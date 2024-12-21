Take Sloppy Joe's To The Next Level With One Spicy Meat Swap
In a society where table manners are generally given high priority, there's something satisfying about digging into a messy meal like a sloppy joe. The humble sloppy joe is a classic comfort food that is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner, whether you're feeding a family or dining solo. Along with being easy to make, they're also easy to customize. For example, if you ever get tired of plain ground beef, try making your next sloppy joe with chorizo instead.
Chorizo sausage is typically made with ground pork and is thoroughly seasoned to give it a spicy kick. This means you don't have to worry about figuring out what herbs or spices to add to your sloppy joe recipe since the chorizo does all the work for you (that's also why it's a great way to upgrade a can of beans). To use chorizo for your next sloppy joe, simply add the sausage to a skillet over medium heat. Use a wooden spoon to break up and stir the meat until it's cooked through. Then, you can proceed to add the typical fare like onions, bell peppers, and tomato paste. If you want to cut down on cleanup, you can even consider making your sloppy joe with a hot dog bun.
Go for Mexican chorizo
There are two main types of chorizo: Spanish and Mexican. Spanish chorizo is usually cured or smoked, which gives it a firm texture that makes it better suited for something like a charcuterie board, where it can be sliced and enjoyed as is. It also has more subtle seasoning, like paprika and garlic. Mexican chorizo, on the other hand, is ground and uncooked, so it makes a great alternative to ground beef. Mexican chorizo is also usually spicier than its Spanish counterpart since it contains ingredients like chile peppers. For sloppy joes, Mexican chorizo is the way to go to recreate that crumbly, saucy texture.
To upgrade your chorizo sloppy joe even further, add toppings that will complement the fiery flavor. If you want to add cheese, try an authentic Mexican variety like queso fresco or cotija, or go for a Tex-Mex twist with a slice of Monterey Jack. You can also counteract some of the chorizo heat by adding a smear of fresh guacamole to your burger buns. Finish off your meal with a cold beer — which is scientifically proven to go well with spicy food — and you may never go back to regular sloppy joes again.