Take Sloppy Joe's To The Next Level With One Spicy Meat Swap

In a society where table manners are generally given high priority, there's something satisfying about digging into a messy meal like a sloppy joe. The humble sloppy joe is a classic comfort food that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, whether you're feeding a family or dining solo. Along with being easy to make, they're also easy to customize. For example, if you ever get tired of plain ground beef, try making your next sloppy joe with chorizo instead.

Chorizo sausage is typically made with ground pork and is thoroughly seasoned to give it a spicy kick. This means you don't have to worry about figuring out what herbs or spices to add to your sloppy joe recipe since the chorizo does all the work for you (that's also why it's a great way to upgrade a can of beans). To use chorizo for your next sloppy joe, simply add the sausage to a skillet over medium heat. Use a wooden spoon to break up and stir the meat until it's cooked through. Then, you can proceed to add the typical fare like onions, bell peppers, and tomato paste. If you want to cut down on cleanup, you can even consider making your sloppy joe with a hot dog bun.