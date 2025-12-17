Creamy Cauliflower Mash Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although potatoes have always been a leader in the mashed comfort food category, they aren't the only vegetable in town. Cauliflower can play the mashed potato game too, transforming into a rich, creamy mash that closely rivals even the absolute best mashed potatoes out there — just take this creamy cauliflower mash recipe, from wellness coach and developer Miriam Hahn, as good example. It all starts with an entire head of cauliflower cooked until tender and whipped together with creamy sour cream, rich butter, cheesy Parmesan, and just enough miso paste to put an umami twist on this delicious side dish. Cauliflower mash works well with a variety of entrees and can fill in the blanks for a weeknight meal or sit nicely on a holiday buffet table.
As an added bonus, this recipe also provides a convenient way to incorporate cauliflower into your diet without defaulting on the all too common steaming or roasting method. "I'm always looking for ways to add cruciferous vegetables to my meals and this is an easy way to do it," Hahn says. "It's also a great make ahead side dish that can be warmed up before serving."
Gather the ingredients for creamy cauliflower mash
To make this recipe, start by picking up a large cauliflower head. While you're in the produce aisle, grab some garlic and fresh chives. Then head to the dairy aisle and select some Parmesan cheese, sour cream, and butter. Finish the shopping trip with some miso paste and check your pantry for salt and pepper.
Step 1: Bring a pot of water to a boil
Bring a large pot of water and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil.
Step 2: Core the cauliflower
Slice the cauliflower head in half. Remove the cauliflower core and discard.
Step 3: Break the cauliflower into florets
Break the cauliflower into large florets.
Step 4: Boil the cauliflower
Add the cauliflower florets to the boiling water and boil for 10 minutes, until tender.
Step 5: Drain the cauliflower
Drain the cauliflower florets.
Step 6: Add cauliflower and other ingredients to food processor
Add the cooked cauliflower, Parmesan, sour cream, butter, miso paste, garlic clove, remaining salt, and pepper to a food processor.
Step 7: Blend until smooth
Blend until smooth.
Step 8: Garnish and serve the creamy cauliflower mash
Transfer the cauliflower mash to a serving bowl. Top with chopped chives and serve.
What to serve with creamy cauliflower mash
Creamy Cauliflower Mash Recipe
This creamy cauliflower mash features all of the rich, buttery, creamy goodness of mashed potatoes, but with cauliflower as the star of the show.
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 large cauliflower head
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon white miso paste
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil.
- Slice the cauliflower head in half. Remove the cauliflower core and discard.
- Break the cauliflower into large florets.
- Add the cauliflower florets to the boiling water and boil for 10 minutes, until tender.
- Drain the cauliflower florets.
- Add the cooked cauliflower, Parmesan, sour cream, butter, miso paste, garlic clove, remaining salt, and pepper to a food processor.
- Blend until smooth.
- Transfer the cauliflower mash to a serving bowl. Top with chopped chives and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|143
|Total Fat
|9.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|24.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|398.0 mg
|Protein
|7.8 g
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this cauliflower mash recipe?
There are many ways to change up the cauliflower mash with other ingredients that you may have on hand or prefer. If you want a more traditional mash, you can use half cauliflower and half potatoes. To do this, you'll want to peel about three Yukon gold potatoes and cut them into chunks. Boil them separately as they will take a little longer to cook than the cauliflower. Then, you can process everything together in a food processor as written.
Instead of Parmesan cheese, you can use Pecorino Romano for a slightly sharper taste or go with mild grated cheddar or mozzarella cheese. Instead of the sour cream, substitute the same amount of plain, unsweetened yogurt, or try whipped cream cheese for a tangy flair. If you don't have miso paste and still want to add some umami depth, add 1 tablespoon of soy sauce. You can easily make this recipe vegan by using dairy-free butter, dairy-free sour cream, and dairy-free Parmesan or nutritional yeast.
Are there other ways to cook and process cauliflower mashed potatoes?
There are a couple of other ways to cook the cauliflower for the mash. The fastest method is to use the microwave oven. Place the florets in a covered, microwave safe container with ¼ cup of water and cook for 6-8 minutes. You can also easily roast the cauliflower, but it will take a little longer to prepare. Place the florets on a sheet pan and cook at 425 F for 20-30 minutes, until tender. The roasting method will yield a drier cauliflower, which will result in a rich and thicker mash.
Instead of using a food processor, you can either mash by hand or use an immersion blender. Mashing by hand will give you a more rustic mash, and you'll have the most success with this method if you cook the cauliflower stovetop for an extra 10 minutes. To reduce the clean-up, an immersion blender can be used and will give you control over how creamy and smooth you want the mash.