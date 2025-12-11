3-Ingredient Roasted Garlic And Za'atar Potato Wedges Recipe
If you shy away from recipes that are only 3 ingredients because you assume they couldn't possibly have much flavor, this recipe will change your mind. We have cleverly used garlic here as the workhorse, roasting it in the oven to transform the raw cloves into caramelized, sweet jewels, which we use to create our garlic-infused olive oil. Coating the potatoes with the infused oil bakes in the flavor and allows the seasonings to stick. We call on a popular Middle Eastern spice blend, za'atar, to bring in a multitude of spices in just one jar. The combination of oregano, sumac, cumin, sesame seeds, salt, and pepper brings a savory and citrusy flavor to the crispy and golden exterior of the potatoes, which gives way to a warm and soft center.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Whether you are entertaining with friends, or just making a weeknight dinner at home, these potato wedges make an excellent accompaniment to just about any entree and are always a hit. They are naturally plant-based, budget-friendly, and proof that you don't need a lot of ingredients to make a winning side dish."
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient roasted garlic and za'atar potato wedges
To make this recipe, pick up some russet potatoes. There are many other types of potatoes, and other options can be used. Yukon gold potatoes will give you a softer, more buttery wedge, and red potatoes will offer a similar result. Both of those varieties won't crisp up quite as much and will also be smaller in size. Next, you'll need a full bulb of garlic and za'atar seasoning blend. Then check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper
Step 3: Slice off the garlic top
Slice the top ¼-inch off the head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves.
Step 4: Drizzle with olive oil
Drizzle with enough olive oil to coat the open cloves.
Step 5: Wrap the garlic in foil
Wrap the garlic loosely in foil, making sure there is some room for steam to build.
Step 6: Roast the garlic
Place the garlic on the oven rack and roast for 45 minutes until the cloves are golden brown.
Step 7: Squeeze out the cloves and mash them
When the garlic is done, squeeze the cloves into a shallow bowl and mash with a wooden spoon.
Step 8: Combine the garlic with olive oil
Transfer the cloves to a container with a lid and add about ¼ cup of olive oil and ⅛ teaspoon of salt to create a garlic-infused oil. Cover and let it sit for at least 30 minutes.
Step 9: Cut the potatoes
Cut the potatoes into wedges.
Step 10: Soak the wedges in cold water
Place the potato wedges in a large bowl of ice water and soak them for at least 15 minutes.
Step 11: Drain and dry the wedges
Drain the potatoes, lay them out on a dish towel, and pat them to dry.
Step 12: Increase the oven temperature
Increase the oven temperature to 425 F.
Step 13: Toss the wedges in oil and seasonings
Toss the dried potato wedges with the garlic-infused oil, za'atar, and a few pinches of salt and black pepper until evenly coated.
Step 14: Spread the wedges on a baking sheet
Spread the wedges in a single layer on the baking sheet skin-side down.
Step 15: Roast the wedges
Roast for 30 to 35 minutes.
Step 16: Serve the wedges
Serve warm garnished with optional chopped chives if desired.
What pairs well with garlic-roasted potato wedges?
Za'atar brings a savory, herby, citrusy flavor to the crispy and golden exterior of our roasted potato wedges, which gives way to a warm and soft center.
Ingredients
- 1 head garlic
- ¼ cup olive oil, plus more to drizzle
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 3 russet potatoes
- 1 tablespoon za'atar
- Salt and pepper
Optional Ingredients
- chopped chives
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper
- Slice the top ¼-inch off the head of garlic to expose the tops of the cloves.
- Drizzle with enough olive oil to coat the open cloves.
- Wrap the garlic loosely in foil, making sure there is some room for steam to build.
- Place the garlic on the oven rack and roast for 45 minutes until the cloves are golden brown.
- When the garlic is done, squeeze the cloves into a shallow bowl and mash with a wooden spoon.
- Transfer the cloves to a container with a lid and add about ¼ cup of olive oil and ⅛ teaspoon of salt to create a garlic-infused oil. Cover and let it sit for at least 30 minutes.
- Cut the potatoes into wedges.
- Place the potato wedges in a large bowl of ice water and soak them for at least 15 minutes.
- Drain the potatoes, lay them out on a dish towel, and pat them to dry.
- Increase the oven temperature to 425 F.
- Toss the dried potato wedges with the garlic-infused oil, za'atar, and a few pinches of salt and black pepper until evenly coated.
- Spread the wedges in a single layer on the baking sheet skin-side down.
- Roast for 30 to 35 minutes.
- Serve warm garnished with optional chopped chives if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|192
|Total Fat
|9.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|25.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|0.9 g
|Sodium
|331.9 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g
What are some other uses for the garlic infused oil used for the potato wedges?
Now that you know how easy it is to make garlic-infused oil, you may want to make a double batch to use in other recipes. It pairs very well with any type of cooked vegetables. Try making a sheet pan of roasted broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, and red peppers, drizzle a little garlic oil over before roasting them, and top it off with a little more after roasting. Use the infused olive oil in a hot frying pan when sauteing greens like spinach or kale. As the greens wilt, they will become infused with the garlic flavor. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and a pinch of salt to finish things off.
You can make a quick pasta dish by tossing cooked pasta with the oil and adding fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes, spinach, and sauteed mushrooms. For a heartier pasta, add cooked shrimp, white beans, or crispy tofu cubes.
It's also delicious to brush on a baguette before toasting. Then you can serve the toasted baguette with a delicious dip like aioli, whipped ricotta, or a creamy white bean dip.
What are different seasoning options for potato wedges?
There are many ways to season the wedges to change up the flavor. Of course, you can go the classic route and just use salt and pepper. Another combination is garlic powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. For an Italian spin, use 1 tablespoon of Italian seasoning. For a more herby feel, try 1 teaspoon of dried or fresh rosemary and 1 teaspoon of dried or fresh thyme. Dried parsley works well with garlic powder and salt. Or, if you have Herbes de Provence, use one tablespoon plus a little salt for a French twist on that herby taste.
If you want something a little more bold, try smoked paprika, ground cumin, and chili powder. Or use a tablespoon of a premade taco seasoning packet. A few other seasoning blends that work well are everything bagel seasoning, steak seasoning, or a ranch dressing packet. For something on the spicier side, try a premade Cajun seasoning or red chile flakes. Along these lines, you can skip the olive oil and use chili crisp oil.
For a cheesy taste, add a couple of tablespoons of nutritional yeast or Parmesan cheese. Or go for a cheddar popcorn seasoning for an easy cheese flavor addition.