Smoky Crispy Potato Stacks Recipe
Potatoes are a hero when it comes to side dishes because we can transform them into a variety of crowd-pleasing dishes, and these "million-layer" potato stacks are having a viral moment for a reason. A potato stack is the ultimate combination of an elegant potato gratin and a classic potato chip, though they're actually a lot less work to make than either of those things.
This version of crispy potato stacks infuses them with a smoky, buttery, slightly spicy sauce. Once the potatoes are thinly sliced, we coat them in a chipotle butter mixture and stack them conveniently in a muffin tin for baking. The smoky flavor seeps into each layer, and the muffin tin keeps the stacks in order and allows for a crispy edge on each slice. The crunchy outer layer and soft, tender inside make each bite of the tasty potato stacks very moreish, and there's just enough smoky kick from the chipotle flakes to make you grateful for the cool and limey tang of the easy sour cream sauce.
These potato stacks are the perfect side to make for entertaining, whether it's for a dinner party, an outdoor barbecue, or your holiday table. This seems like a gourmet recipe, but the potato stacks really are easy to put together.
Gather the ingredients for smoky crispy potato stacks
To make this recipe, head to the produce aisle and grab russet potatoes, a lime, and cilantro. We're using russets here because they have more starch than waxy potatoes and will crisp up better. Head to the dairy aisle and get unsalted butter and sour cream. Dairy-free versions of both work fine in this recipe. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, smoked paprika, chipotle flakes, garlic granules, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Spray a muffin tin
Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
Step 3: Slice the potatoes
Slice the potatoes into ¹⁄₁₆-inch thick rounds using a mandoline.
Step 4: Dry the slices
Dry the potato slices with a clean dish towel and place them in a large bowl.
Step 5: Make the butter mixture
Combine the melted butter, olive oil, smoked paprika, chipotle flakes, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Step 6: Coat the slices with sauce
Add the sauce to the potatoes and toss with your hands to coat.
Step 7: Stack the slices in the tin
Stack the coated potato slices into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup to the top.
Step 8: Bake the potato stacks
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the edges are deeply golden and crisp.
Step 9: Make the sauce
While the stacks cook, make the sauce. Whisk together the sour cream, lime juice, and remaining salt in a small bowl.
Step 10: Cool the stacks
Let the stacks cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Lift the stacks out of the tin
Run a knife around the edge of each stack to loosen it and lift the stacks out of the tin.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the potato stacks
Garnish the potato stacks with chopped cilantro and serve with the sauce.
What pairs well with potato stacks?
Smoky Crispy Potato Stacks Recipe
With perfectly crispy edges and a tender, buttery interior, these easy-yet-elegant potato stacks are infused with a smoky, slightly spicy chipotle sauce.
Ingredients
- 3 pounds russet potatoes
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon chipotle flakes
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Slice the potatoes into ¹⁄₁₆-inch thick rounds using a mandoline.
- Dry the potato slices with a clean dish towel and place them in a large bowl.
- Combine the melted butter, olive oil, smoked paprika, chipotle flakes, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper in a small bowl
- Add the sauce to the potatoes and toss with your hands to coat.
- Stack the coated potato slices into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup to the top.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the edges are deeply golden and crisp.
- While the stacks cook, make the sauce. Whisk together the sour cream, lime juice, and remaining salt in a small bowl.
- Let the stacks cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
- Run a knife around the edge of each stack to loosen it and lift the stacks out of the tin.
- Garnish the potato stacks with chopped cilantro and serve with the sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|181
|Total Fat
|10.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|20.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|1.1 g
|Sodium
|255.2 mg
|Protein
|2.8 g
Do I need a mandoline to make the potato stacks?
A mandoline is a helpful tool for making the potato stacks, but it isn't strictly required. If you don't have one, use a very sharp chef's knife, and do your best to cut even slices around ¹⁄₁₆ of an inch. If you end up cutting slices that are closer to ⅛-inch thickness, increase the baking time to 35-40 minutes. Another solid option is a food processor. You'll need to use the slicing attachment, which is a separate attachment from the "S" blade. Start by trimming the potatoes to fit the tube, and then feed them in cut side down instead of sideways. Work in small batches and avoid overcrowding the tube. The stacks will still work if the food processor doesn't produce perfectly round slices. Just stack up the irregular pieces, and end with a round one on the top layer for a neat appearance.
If you do plan to use a mandoline, there are several tips to consider. The blade on a mandoline is extremely sharp, so be sure to use the hand guard or a cut-resistant glove. Cut off the end of each potato to create a flat side and use this side to slide up and down on the blade. Work on a large cutting board to catch the slices as you cut. When the potato gets too small to hold, cut the rest with a knife or discard the small piece. When cleaning the mandoline, use a brush and avoid getting your fingers near the blade.
What are ways to change up the flavorings of the potato stacks?
You have quite a few options when it comes to flavoring the potato stacks. A classic version uses Ranch seasoning mixed into the butter mixture instead of smoked paprika and chipotle flakes. This will give you that well-known combo of potato and ranch that everyone loves. Take it a little further by adding shredded cheddar cheese on top, along with cooked bacon pieces, for a loaded, baked-potato-style dish. To pair with this flavor, use straight sour cream dolloped on top before serving, or mix in some chives.
For Mediterranean-style potato stacks, replace the smoked paprika with za'atar for a citrusy and herby flair. For this version, you could top the stacks with crumbled feta instead of cilantro, and use lemon and chopped dill in the sour cream sauce.
Italian potato stacks would also be delicious. Mix some freshly grated Parmesan in between the layers for a cheesy, umami taste, and swap out the smoky seasonings for oregano, basil, and thyme. Instead of the lime sour cream, serve with marinara sauce, or drizzle with olive oil and add slivered basil leaves.