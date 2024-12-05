Barley And Walnut-Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe

By Julie Kinnaird
Barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers in serving dish with garnishes and wine glass Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

You can find endless variations of stuffed pepper recipes in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. Peppers can become delicious edible vessels to enclose savory combinations of meats, grains, vegetables, cheese, and the like. This recipe for barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – combines nutty and chewy pearl barley, crunchy walnuts, tangy feta cheese, fresh lemon, and dried currants into sweet golden bell pepper shells. The peppers are baked with a bit of white wine and finished with fresh Italian parsley for an easy-to-prep, elegant, and nutritious dish. 

The filling for these peppers can be prepared ahead of time and stuffed just before baking. Leftovers are easy to reheat in a microwave or air fryer, so try making a double batch for easy meal prep! This recipe is vegetarian, but Kinnaird has some inspiration for switching it up and mixing in alternative flavors and ingredients.

Gather the barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers ingredients

Barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers ingredients on countertop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

For this recipe, you will need four large bell peppers. Kinnaird prefers the flavor of yellow or orange, but red ones are also a fine choice. Whichever color you choose, be sure to check that your peppers are perfectly fresh and ripe. Pearl barley forms the base of the filling. Kinnaird likes to cook the grains in a bit more water than the standard ratio so that they have plenty of time to get very tender. 

Dried currants add a bit of sweetness to the filling, while raw chopped walnuts give crunch. Feta cheese adds both a tangy and creamy flavor, and fresh lemon juice and zest give a nice boost of acidity. Fresh scallions, black pepper, and olive oil finish out the filling, and kosher salt is used both for cooking the barley and for seasoning the insides of the peppers. You will add a bit of dry white wine to the pan during baking, and chopped fresh Italian parsley garnishes the finished product.

Step 1: Bring water and salt to a boil

Pot of water boiling on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Bring 6 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of the salt to a boil in a large pot.

Step 2: Rinse the barley

Rinsing pearl barley in a strainer under cold water in sink Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Rinse the barley in a strainer under cold water.

Step 3: Add the barley to the pot

Adding rinsed pearl barley to a pot of water on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the barley to the pot, stir, and bring back to a simmer.

Step 4: Cook the barley

Pearl barley cooking in pot on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Cook uncovered for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 5: Add the currants

Pearl barley and currents simmering in pot on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the currants and cook 5 minutes longer, or until the barley is very tender and the liquid is absorbed.

Step 6: Add the olive oil to the barley and currants

Adding olive oil to cooked pearl barley and currants in large glass bowl Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Transfer the barley and currants to a large bowl and add the olive oil. Allow the mixture to cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, stirring a few times.

Step 7: Trim the bottoms of the peppers

Trimming the bottoms of yellow bell peppers with knife on cutting board Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

While the barley cools, trim a small portion from the bottoms of the peppers so that they will sit flat.

Step 8: Slice the tops and remove the membranes and seeds

Slicing the top off a yellow bell pepper on a cutting board Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Slice the tops to create "lids" and remove the membranes and seeds from inside the peppers.

Step 9: Place the peppers in a baking dish

Sprinkling salt inside yellow bell pepper shells in baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Place the hollowed peppers in a deep baking dish and sprinkle the insides with the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt.

Step 10: Zest and juice the lemon

Zesting a lemon with a zesting tool on a cutting board Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Zest the lemon using a zester or a grater. Cut the zested lemon in half and juice it.

Step 11: Add remaining filling ingredients to the barley

Barley and walnut filling for stuffed bell peppers Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Add the lemon zest and juice, walnuts, feta, scallions, and black pepper to the cooled barley mixture.

Step 12: Preheat the oven

Oven preheated to 400 F Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 13: Fill the peppers

Barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers in baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Divide the barley filling between the peppers.

Step 14: Replace the lids

Barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers in baking dish with pepper tops Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Replace the lids.

Step 15: Pour the wine around the peppers

Pouring wine around barley and walnut-stuffed peppers in baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Pour the wine around the peppers in the dish.

Step 16: Cover and bake the peppers

Covered casserole dish in oven Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Cover the dish and bake the peppers for 40 minutes.

Step 17: Uncover and finish baking

Stuffed bell peppers in casserole dish in oven Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Uncover the dish and bake 5 minutes longer.

Step 18: Remove the peppers from the oven

Barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers in baking dish on stovetop Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Remove the peppers from the oven.

Step 19: Spoon pan juices over the filling

Spooning pan juices over barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers in baking dish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Take off the pepper lids and spoon any pan juices over the filling.

Step 20: Garnish with parsley and serve

Barley and walnut-stuffed peppers in baking dish with parsley garnish Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Garnish the filling with the parsley, and serve immediately.

Barley and Walnut-Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe

Stuffed peppers make great appetizers or side dishes. In this recipe, we stuff them with nutritious barley and walnuts for a hearty and savory offering.

Prep Time
35
minutes
Cook Time
1.58
hours
servings
4
Stuffed peppers
Barley and walnut-stuffed bell pepper on plate with fork and napkin and chopped parsley
Total time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 cup pearl barley
  • ⅓ cup currants
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large yellow or orange bell peppers
  • 1 large lemon
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts
  • ½ cup feta cheese crumbles
  • ⅓ cup sliced scallions
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • ¼ cup chopped Italian parsley

Directions

  1. Bring 6 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of the salt to a boil in a large pot.
  2. Rinse the barley in a strainer under cold water.
  3. Add the barley to the pot, stir, and bring back to a simmer.
  4. Cook uncovered for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Add the currants and cook 5 minutes longer, or until the barley is very tender and the liquid is absorbed.
  6. Transfer the barley and currants to a large bowl and add the olive oil. Allow the mixture to cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, stirring a few times.
  7. While the barley cools, trim a small portion from the bottoms of the peppers so that they will sit flat.
  8. Slice the tops to create "lids" and remove the membranes and seeds from inside the peppers.
  9. Place the hollowed peppers in a deep baking dish and sprinkle the insides with the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt.
  10. Zest the lemon using a zester or a grater. Cut the zested lemon in half and juice it.
  11. Add the lemon zest and juice, walnuts, feta, scallions, and black pepper to the cooled barley mixture.
  12. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  13. Divide the barley filling between the peppers.
  14. Replace the lids.
  15. Pour the wine around the peppers in the dish.
  16. Cover the dish and bake the peppers for 40 minutes.
  17. Uncover the dish and bake 5 minutes longer.
  18. Remove the peppers from the oven.
  19. Take off the pepper lids and spoon any pan juices over the filling.
  20. Garnish the filling with the parsley, and serve immediately.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 596
Total Fat 34.8 g
Saturated Fat 6.0 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 16.7 mg
Total Carbohydrates 59.3 g
Dietary Fiber 14.1 g
Total Sugars 14.8 g
Sodium 705.1 mg
Protein 15.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What is pearl barley, and what nutritional value does it have?

Barley and walnut-stuffed bell pepper with fork lifting filling on plate Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Barley is a hearty cereal grain that is an excellent source of fiber. It has a mild, nutty flavor and tender, chewy texture. It is widely used in soups, stews, beverages, and breads. It also works well in dishes like risotto and pilaf. 

Barley is usually sold in two forms: hulled and pearled. Pearled barley has both the hull and bran removed. This form of barley is lighter in color, it's softer, and it cooks more quickly than the hulled variety. Along with fiber, barley also provides a variety of vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins, potassium, folate, and iron. Barley is also a source of selenium and choline, which can aid in reducing chronic inflammation. Note that barley does contain gluten (although it is a low 5–8%), so it should be avoided by people with celiac disease or other allergies to wheat or gluten.

How can I switch up the ingredients in these stuffed peppers?

Barley and walnut-stuffed bell pepper on plate with wine glasses, walnuts and parsley Julie Kinnaird/Chowhound

Putting your own flavor spin on these stuffed peppers can be fun and easy. Kinnaird says to start by sticking with the basic ratios of barley to other ingredients. Instead of using walnuts, try pecans, pumpkin seeds, or roasted hazelnuts. You can switch up the feta crumbles with fresh goat cheese or even a Mexican cheese like queso fresco. Golden raisins or dried cranberries would be delicious substitutes for the currants, and chives would add a similar fresh taste in place of scallions. 

If you want to add a bit of protein, try crumbling in some crisped bacon or chopped smoked ham or turkey. The one substitution Kinnaird recommends avoiding is using green bell peppers in place of the sweeter yellow, orange, or red varieties. Green bells have a more vegetal and unripe flavor that can have an off or bitter taste once the peppers are baked. Baking enhances the flavor of the sweeter peppers, making them a more delicious vessel for whatever flavorings you choose to put in your filling.

