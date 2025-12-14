Crispy Latkes With Homemade Applesauce Recipe
If you celebrate Hanukkah — or if you just love crispy potato pancakes – you'll be happy that this is the time of year when this hot, crispy side dish shines. But we know that not all latkes are created equal. Some turn out overly greasy, others end up dense and heavy, and a few seem to miss salt entirely. Thankfully, this recipe is none of those. With crispy, crunchy fried edges and a tender center, these latkes deliver exactly the texture you want. Made simply with grated onions, salt, pepper, a touch of flour to bind the potato mixture together, and baking powder for a subtle lift, this is a latke recipe you'll want to save.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "You can never go wrong with potato pancakes — whether you prep them for a festive Hanukkah celebration, hearty breakfast side with scrambled eggs and bacon, or make mini versions to top with sour cream and caviar on New Year's. They're a crowd-pleaser that never disappoints." If you are enjoying them for Hanukkah, pair with our homemade applesauce for a sweet, nostalgic touch that takes them over the top.
Gather the ingredients for crispy latkes with homemade applesauce
When preparing these latkes, it's best to start with the applesauce so it's ready by the time the potato pancakes come sizzling out of the pan. For the applesauce, Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples are ideal, with a balanced sweetness and firm texture. If you prefer a more tart flavor profile, you can also use Granny Smith, or any other apples you love. Water helps the apples cook through without caramelizing in the pan, a little brown sugar adds extra sweetness, and a cinnamon stick adds warmth without any flecks of spice. Feel free to swap the cinnamon stick for a pinch of ground cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove, or apple pie spice if preferred. Salt rounds out the flavors, and lemon juice brightens the applesauce after cooking.
For the latkes, yellow onion and russet potatoes are traditional. Russets offer a light, fluffy texture without becoming gummy. Eggs bind the mixture, along with all-purpose flour (or potato starch if preferred). You can also use matzo meal. Kosher salt and ground black pepper offer a simple seasoning that keeps the flavor of the potatoes and onions at the forefront, but feel free to get creative and mix in some chopped chives, herbs, or other mix-ins as you like. Baking powder helps lift the latkes slightly to keep them from feeling dense, and of course, vegetable oil (or your favorite frying oil) creates that crispy, fried finish while giving a nod to the history of the holiday. Garnish with chives or chopped parsley if desired, and offer up sour cream for those who don't love applesauce.
Step 1: Dice the apples
Peel and dice the apples into ½-inch cubes.
Step 2: Transfer to a saucepan
Transfer the apples to a saucepan, along with the water, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, cinnamon stick, and salt.
Step 3: Cook until tender
Stir to combine, then cover and cook over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples start to break down and become very tender.
Step 4: Prepare the latkes
In the meantime, prepare the latkes. Peel and grate the onions using the large holes of a box grater.
Step 5: Grate the potatoes
Do the same with the potatoes.
Step 6: Transfer to cheese cloth
Transfer the onions and potatoes to cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel.
Step 7: Squeeze
Wrap the potatoes and onions tightly and squeeze them to release the excess juices.
Step 8: Whisk the eggs
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until uniform.
Step 9: Add the potato mixture
Add the potato mixture, flour, salt, black pepper, and baking powder; fold gently just to combine.
Step 10: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with paper towels and a rack.
Step 11: Heat the oil
In a large skillet, heat ¼-inch of oil over medium-low heat until shimmering.
Step 12: Portion the latkes
Scoop lightly-packed ⅓-cup portions of latke mixture into the pan, pressing them with a spatula to flatten.
Step 13: Cook to brown
Cook for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown on the first side, then flip and cook the remaining side until golden (adjust the heat as needed).
Step 14: Transfer to the rack
Transfer the latkes to the wire rack.
Step 15: Repeat
Repeat with the remaining latke mixture, adding more oil to the pan with each batch.
Step 16: Keep warm
Optional: Remove the paper towel from the baking sheet and keep the latkes warm in a 250 F oven.
Step 17: Remove the cinnamon
Remove the cinnamon stick from the applesauce, add the lemon juice and the remaining brown sugar (if desired, to taste) to the cooked apple mixture, and transfer it to a small food processor or blender.
Step 18: Blend
Cover and blend until mostly smooth with a few small chunks.
Step 19: Transfer to a serving dish
Transfer the applesauce to a serving dish.
Step 20: Garnish and serve
Garnish the latkes with chopped chives if desired and serve warm with applesauce and optional sour cream.
What can I serve with these latkes?
Crispy Latkes With Homemade Applesauce Recipe
Our classic latkes have crispy fried edges and a tender center, and they're perfect for a Hanukkah celebration or as a hearty breakfast side.
Ingredients
- For the applesauce
- 1 ½ pounds Honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples
- ¾ cup water
- 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar, divided
- 1 cinnamon stick
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- For the latkes
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 2 ½ pounds russet potatoes
- 2 large eggs
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour (or potato starch)
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup vegetable oil
Optional Ingredients
- Chives, for garnishing
- Sour cream, for serving
Directions
- Peel and dice the apples into ½-inch cubes.
- Transfer the apples to a saucepan, along with the water, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, cinnamon stick, and salt.
- Stir to combine, then cover and cook over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples start to break down and become very tender.
- In the meantime, prepare the latkes. Peel and grate the onions using the large holes of a box grater.
- Do the same with the potatoes.
- Transfer the onions and potatoes to cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel.
- Wrap the potatoes and onions tightly and squeeze them to release the excess juices.
- In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until uniform.
- Add the potato mixture, flour, salt, black pepper, and baking powder; fold gently just to combine.
- Line a baking sheet with paper towels and a rack.
- In a large skillet, heat ¼-inch of oil over medium-low heat until shimmering.
- Scoop lightly-packed ⅓-cup portions of latke mixture into the pan, pressing them with a spatula to flatten.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown on the first side, then flip and cook the remaining side until golden (adjust the heat as needed).
- Transfer the latkes to the wire rack.
- Repeat with the remaining latke mixture, adding more oil to the pan with each batch.
- Optional: Remove the paper towel from the baking sheet and keep the latkes warm in a 250 F oven.
- Remove the cinnamon stick from the applesauce, add the lemon juice and the remaining brown sugar (if desired, to taste) to the cooked apple mixture and transfer it to a small food processor or blender.
- Cover and blend until mostly smooth with a few small chunks.
- Transfer the applesauce to a serving dish.
- Garnish the latkes with chopped chives if desired, and serve warm with applesauce and optional sour cream.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|512
|Total Fat
|33.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|53.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|14.4 g
|Sodium
|495.0 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g
Can I make latkes ahead?
If the idea of frying up latkes with your mother-in-law over your shoulder just doesn't appeal, the good news is these latkes can be made before your guests arrive and reheated when you're ready to serve. And yes, they'll taste just as good (if not better). A short stint in the oven before serving doesn't just re-crisp the edges of the latkes and make them all equally hot for serving; it also helps tenderize the center of the pancakes even more.
To make them ahead, prep as directed, transferring them to the wire rack set over a baking sheet. You can do this up to two hours ahead of serving. About 30 minutes before you'd like to serve, preheat the oven to 375 F. Pop the latkes into the preheated oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until crispy and hot.
You can also refrigerate leftover latkes in an airtight container or zip-top bag for up to three days, or freeze them for up to two months. Thaw in the fridge if frozen, then reheat in the oven, in a skillet, or in an air fryer for the best results.
Tips for the best latkes and applesauce
When it comes to making the best homemade latkes and applesauce, you'll want to keep some key tips in mind. The first is to peel the apples for the smoothest texture, and dice them evenly for even cooking. Make sure to stir the apples occasionally — If they're left unattended for too long, you may come back to find the liquid dissolved and the apples scorched.
For the latkes, grating the onion and potatoes right before preparing them will help keep them from browning. Using a cheesecloth or towel to squeeze out the excess moisture is a must. Extra liquid will form a paste once the flour is added, which would make the latkes dense and gummy. Fold the potato mixture gently to avoid overworking the mixture and activating the gluten in the flour, which could cause a similar result.
Although your grandma was probably much more generous, we use only ¼-inch of oil when frying. This keeps the latkes from becoming greasy, but you'll want to take care to cook them slowly to give them time to become tender throughout. If, after frying, you find the latkes are a little too firm, pop them into a preheated oven to soften the centers up a bit while re-crisping the exteriors. Use a measuring cup or large portion scoop to form the latkes to keep them all consistent in size and shape while working, and drain them on a wire rack for good airflow to keep them from becoming soggy.