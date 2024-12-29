19 Things You Should Be Buying At Your Middle Eastern Grocery Store
Growing up with an Israeli dad, I had plenty of opportunity to dine the Middle Eastern way. Indeed, dishes like falafel and kebabs are comfort food to me, and there is no such thing as too much tahini dressing or tomato-cucumber salad. While you can get the ingredients for this cuisine at most stores, they are so much better purchased from a real Middle Eastern grocery.
Many people, however, aren't availing themselves of their nearest Middle Eastern shop. Usually, this isn't due to lack of interest, but rather to the idea that you can't get anything you need at such a grocery store or that it's expensive. Neither is true, though, and as for some natural intimidation owing to a different shopping experience, you'll find once you give it a try that Middle Eastern food is both delicious and affordable ... if you know what to look for. Here are 19 things you should try today.
1. Tahini
The list starts with a firm favorite in this household: tahini. You wouldn't think something made from simple ground sesame could be so delicious and versatile, but boy is it. As well as being a critical flavor factor in hummus and a foundational ingredient in tahini sauce, it's great for salad dressing and even brownies or cookies.
Due to their similar names and uses in the Middle Eastern or Mediterranean regions, tzatziki and tahini are often confused with one another. They are quite different, however. Tzatziki (say that five times fast) is a yogurt sauce made with yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, shredded cucumber, salt, dill, and sometimes mint.
Tahini, on the other hand, is a paste made from ground sesame seeds that is sold as a paste. Usually when buying tahini, you'll find it near the nut butters in pure form, without added oils, salts, herbs, or seasonings. Tahini sauce, on the other hand, is a prepared condiment that is much more similar to tzatziki, in that most recipes (like the one I grew up with), involve adding lemon juice, water, herbs, and salt. You can find plenty of recipes for this online, and it is delicious with falafel or kebabs. Tahini paste is also a primary ingredient in hummus. The good news is, tahini stays good for a long time. It will survive just fine in the cupboard for several months, and longer if you put it in the fridge or freeze it.
2. Halloumi
It is impossible to overstate my love for halloumi. If you've ever had bread cheese, then you pretty much know what it's about: super firm and chewy, heavily salted, white cheese that feels more like curd to the tooth. It is everything by itself just fried in a pan and, like paneer, it also goes with everything, both sweet and savory.
One basic approach to halloumi is to fry it gently until it develops a golden crust and then drizzle it with honey and sesame seeds, with or without a dash of Aleppo pepper. You can also use it to liven up a veggie dish of corn and tomatoes with basil and lime: the perfect thing for summer. No matter what you do, though, it's delicious.
3. Shawarma seasoning
While we think of shawarma as a dish of meat folded into bread with veggies and sauce, the word actually refers to the rotisserie cooking style that the meat undergoes before street food vendors or chefs slice it off and serve it up. If you've ever been to the Mediterranean or Middle East, then you've likely seen those giant, upright, spinning wheels of layered meat, and holy cow (no pun intended) do they smell good.
Happily, there are other ways to make shawarma for those of us who lack a rotisserie grill (boo), and that starts with good seasoning. You can either buy shawarma seasoning premade or get its ingredients from a Middle Eastern store. The typical recipe includes cinnamon, cardamom, coriander, turmeric, ginger, paprika, and cumin. (BTW, if you don't regularly cook with cumin, you're missing out. Also get that while you're there.)
4. Mekupelet
One sweet treat rises above all the rest from childhood: mekupelet. It's an Israeli candy made from folding very thin layers of chocolate over themselves until they become delicate ropes that shatter when you bite them. My dad used to bring them back when he traveled to Israel, and I bought them myself when I visited, too. It's an unusual experience that everyone should have once, and if you're lucky, you'll come across it at a Middle Eastern store.
I've seen mekupelet chocolate bars off and on at our nearby Lebanese store, but it's not something on which you can rely on. However, if you try it and decide you love it, you can buy individually wrapped mekupelet bars online. Trust me, it's worth it.
5. Baklava
Less niche than mekupelet but no less delicious, baklava is a famous Middle Eastern sweet treat. Made with layers of phyllo dough, butter, crushed nuts, lemon, and honey, it comes in many varieties and is insanely delicious. While it's not hard to make at home, it is extremely time-consuming (speaking as someone who has never accomplished the feat in less than three hours), so get it at a Middle Eastern grocery if you can.
Once you look, you'll discover a crazy variety of baklava. From rolls to layered pastries, funnel cake-looking things to those that appear more like nests of vermicelli, there is no end to the creativity. It's fun to head to a shop where you can get a range of many types, with different fillings and decorations.
6. Dried apricots
The apricot (Prunus armeniaca) has a long and storied history in the Middle East. Apricots themselves have been cultivated for thousands of years and are just as beloved today as they were in ancient times. That's why a good Lebanese, Syrian, or Arabic grocery store will usually have fantastically delicious dried apricots. (Just be careful, okay? Dried apricots are more wicked than prunes when it comes to moving things along, if you will. Consume with caution.)
If you want to take it a step further, look for amardine. This golden-orange paste is made from dried apricots and translates to "moon of the faith" in Arabic, which is honestly enough of a reason to try it right there. You can eat it on its own, like the world's yummiest fruit leather, or use it to make juices and treats.
7. Za'atar
A classic Middle Eastern spice mix, za'atar is a must in any pantry. Its signature flavor of sesame, sumac, and spices is used in a wide variety of recipes. You can find the best, and often the most affordable, za'atar at your nearest Middle Eastern grocery. Za'atar and its uses are myriad, such as roasted meats, breads, eggplant and other veggies, or savory tarts. Instead, let's just say that this spice blend is both inimitable and critical to making many types of Middle Eastern food.
If you can't find a za'atar spice mix you like at a Middle Eastern store, the truth is you're probably not looking hard enough. However, if you want to save time and effort, go ahead and buy one of the many legit packaged za'atar blends online.
8. Olives
Olives (Olea europaea) were a big deal in the household where this writer grew up. Not only were kalamatas and Greek olives a staple in Middle Eastern food, but black olives also made an appearance at every Mexican food night. They're delicious, high in healthy fats, and good for your heart, among other benefits.
Although you can find olives at pretty much every store, you'll find better flavors and more mixed options at a Middle Eastern grocery. You can even make your own mixes and tapenades. For the former, I like to buy several kinds of olives and mix them in a bowl for parties; just be sure to mix oil olives with oil and brined olives with brine, or it can get kind of weird.
9. Mint tea
One of my favorite memories is being served mint tea in a Bedouin tent, the desert floor carpeted in rugs, colorful fabric overhead, and camels waiting outside. If you can, you should definitely try tea made from mint this way. If you can't, you should buy it at the closest Middle Eastern store, because it's tastier than your standard peppermint tea from a corner grocery.
If you feel like taking the low road, though, you can also get super yummy and legit-tasting Moroccan green tea online. Stash has a great option that uses the traditional combination of mint and green teas, but be aware that you'll have to look harder if you want to find a decaf option. Do note that green tea has roughly a third to a quarter the amount of caffeine as coffee.
10. Pine nuts
Pine nuts (Pinus pinea) are an incredible addition to many Middle Eastern dishes, especially hummus and salad. Sometimes called pignolias, they're also an important ingredient in Mediterranean foods such as pesto or Italian pignoli cookies ... but they sure are expensive. The good news is, sometimes you can get a better deal on pine nuts (and nuts in general) at Middle Eastern grocery stores than you can at a regular grocery or a large chain such as Whole Foods.
If you can't find what you're looking for at a Middle Eastern store, you can always look for pine nuts online. These typically cost half as much as at a grocery store (at least in my experience), though again, trawling artisanal or import stores may net you a steal.
11. Pita
Everyone knows pita bread, but you haven't tasted good store bought pita until you've purchased it from a Middle Eastern deli. The stuff you can find at regular grocery stores just doesn't do it justice; it's always harder and less flavorful, missing that delicious and rich flour flavor that Middle Eastern breads are supposed to have.
Pita dates back hundreds of years in the Mediterranean and Middle East, and flatbreads in general much farther than that, featured in the Bible and other ancient writings. It's no surprise, given how useful it is; it's basically the Middle East's answer to a sandwich. You can use it to make veggie wraps, falafel and shawarma sandwiches, gyros, and more. Make sure you get it from the counter, if possible, which will ensure the freshest result. If it's not available, grab it from the bread section, but look for those that come from Middle Eastern bakeries in the area rather than the big brand names.
12. Lavash
A cousin of pita, lavash is bigger and more thinly rolled. It's still leavened (with yeast), so it retains that soft and pliable doughiness of a good pita bread rather than being brittle like matzo crackers. However, its thinner shape allows you to turn it into pinwheel sandwiches or wrap up meat and veggies with a lower bread-to-stuff ratio. Plus, it's really good.
You can make lavash at home pretty easily, as its ingredients are minimal: yeast, sugar, water, flour, and salt. However, it takes time to prove the dough and it's exacting to roll out. A better approach is to check out the bakery section of your closest Middle Eastern store, where you'll often find it fresh and neatly folded from nearby bakeries or restaurants.
13. Dates
Dates are everything, their history in the Middle East stretching back to 4,000 B.C., first cultivated in the Middle East. They were practically deified in some parts of the world and today are even hailed as sacred trees in Frank Herbert's Dune. They're delicious on their own, come in many varieties, and make a staple ingredient in many Middle Eastern and healthy sweets.
If you can't find dates you like at a Middle Eastern store (or a regular grocery store, as this writer often does), then the interwebz are your best friend. Go for Medjool dates if you simply want the nicest variety to eat, as they're deliciously soft and flavorful. If you're using them as an ingredient, cut to the chase and get baking dates online.
14. Coffee
Middle Eastern-style coffee is famous around the world for a reason. It's rich, delicious, fragrant, and easy to make, as long as you're willing to ditch your Mr. Coffee and take a new approach. You shouldn't use any ol' coffee grounds for making it, though; instead, you should check out a Middle Eastern grocery store to find 100% Arabica beans. These are less bitter and much smoother than the beans grown in Africa (Robusta), the rich flavor on which Arabic coffee relies.
It can be kind of expensive at Middle Eastern food stores, that's true. This is because it's imported from further away (as opposed to, say, Central America). But if you like a special treat, get it here, and make sure to check its country of origin to be sure you're getting the real thing.
15. Persian cucumbers
Okay, veggies haven't made a huge appearance on this list for a reason: most of them are cheaper and better at your regular grocery store. There, you're likelier to find reasonable prices and local sourcing. The exception is Persian cucumbers (Cucumis sativus) or cucumbers in general, of which there are many varieties. This writer has found that these are always better at Middle Eastern groceries and offer more variety. Persian cucumbers especially are tender, mild, sweet, and an excellent price in the summer when they're abundant. Say goodbye to the weird plastic-wrapped variety at your grocery store forever.
One caveat about Persian cucumbers, though: They go bad faster than regular cucumbers. Because they have a much more delicate rind (the reason you don't need to peel them), they are less protected against bacteria and rot. Make sure you don't use any cucumbers that are slimy, as my family will tell you from personal and days-long experience that this can have serious repercussions. I'm still trying to make it up to them. #notworththerisk
16. Sesame seed candy
While sesame seed candy is not my first go-to when I think of Middle Eastern candy (that honor goes to Mekupelet), it's good stuff. Basically a combination of sesame baked in a syrup until it becomes brittle, it has a nice snap and serves as a healthy-ish pick-me-up or protein-rich snack. Unfortunately, it can be pricey at regular stores. At an import store they basically give it out like, well, candy. If you're hitting a wall with finding good sesame seed candy, there are plenty of options for tasty honey sesame bars online.
Note the difference between this and halva or halawa. While this is also a sesame-based treat, it's made of tahini or sesame paste, then blended with other ingredients to form a dessert that is fudgy or nougat-like.
17. Olive oil
Olive oil is a staple in Middle Eastern food, as it is across the Mediterranean. It is essential to many dishes, from tzatziki to tahini, roasted meats to roasted veggies, breads, and beyond. You can't make good Middle Eastern food at home without good olive oil, period.
As you should at any store, look for extra virgin olive oil. It is the least-processed kind, with low levels of acidity and therefore of higher quality and sweetness. Import stores often have more variety from which to choose, and while they're sometimes more expensive, you can get good deals if you look. Plus, it's worth the price for the flavor.
This is a good place to note that many Middle Eastern stores carry lots of other types of imports. For instance, ours also carries a variety of Italian and Greek, British and Australian goodies and ingredients. So, if you wanted a real Italian olive oil, say, this would be a better place to check than your regular grocery, which is likely to be clogged with big American brands.
18. Fruit juice
My family loves fruit juice. Sure, it's not the healthiest thing for you since it tends to be really high in simple sugars, but it's such a nice treat, and at least it contains lots of nutrients. When it comes to juice, my personal opinion is that nothing trumps Looza. You can't find it online; Middle Eastern markets are the only places I've seen Looza in the United States.
This is one of my favorite drinks of all time, as my husband and I bought it constantly while traveling through Europe half a lifetime ago. Since then, I've scoured every shop I go into to determine whether they have it, to no avail. So, whenever I'm at my neighborhood Middle Eastern market (ours is Lebanese, specifically), I grab some. If you're there, you should do the same.
If you can't find it, though, never fear: There are tons of other fruit juice and juice-adjacent options. Some good ones include tamarind, pomegranate, and ginger juices. You can also try a date milkshake.
19. Falafel mix
Falafel is a street food favorite across the Middle East. It is hot, crisp, and vegetarian, making it the perfect snack for those who want to eat less meat or simply love it (like yours truly). However, it's a real PITA to make (more puns!), involving a lot of soaking and grinding of chickpeas, chopping of veggies, and mixing of spices. IMHO, it's best to just get the mix.
While many (but certainly not all) grocery stores will offer a boxed falafel option, they usually aren't as good as the range of import options you'll get. If you prefer the Egyptian variety of falafel known as ta'ameya, you can often find that at an import store as well. This is very similar to the Middle Eastern style of falafel, but it uses ground fava beans rather than chickpeas.