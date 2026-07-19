Sweet and Savory Broccoli Slaw Recipe

If you have the time, refrigerating the slaw for about 30 minutes before serving is a nice upgrade to let the flavors develop and meld together. It will also give the maple dressing time to soak into the veggies. However, because of the vinegar and salt in the recipe, letting it sit overnight can draw out the moisture, making the entire slaw watery. The flavor will still be good, but you'll need to give the slaw a thorough stir to get everything combined again. Another option is to prepare the veggies and store them in the fridge and then mix up the dressing separately, to add on before serving. The nuts and dried cranberries can be tossed in at the last minute as well.

Another thing to think about is the time the salad is left out of the fridge. Because the dressing uses mayonnaise, you don't want it sitting in the sun for very long. If you're serving it at an outdoor picnic, keep it on ice in a cooler until everyone is ready to eat, and return it to the cooler after an hour or so to keep the salad safe to eat.