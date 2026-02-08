Roasted Spanish Potatoes Recipe

Potatoes are one of those vegetables that play a starring role in cuisines around the world. Whether they are boiled, mashed, steamed, fried, or roasted, they tend to be satisfying and comforting, and make the perfect base for a wide variety of dishes. In these roasted Spanish potatoes, inspired by classic tapas recipes, tomato sauce adds a rich coating to the creamy Yukon gold potatoes and allows the smoked paprika and thyme to adhere perfectly during roasting. A touch of olive oil is just enough to help the potatoes crisp up on the outside and remain tender on the inside. It's an easy dish to throw together because you can let the oven do the heavy lifting, and the end result is savory, smoky, and the perfect side dish to serve with an array of entrees.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When I visited Spain, I fell in love with Spanish potatoes served as tapas. The crispy nature and bold flavor won me over, and they were one of the first recipes I recreated when I returned back to the states."