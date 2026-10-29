25 Unique Side Dish Options To Serve With Your Fall Meals

As the weather begins to change, so do our diets. While we would all love to eat lemony chicken, sip watermelon margaritas, and grill kabobs year-round, colder temperatures and shifting produce availability push us toward homey, cozy, autumnal ingredients and flavors.

Fall produce and ingredients open up plenty of opportunities for exploration, especially when it comes to sides. In fact, many of the sides we associate with this time of year (and the Thanksgiving table) are examples of seasonal produce, including potatoes (both sweet and regular), Brussels sprouts, squash, and cranberries.

To celebrate the changing season, we curated a list of some of our favorite fall side dishes you'll want to serve this autumn (and beyond). Most use in-season produce, often presenting those veggies, fruits, and more at their peak with carefully selected seasonings, sauces, and more. We've also suggested thoughtful wine and protein pairings to give you some ideas of how to serve them. Maybe you won't be missing that citrusy margarita and fresh tomato Caprese all that much after all.