch and strawberry daiquiris feature fruit flavors that need to be delicately balanced. Rum is made from sugar, usually in the form of sugar cane or molasses. Although the sweetener is mostly removed through distillation, many brands add extra sugar to their rum. This tends to happen more with dark rum, so keep that in mind when picking up a bottle or two for mixing purposes.