Roasted Cabbage Steaks With Miso Tahini Drizzle Recipe

Cabbage isn't limited to just salads, stir fries, and coleslaws, and this roasted cabbage steak recipe proves it. In this roasted cabbage steaks recipe, the hearty vegetable gets sliced into 1-inch-thick rounds and coated with garlic-infused oil before roasting. The high heat brings out the natural sweetness of the cabbage and caramelizes the tops and sides, giving way to a soft and buttery center. But we didn't stop there. To top it all off, we've opted for a sweet and salty miso tahini drizzle that is thick and creamy, a sauce that adds a mouthwatering nutty finish to round out the flavors of the dish.

It's satisfying to find new and inventive ways to use up vegetables, and these cabbage steaks are always a hit. Another perk is that these cabbage steaks have a certain elegant flair (largely thanks to their caramelized appearance and that lovely tahini drizzle), but they're ultimately simple enough to whip up for a weeknight dinner. This is a relatively easy recipe to whip up with the oven doing most of the work — but your dinner party guests certainly don't have to know it.