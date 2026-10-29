25 Unique Side Dish Options To Serve With Your Fall Meals
As the weather begins to change, so do our diets. While we would all love to eat lemony chicken, sip watermelon margaritas, and grill kabobs year-round, colder temperatures and shifting produce availability push us toward homey, cozy, autumnal ingredients and flavors.
Fall produce and ingredients open up plenty of opportunities for exploration, especially when it comes to sides. In fact, many of the sides we associate with this time of year (and the Thanksgiving table) are examples of seasonal produce, including potatoes (both sweet and regular), Brussels sprouts, squash, and cranberries.
To celebrate the changing season, we curated a list of some of our favorite fall side dishes you'll want to serve this autumn (and beyond). Most use in-season produce, often presenting those veggies, fruits, and more at their peak with carefully selected seasonings, sauces, and more. We've also suggested thoughtful wine and protein pairings to give you some ideas of how to serve them. Maybe you won't be missing that citrusy margarita and fresh tomato Caprese all that much after all.
1. Smashed Buffalo Potatoes
Even if you're already building your list of fall sides for your Thanksgiving table, keep an eye out for ones that work for casual occasions, like tailgating. These smashed Buffalo potatoes surely fit the bill.
It's everything you love about classic Buffalo wings stuffed into a more carb-dense format. Yukon gold potatoes are smashed, well seasoned with a buttery blend of Frank's RedHot and real butter, and finished with scallions and blue cheese. It's the bright, flavorful side upgrade you didn't know your potatoes needed.
Recipe: Smashed Buffalo Potatoes
2. Sweet and Savory Broccoli Slaw
Classic cabbage coleslaw is usually considered a summer twist, but this recipe, which utilizes broccoli, carrots, and dried cranberries for sweetness, takes on a decidedly fall tone. If you're looking for a way to add more veggies to your diet, this sweet-and-savory take on a classic recipe is the way to go. It would look especially tasty paired with mashed potatoes and turkey on Thanksgiving.
Recipe: Sweet and Savory Broccoli Slaw
3. Super Bacony Mashed Potatoes
You simply can't have a Thanksgiving dinner without mashed potatoes, and this elevated take adds extra flavor with a double dose of bacon. Not only do you crumble freshly cooked bacon into the mixture at the end, but you also mix some of the bacon grease into the butter and milk, giving it a salty, porky flavor. Since this side is admittedly heavy, we recommend pairing it with something vegetable-forward to cut its richness, like a fresh salad or green beans.
Recipe: Super Bacony Mashed Potatoes
4. Wild Rice and Walnut-Stuffed Acorn Squash
If you're entertaining this fall, you'll want to serve up a side that pops. This one certainly does — in more ways than one. Not only do you get the bursting sensation of the pomegranate seeds that garnish each squash half, but you also have a boost of flavor and nutrients, courtesy of ingredients like wild rice and walnuts.
We'll walk you through cutting and removing the seeds from a pomegranate (as we know how daunting it can be). However, you could always buy a small serving of seeds from the prepared section of the grocery store if you prefer.
5. Creamy Carrot Casserole
Casseroles are a fall favorite, and they never fail to bring the cozy vibes. This one has a more vegetable-forward flavor than you may be used to, marrying sweet carrots with heavy cream, garlic, panko, and plenty of heavy cream. It's by no means light, and its decadence will ensure all your guests leave the dinner table full (after asking for seconds, of course).
Recipe: Creamy Carrot Casserole
6. 3-Ingredient Roasted Garlic and Za'atar Potato Wedges
Skip the boring potatoes this fall and try these Mediterranean-inspired potato wedges instead. They're much more flavorful than ho-hum frozen fries, and the garlic-infused oil, za'atar, and salt-and-pepper combo is all you need to make a memorable side dish that eaters of all ages will love. Although their flavor is garlicky and complex, you can pair them with a whole host of dipping sauces, from classic ketchup to a creamy garlic aioli, if you prefer.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Roasted Garlic and Za'atar Potato Wedges
7. Classic Napa Cabbage Kimchi
No, we're not suggesting you brine your Thanksgiving bird in kimchi (but now that we think of it...). However, there are plenty of fall dishes that could use a pop of sinus-clearing flavor, crunchy texture, and color that a condiment-turned-side like kimchi can provide. This one has plenty of veggies, from Napa cabbage and shredded carrots to green onions, and you can always use your end-of-season gardening leftovers.
Recipe: Classic Napa Cabbage Kimchi
8. Extra Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes
To heck with the scalloped potatoes this fall; these cheese-stuffed Hasselbacks are the best way to marry rich cheese with spuds. Our recipe uses Jarlsberg and Parmesan, which will give you a rich but not especially salty or punchy flavor.
As such, these Hasselback potatoes can pair well with a whole host of fall dishes, including pot roast, pork tenderloin, and yes, turkey. We love that they're upscale enough for a dinner party but still approachable enough to throw together on a weeknight.
Recipe: Extra Cheesy Hasselback Potatoes
9. Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes
Switch up your Thanksgiving and ditch the boring sides for these fresh, Italian-inspired artichokes. Although their flavor is reminiscent of summer, thanks to ingredients like lemon, currants, and pine nuts, the artichokes themselves add a grounding and decidedly fall element (they are harvested between September and October, after all). Aside from a special occasion, you can also serve these artichokes alongside your favorite pasta dish and a great bottle of wine; think dry and acidic wines like a sauvignon blanc or something bubbly, like cava or Champagne.
10. Italian-Style Butter Beans
Beans are central to fall dishes like chili, but here they get a lighter, Mediterranean take with ingredients like anchovies, Castelvetrano olives, Calabrian chile peppers, lemon juice, Tuscan kale, and Parmesan. A word to the wise: Calabrian chiles can be quite piquant, so go easy on them in this recipe if you are spice-averse.
These butter beans are bursting with flavor and nutrients, and you'll love how well they pair with Italian-leaning dishes, including the aforementioned stuffed artichokes, and a glass of sauvignon blanc or unoaked chardonnay — both of which are super crisp and balancing.
Recipe: Italian-Style Butter Beans
11. Barley and Walnut-Stuffed Bell Peppers
Stuffed peppers are one of our favorite things to eat in the fall, especially recipes you can enjoy as a side dish or a main. This one has plenty of flavor and fiber to be a wholesome entrée, and it also pairs well with proteins that mesh with its subtle flavor profile, including pork tenderloin or roasted chicken. Don't forget to make some extras; the flavor only improves when they are left to meld overnight.
12. Spooky Pumpkin Curry Halloween Soup
Rarely do we think of soup as a side dish, but it certainly fits the bill here. This rendition, which is expertly decorated to look like a spooky spider web, is the perfect way to encourage kids to eat more vegetables — or, in this case, gourds.
Canned pumpkin puree is the star, and the spiderwebs are made with yogurt or sour cream, which adds richness and cuts through the sweetness with ease. Serve with crusty bread or naan for dipping, and pair it with a protein that can stand up to the flavor for a full meal.
13. Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Potatoes
What can't roasted potatoes pair with? This dish is just flavorful and aromatic enough, thanks to ingredients like garlic and rosemary, to pair well with everything from roast chicken and steak to pork, lamb, and even seafood. You can add more or less salt depending on your taste, and also serve them with a dipping sauce if you prefer; a roasted garlic aioli would be our top pick.
14. 3-Ingredient Candied Yams
We're not telling you to dump your ho-hum sweet potato casserole for this seemingly simpler yam preparation; all we're saying is just to think about it. You get more of the authentic sweet potato flavor here (no marshmallows involved), though the sweet coconut sugar and butter sauce does give you just enough decadence to make this a special-occasion side. Whether your main is pot pie, beef Wellington, or pork tenderloin, you'll find that these candied yams are the perfect accompaniment.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Candied Yams
15. Crispy Latkes with Homemade Applesauce
You probably won't make latkes for a weeknight supper, but when you do have the time to peel, shred, shape, and fry them (and prepare a homemade sweet sauce to serve alongside), this is the recipe you'll want to turn to.
The applesauce can cook away while you make the potato patties, which makes the time fly by that much faster. When preparing latkes at home, just be sure to squeeze out as much moisture as you can from the potatoes, as it will help you get the most consistent fry.
16. Simple Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
This butternut squash soup need not be a fussy side dish. Although it may look pretty bland, it gets a bright flavor from aromatic ginger, apples, and spices like coriander, smoked paprika, and cumin.
It's the perfect balance of spicy and sweet, and we love pairing it with grilled chicken or fish. You could even eat it on a cold fall day with a homemade grilled cheese sandwich. Who needs tomato soup, anyway?
17. Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Glaze
Brussels sprouts may not be on the top of your list of favorite fall produce, but once you try them with pomegranate seeds, pistachios, and a bright pomegranate molasses glaze, you might be singing a different tune. This recipe is like fall in a bowl, and its bright medley of green and red makes it perfect for transitioning from fall into the holiday season, when this color combo is arguably most popular.
Recipe: Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranate Glaze
18. Creamy Cauliflower Mash
Is it mashed potatoes? No, it's cauliflower! The days of putting cauliflower in absolutely everything may be behind us, but this simple, flavorful mash is an easy way to give the humble vegetable a little new life.
As long as you have a food processor and the help of some unconventional ingredients, including miso paste and Parmesan, you can turn this bland and underrated vegetable into something worthy of your dinner spread. Swap it for classic mashed potatoes with your steak dinner, or cut it with classic spuds to quell the cruciferous flavor.
Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Mash
19. Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Lemon Herb Drizzle
A bowl of mashed sweet potatoes isn't anything to write home about. But this souped-up version, with lemon, herbs, and sour cream, is a must for fall and beyond.
The sweetness of the potatoes is the perfect match for the citrusy drizzle. Adding chives and dill helps ground the flavor even more. Pair the mash with pork, lamb, or chicken for a nutrient- and flavor-packed supper.
20. Roasted Spanish Potatoes
Bring tapas to your home kitchen with this simple roasted potato recipe. These spuds get more than the usual salt-and-pepper treatment, with a flavor mix of smoked paprika, thyme, and pepper, plus an unexpected ingredient: tomato sauce. As it roasts, the sauce develops a sweet, savory depth that turns an everyday potato side into something worth talking about. Serve them alongside grilled meats, seafood, or other small plates for a Spanish-inspired spread that feels a little more special without much extra effort.
Recipe: Roasted Spanish Potatoes
21. Roasted Cabbage Steaks With Miso Tahini Drizzle
Fall is the season for cabbage to shine, and it certainly does in this simple yet sophisticated side dish recipe. Each "steak" is doused in garlic before roasting, then topped with a salty-tangy condiment made with miso paste and tahini. The sauce is just funky enough for the veggie underneath, and even if you don't like cabbage, you may take a liking to this recipe, especially when paired with a juicy steak or roasted chicken.
22. Caesar-Style Roasted Broccoli
Broccoli has a reputation for being boring, especially when it's steamed. But when you toss it on a baking sheet with a bit of seasoning and Parmesan cheese, you'll get a far more flavorful side dish. Finish this one with a homemade Caesar dressing, toasted panko and Parmesan, and charred lemons for an elevated take on standard roasted broccoli. We love it with chicken or white fish and a glass of pinot grigio or unoaked chardonnay.
Recipe: Caesar-Style Roasted Broccoli
23. Cheesy Mashed Potato Balls
Mashed potatoes are a fall menu staple, but this recipe gives them a crispier, more satisfying twist. Mozzarella pearls add a gooey, cheesy center, while a quick panko coating and shallow-frying create a golden, crunchy exterior. Leftover mashed potatoes work perfectly here, but make sure they're thoroughly cooled before shaping the balls. This helps keep the cheese from melting too soon and makes the mixture easier to handle. Serve them with homemade aioli for dipping, or skip the usual side-dish routine and make these cheesy bites the star of your appetizer spread.
Recipe: Cheesy Mashed Potato Balls
24. Garlicky Melting Cabbage
The best way to make anything taste better? Add garlic. This cabbage recipe does more than that, though; it also adds heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, Italian herbs like oregano and parsley, and red pepper flakes for a hint of heat. It's buttery and rich enough to feel sophisticated, but still vegetable-forward enough to feel good serving for dinner, especially alongside a souped-up turkey spread.
Recipe: Garlicky Melting Cabbage
25. Smoky Crispy Potato Stacks
If you don't mind a bit more prep, you can have these crispy potato stacks on your table this fall, too. You'll want to invest in a good mandoline, since the slices all need to be cut to the same thickness to guarantee success.
This is an all-inclusive recipe, with instructions for assembling and preparing the potatoes, plus a sour cream-based sauce to go with them. These autumnal, cozy stacks would mesh well with a number of proteins, including salmon, ham, and chicken, thanks to their intriguing but not overwhelming flavor.
Recipe: Smoky Crispy Potato Stacks