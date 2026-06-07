Caesar-Style Roasted Broccoli Recipe
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Even if you're not a broccoli fan, you just might be after tasting this Caesar-style roasted broccoli. It's rich and savory while also being fresh and tangy — just like a good Caesar salad, but with broccoli as the base. It all starts with the green vegetable, which gets the roasted treatment in the oven until its nice and browned. A bold Caesar dressing made with anchovy paste, Worcestershire, and grainy Dijon coats the broccoli, and charred lemon halves enhance the flavor with another tangy hit. The whole thing gets topped off with a toasted parmesan-panko breadcrumb mixture, which adds a unique buttery touch and crunch that takes this side dish to new levels.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This recipe is a hit to serve to guests or simply to win over a family member who claims they don't like broccoli." She notes that it's an easy dish to make, and you can overlap tasks while the broccoli roasts, focusing on the dressing and breadcrumbs so the whole dish is ready to assemble at the same time.
Gather the ingredients for Caesar-style roasted broccoli
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab broccoli (either pre-cut or a head), lemons, and garlic. Stop by the dairy aisle for grated parmesan cheese and unsalted butter. Then hit up the dry goods area for panko breadcrumbs, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Season the broccoli
Toss the broccoli with ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper.
Step 4: Spread broccoli out on baking sheet
Spread in a single layer on the baking sheet.
Step 5: Roast the broccoli
Roast the broccoli until the edges are deeply browned and crispy, about 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Step 6: Place lemons in skillet
While the broccoli roasts, place 2 lemon halves cut-side down into a skillet on medium heat.
Step 7: Char the lemons
Cook the lemons undisturbed for 3 to 4 minutes, until charred. Set aside.
Step 8: Melt butter in a skillet
Wipe out the skillet (or use a clean one) and melt the butter over medium heat.
Step 9: Toast the panko and parmesan
Add the panko and ¼ cup parmesan and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and toasted, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 10: Make the dressing
To make the dressing, whisk together the anchovy paste, Dijon, Worcestershire, juice from the remaining ½ lemon, garlic, remaining 2 tablespoons parmesan, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.
Step 11: Drizzle in the olive oil
Slowly drizzle in the remaining ¼ cup olive oil, whisking constantly, until the dressing is emulsified.
Step 12: Add lemon juice and dressing
Arrange the roasted broccoli on a serving platter and squeeze on the juice from the charred lemons. Drizzle with the Caesar dressing.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the Caesar-style roasted broccoli
Scatter the toasted panko over the broccoli, top with extra parmesan if desired, and serve immediately.
What to serve with Caesar-style roasted broccoli
Caesar-Style Roasted Broccoli Recipe
This Caesar-style roasted broccoli recipe helps liven up the polarizing green vegetable with a tangy Caesar dressing and crispy parmesan-panko topping.
Ingredients
- 8 cups broccoli florets
- ½ cup olive oil, divided
- ½ cup finely grated Parmesan, divided, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1 ½ lemons
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 teaspoons anchovy paste
- 1 tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Toss the broccoli with ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 tablespoons Parmesan, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper.
- Spread in a single layer on the baking sheet.
- Roast the broccoli until the edges are deeply browned and crispy, about 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- While the broccoli roasts, place 2 lemon halves cut-side down into a skillet on medium heat.
- Cook the lemons undisturbed for 3 to 4 minutes, until charred. Set aside.
- Wipe out the skillet (or use a clean one) and melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the panko and ¼ cup Parmesan and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and toasted, about 3 to 4 minutes.
- To make the dressing, whisk together the anchovy paste, Dijon, Worcestershire, juice from the remaining ½ lemon, garlic, remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.
- Slowly drizzle in the remaining ¼ cup olive oil, whisking constantly, until the dressing is emulsified.
- Arrange the roasted broccoli on a serving platter and squeeze on the juice from the charred lemons. Drizzle with the Caesar dressing.
- Scatter the toasted panko over the broccoli, top with extra Parmesan if desired, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|300
|Total Fat
|25.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|19.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|380.9 mg
|Protein
|8.6 g
What are some recipe substitutions for Caesar broccoli?
Should you want to mix things up a bit, here are some recipe substitutions. Broccoli is a natural here, but once you make this, you're going to want to try it with other vegetables. Two great options are cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Just cut the cauliflower down into florets like you would broccoli, and slice the Brussels sprouts in half. If anchovy paste isn't your thing, you can substitute with 2 teaspoons of white miso paste to add an umami and salty flavor without the fish flavor. Another option is 2 teaspoons of capers, or add in an extra 2 teaspoons of Worcestershire sauce.
Instead of the parmesan, grated Pecorino Romano will do the trick. It is slightly sharper than parmesan and would be excellent in this recipe. There are some differences between panko and regular breadcrumbs, but essentially both will work fine in this recipe. If you have store-bought or homemade croutons, crush them for the same effect. If you avoid gluten, look for gluten-free panko or breadcrumbs.
What are tips when making Caesar-style broccoli?
To make sure this recipe comes out perfectly, here are some helpful tips. When cutting the broccoli, go for florets that are the same size for even cooking. You'll also want to make sure the broccoli florets are dry before seasoning. You can dry them with a clean dishtowel, or let them sit in a colander while you gather the rest of the ingredients. After seasoning, arrange them in a single layer on the sheet pan. If they are packed in too close together, they will steam instead of crisping up. Set a timer for halfway into the cooking, to flip the florets to the other side.
When making the dressing, the emulsifying step is key to a creamy dressing that doesn't separate. Drizzle the olive oil in slowly as you whisk. If you have a milk frother or an immersion blender, these tools work well also. If you are sensitive to salt, you can eliminate it in the dressing. The anchovy paste and Worcestershire both have salt, which may be enough for your taste.
When charring the lemon halves, leave them undisturbed in the pan while cooking. This allows them to caramelize, and the smoky flavor is a great addition to this recipe.