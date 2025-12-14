Crispy Latkes With Homemade Applesauce Recipe

When preparing these latkes, it's best to start with the applesauce so it's ready by the time the potato pancakes come sizzling out of the pan. For the applesauce, Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples are ideal, with a balanced sweetness and firm texture. If you prefer a more tart flavor profile, you can also use Granny Smith, or any other apples you love. Water helps the apples cook through without caramelizing in the pan, a little brown sugar adds extra sweetness, and a cinnamon stick adds warmth without any flecks of spice. Feel free to swap the cinnamon stick for a pinch of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove, or apple pie spice if preferred. Salt rounds out the flavors, and lemon juice brightens the applesauce after cooking.

For the latkes, yellow onion and russet potatoes are traditional. Russets offer a light, fluffy texture without becoming gummy. Eggs bind the mixture, along with all-purpose flour (or potato starch if preferred). You can also use matzo meal. Kosher salt and ground black pepper offer a simple seasoning that keeps the flavor of the potatoes and onions at the forefront, but feel free to get creative and mix in some chopped chives, herbs, or other mix-ins as you like. Baking powder helps lift the latkes slightly to keep them from feeling dense, and of course, vegetable oil (or your favorite frying oil) creates that crispy, fried finish while giving a nod to the history of the holiday. Garnish with chives or chopped parsley if desired, and offer up sour cream for those who don't love applesauce.