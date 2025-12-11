3-Ingredient Roasted Garlic and Za'atar Potato Wedges Recipe

If you shy away from recipes that are only 3 ingredients because you assume they couldn't possibly have much flavor, this recipe will change your mind. We have cleverly used garlic here as the workhorse, roasting it in the oven to transform the raw cloves into caramelized, sweet jewels, which we use to create our garlic-infused olive oil. Coating the potatoes with the infused oil bakes in the flavor and allows the seasonings to stick. We call on a popular Middle Eastern spice blend, za'atar, to bring in a multitude of spices in just one jar. The combination of oregano, sumac, cumin, sesame seeds, salt, and pepper brings a savory and citrusy flavor to the crispy and golden exterior of the potatoes, which gives way to a warm and soft center.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether you are entertaining with friends, or just making a weeknight dinner at home, these potato wedges make an excellent accompaniment to just about any entree and are always a hit. They are naturally plant-based, budget-friendly, and proof that you don't need a lot of ingredients to make a winning side dish."