How To Make An Authentic Philly Cheesesteak At Home, According To The Pros

Rightly or wrongly, Philadelphia has earned a reputation as a city of fighters, from its early years as a revolutionary hotbed during America's battle for independence to the "Rocky" franchise to its famously passionate sports fans. This "my way or the highway" energy even extends to the city's food culture. While pretty much everyone can accept the Philly cheesesteak as the city's de facto official sandwich, opinions vary — a lot — on who makes the best version and what the most authentic version should look and taste like.

The first cheesesteak was invented by hot dog vendor Pat Olivieri in 1930. Wanting something other than a hot dog for lunch, he fried up some meat scraps for himself and loaded them into a bun. A curious customer wanted to try his creation, so they split it — and the customer, who was impressed, urged Olivieri to start selling the sandwich. Over time, Olivieri's invention evolved into its current form, with a sturdier bun, add-ins such as grilled onions and hot peppers, and, of course, cheese. And with the new sandwich's popularity came competitors, many of whom built their own devoted fan bases. Today, variations on the cheesesteak can be found around the world, and recipes abound for those wanting to make cheesesteaks themselves. But if you want your version to pass muster in Philadelphia, it helps to have some insider instruction. Here to share his tips for an authentic Philly cheesesteak is Gregorio Fierro, a native Philadelphian, chef, and consultant to numerous Philadelphia-area sandwich and pizza shops to help you nail the Philly cheesesteak at home.