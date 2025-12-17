We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although potatoes have always been a leader in the mashed comfort food category, they aren't the only vegetable in town. Cauliflower can play the mashed potato game too, transforming into a rich, creamy mash that closely rivals even the absolute best mashed potatoes out there — just take this creamy cauliflower mash recipe, from wellness coach and developer Miriam Hahn, as good example. It all starts with an entire head of cauliflower cooked until tender and whipped together with creamy sour cream, rich butter, cheesy Parmesan, and just enough miso paste to put an umami twist on this delicious side dish. Cauliflower mash works well with a variety of entrees and can fill in the blanks for a weeknight meal or sit nicely on a holiday buffet table.

As an added bonus, this recipe also provides a convenient way to incorporate cauliflower into your diet without defaulting on the all too common steaming or roasting method. "I'm always looking for ways to add cruciferous vegetables to my meals and this is an easy way to do it," Hahn says. "It's also a great make ahead side dish that can be warmed up before serving."