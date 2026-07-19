Sweet And Savory Broccoli Slaw Recipe
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This sweet and savory broccoli slaw recipe is my absolute go-to when I need a potluck salad that will travel well and hold up during an event. There's no need to pack the dressing separately, as this slaw can be fully dressed ahead of time and still stay presentable, crisp, and delicious. This twist on classic coleslaw features chopped broccoli stems instead of typical green cabbage, which makes a crunchy base that complements the other main ingredients: broccoli florets, carrots, and red cabbage. The creamy dressing adds a sweet and savory punch to the slaw, with mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, and maple syrup being star ingredients.
My favorite thing about this recipe is that nothing goes to waste. This recipe using the entire head of broccoli, stems and all, bumping up the fiber count, and making this slaw a powerhouse of nutrients. This slaw is also very easy to make and works great as a summer side dish, and can be served with any type of protein like grilled chicken, burgers, seared tofu, or oven-baked salmon.
Gather the ingredients for sweet and savory broccoli slaw
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab two heads of broccoli. Because we are using the stems, buying the broccoli pre-cut or just buying crowns won't work. You'll also need carrots, red cabbage, and red onion. Head over to the dry goods area and pick up some sliced almonds and dried cranberries. For a nut-free version, use toasted pumpkin seeds or toasted sunflower seeds. Then check your home condiment inventory for mayonnaise (vegan mayo works fine here), apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, and pure maple syrup. Finally, you'll also need salt and pepper to round out the dressing.
Step 1: Cut the broccoli stems from the florets
Cut the broccoli stems from the florets. Set the florets aside.
Step 2: Trim the skin from stems
Trim the skin off the large stem pieces.
Step 3: Cut the broccoli stems
Cut the broccoli stems into julienned slices.
Step 4: Trim the broccoli florets
Trim the broccoli florets into small, bite-sized pieces.
Step 5: Julienne the carrots
Cut the carrots into julienned slices.
Step 6: Combine the slaw ingredients in a bowl
In a large bowl, combine the broccoli stems, florets, carrots, cabbage, onion, almonds, and cranberries.
Step 7: Make the dressing
Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and pepper.
Step 8: Toss the dressing into the slaw
Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.
Step 9: Serve the broccoli slaw
Serve the broccoli slaw right away.
What to serve with sweet and savory broccoli slaw
Sweet and Savory Broccoli Slaw Recipe
This sweet and savory broccoli slaw is super crunchy, vibrant, and full of veggie goodness, perfect as a no-cook dinner side dish or potluck dish.
Ingredients
- For the broccoli slaw
- 2 broccoli heads
- 2 large carrots, peeled
- 1 cup sliced red cabbage
- ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup toasted sliced almonds
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- For the coleslaw dressing
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
- Cut the broccoli stems from the florets. Set the florets aside.
- Trim the skin off the large stem pieces.
- Cut the broccoli stems into julienned slices.
- Trim the broccoli florets into small, bite-sized pieces.
- Cut the carrots into julienned slices.
- In a large bowl, combine the broccoli stems, florets, carrots, cabbage, onion, almonds, and cranberries.
- Make the dressing: In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.
- Serve the broccoli slaw right away.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|510
|Total Fat
|32.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|13.0 g
|Total Sugars
|26.4 g
|Sodium
|634.0 mg
|Protein
|13.3 g
Should I refrigerate broccoli slaw before serving?
If you have the time, refrigerating the slaw for about 30 minutes before serving is a nice upgrade to let the flavors develop and meld together. It will also give the maple dressing time to soak into the veggies. However, because of the vinegar and salt in the recipe, letting it sit overnight can draw out the moisture, making the entire slaw watery. The flavor will still be good, but you'll need to give the slaw a thorough stir to get everything combined again. Another option is to prepare the veggies and store them in the fridge and then mix up the dressing separately, to add on before serving. The nuts and dried cranberries can be tossed in at the last minute as well.
Another thing to think about is the time the salad is left out of the fridge. Because the dressing uses mayonnaise, you don't want it sitting in the sun for very long. If you're serving it at an outdoor picnic, keep it on ice in a cooler until everyone is ready to eat, and return it to the cooler after an hour or so to keep the salad safe to eat.
Are there any shortcuts I can take when prepping the broccoli slaw?
If you'd prefer not to do a whole bunch of chopping and julienning in this recipe, a mandoline is a handy tool that can speed up the process. Use the julienne blade for the broccoli stems and the carrots, which will yield uniform matchstick cuts much quicker. When using a mandoline, it is important to use a cut-resistant glove or some sort of guard tool for optimal safety.
If you don't have a mandoline but you do have a food processor, then you can rely on the kitchen appliance instead. Use the shredding disc to cut the broccoli stems and carrots. The pieces will come out a little bit finer with slightly less crunch, but the slaw will still taste good regardless.
Another shortcut is to buy a bag of premade broccoli slaw that includes the carrots and red cabbage. You'll want to use about 6 cups of the bagged slaw, and add chopped florets, red onion, almonds, and cranberries. If you want the slaw to be more carrot heavy, add a handful of shredded carrots to the mix.