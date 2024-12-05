Barley and Walnut-Stuffed Bell Peppers Recipe

You can find endless variations of stuffed pepper recipes in the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. Peppers can become delicious edible vessels to enclose savory combinations of meats, grains, vegetables, cheese, and the like. This recipe for barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – combines nutty and chewy pearl barley, crunchy walnuts, tangy feta cheese, fresh lemon, and dried currants into sweet golden bell pepper shells. The peppers are baked with a bit of white wine and finished with fresh Italian parsley for an easy-to-prep, elegant, and nutritious dish.

The filling for these peppers can be prepared ahead of time and stuffed just before baking. Leftovers are easy to reheat in a microwave or air fryer, so try making a double batch for easy meal prep! This recipe is vegetarian, but Kinnaird has some inspiration for switching it up and mixing in alternative flavors and ingredients.