19 Things You Should Be Buying At Your Middle Eastern Grocery Store

The list starts with a firm favorite in this household: tahini. You wouldn't think something made from simple ground sesame could be so delicious and versatile, but boy is it. As well as being a critical flavor factor in hummus and a foundational ingredient in tahini sauce, it's great for salad dressing and even brownies or cookies.

Due to their similar names and uses in the Middle Eastern or Mediterranean regions, tzatziki and tahini are often confused with one another. They are quite different, however. Tzatziki (say that five times fast) is a yogurt sauce made with yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, shredded cucumber, salt, dill, and sometimes mint.

Tahini, on the other hand, is a paste made from ground sesame seeds that is sold as a paste. Usually when buying tahini, you'll find it near the nut butters in pure form, without added oils, salts, herbs, or seasonings. Tahini sauce, on the other hand, is a prepared condiment that is much more similar to tzatziki, in that most recipes (like the one I grew up with), involve adding lemon juice, water, herbs, and salt. You can find plenty of recipes for this online, and it is delicious with falafel or kebabs. Tahini paste is also a primary ingredient in hummus. The good news is, tahini stays good for a long time. It will survive just fine in the cupboard for several months, and longer if you put it in the fridge or freeze it.