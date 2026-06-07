Caesar-Style Roasted Broccoli Recipe

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Even if you're not a broccoli fan, you just might be after tasting this Caesar-style roasted broccoli. It's rich and savory while also being fresh and tangy — just like a good Caesar salad, but with broccoli as the base. It all starts with the green vegetable, which gets the roasted treatment in the oven until its nice and browned. A bold Caesar dressing made with anchovy paste, Worcestershire, and grainy Dijon coats the broccoli, and charred lemon halves enhance the flavor with another tangy hit. The whole thing gets topped off with a toasted parmesan-panko breadcrumb mixture, which adds a unique buttery touch and crunch that takes this side dish to new levels.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This recipe is a hit to serve to guests or simply to win over a family member who claims they don't like broccoli." She notes that it's an easy dish to make, and you can overlap tasks while the broccoli roasts, focusing on the dressing and breadcrumbs so the whole dish is ready to assemble at the same time.