Smoky Crispy Potato Stacks Recipe

Potatoes are a hero when it comes to side dishes because we can transform them into a variety of crowd-pleasing dishes, and these "million-layer" potato stacks are having a viral moment for a reason. A potato stack is the ultimate combination of an elegant potato gratin and a classic potato chip, though they're actually a lot less work to make than either of those things.

This version of crispy potato stacks infuses them with a smoky, buttery, slightly spicy sauce. Once the potatoes are thinly sliced, we coat them in a chipotle butter mixture and stack them conveniently in a muffin tin for baking. The smoky flavor seeps into each layer, and the muffin tin keeps the stacks in order and allows for a crispy edge on each slice. The crunchy outer layer and soft, tender inside make each bite of the tasty potato stacks very moreish, and there's just enough smoky kick from the chipotle flakes to make you grateful for the cool and limey tang of the easy sour cream sauce.

These potato stacks are the perfect side to make for entertaining, whether it's for a dinner party, an outdoor barbecue, or your holiday table. This seems like a gourmet recipe, but the potato stacks really are easy to put together.