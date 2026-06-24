Roasted Cabbage Steaks With Miso Tahini Drizzle Recipe
Cabbage isn't limited to just salads, stir fries, and coleslaws, and this roasted cabbage steak recipe proves it. In this roasted cabbage steaks recipe, the hearty vegetable gets sliced into 1-inch-thick rounds and coated with garlic-infused oil before roasting. The high heat brings out the natural sweetness of the cabbage and caramelizes the tops and sides, giving way to a soft and buttery center. But we didn't stop there. To top it all off, we've opted for a sweet and salty miso tahini drizzle that is thick and creamy, a sauce that adds a mouthwatering nutty finish to round out the flavors of the dish.
It's satisfying to find new and inventive ways to use up vegetables, and these cabbage steaks are always a hit. Another perk is that these cabbage steaks have a certain elegant flair (largely thanks to their caramelized appearance and that lovely tahini drizzle), but they're ultimately simple enough to whip up for a weeknight dinner. This is a relatively easy recipe to whip up with the oven doing most of the work — but your dinner party guests certainly don't have to know it.
Gather the ingredients for roasted cabbage steaks with miso tahini drizzle
To make this recipe, start by selecting a large cabbage. You should be able to get four slices, which is ideal for this recipe. Even though there are nine types of cabbage, green cabbage is the best type for this recipe. While you're in the produce aisle, pick up some garlic, lemon, and fresh parsley. Curly parsley will mince the finest, but flat leaf will also work. Grab white miso paste and tahini, which are two key ingredients for the drizzle. Then check your pantry for olive oil, salt, pepper, and maple syrup.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Mix the garlic-infused oil
In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Brush the cabbage steaks with oil
Place the cabbage steaks on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer and brush the oil mixture over both sides of each steak.
Step 5: Bake the cabbage steaks
Transfer the cabbage steaks to the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes.
Step 6: Flip and continue to cook the cabbage steaks on the other side
Flip the cabbage steaks and brush on any leftover oil mixture, and cook for 15 more minutes.
Step 7: Make the miso-tahini sauce
While the cabbage roasts, whisk together the tahini, miso, lemon juice, maple syrup, 3 tablespoons warm water, and remaining salt until smooth.
Step 8: Drizzle the miso-tahini sauce over the cabbage steaks
Transfer the cabbage steaks to a serving platter and drizzle on sauce.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the roasted cabbage steaks
Garnish with parsley and serve.
What to serve with roasted cabbage steaks with tahini drizzle
Roasted Cabbage Steaks With Miso Tahini Drizzle Recipe
These rich, caramelized, and ultra-tender roasted cabbage steaks come topped with a miso-tahini drizzle for a simple yet elevated side dish.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 large head green cabbage, cut into 1-inch steaks
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon white miso paste
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and pepper.
- Place the cabbage steaks on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer and brush the oil mixture over both sides of each steak.
- Transfer the cabbage steaks to the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes.
- Flip the cabbage steaks and brush on any leftover oil mixture, and cook for 15 more minutes.
- While the cabbage roasts, whisk together the tahini, miso, lemon juice, maple syrup, 3 tablespoons warm water, and remaining salt until smooth.
- Transfer the cabbage steaks to a serving platter and drizzle on sauce.
- Garnish with parsley and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|293
|Total Fat
|20.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.3 g
|Total Sugars
|13.6 g
|Sodium
|812.2 mg
|Protein
|6.7 g
What are tips when making the cabbage steaks?
Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when making the cabbage steaks. Start by removing and discarding the outer layer of leaves of the green cabbage. If the cabbage is wet from rinsing, pat it dry with a tea towel so that the olive oil and seasonings stick to it. When cutting the cabbage, position the core at the bottom of your cutting board, and slice through it so each steak holds together. Choose a sheet pan that is large enough to accommodate the steaks without touching, and use a rimmed baking sheet to make sure the oil stays in the pan.
Take your time when flipping the cabbage halfway through cooking time. You'll need a wide spatula, and will need to guide it with your other hand. The steaks are fairly fragile at this point. Make sure to use warm water when blending the tahini sauce so that the miso and tahini blend into the other ingredients. The sauce will thicken as it sits, so if you make it ahead of time, you'll need to add a tablespoon or more of water to make it pourable.
What are some other ways to use the tahini drizzle?
The tahini drizzle in this recipe is so simple yet so delicious, and you're going to want to find ways to use it in other dishes. It is a delicious addition to any type of roasted vegetables. Try it with roasted broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, or asparagus. Use it as a dipping sauce for raw vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Drizzle it over a grain bowl with quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, seared tofu, chickpeas, and avocado. For an Asian flair, make a batch of soba noodles with stir-fry veggies and toss them with the sauce.
The sauce is also delicious over any type of protein. It's especially tasty with grilled salmon or oven-baked chicken. Try it on flank steak or steamed shrimp as well. Vegan proteins like baked tempeh or air-fried cubed tofu would pair well too. The sauce can be used as a sandwich spread, or is great added to a warm pita sandwich. You can spread it on flatbread with a layer of sauteed, sliced mushrooms. Using it as a dressing can elevate any simple salad. Try it with chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, and chickpeas for a hearty lunch.