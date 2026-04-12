Whipped Sweet Potatoes With Lemon Herb Drizzle Recipe

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The humble sweet potato is the kind of vegetable that's just about as versatile as they come. Sweet potatoes can be baked, fried, steamed, and sauteed, and they show up in everything from main dishes to sides to desserts. This whipped sweet potato with lemon herb drizzle recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, transforms the popular root veggie into a smooth and fluffy side dish with an herby, savory twist. The key to the fluffy, whipped texture is a two-fold process. We're using a potato ricer to lightly shred the sweet potatoes, which keeps the structure intact and keeps them from becoming gluey. Secondly, by heating the cream before adding it, we're keeping the starches loose instead of turning them sticky. The result is a silky, light side dish that melts in your mouth.

Hahn is no stranger to whipping up all kinds of root veggie-inspired side dishes, but sweet potatoes hold a special place in her heart (and kitchen). "I love all root vegetables but sweet potatoes are a favorite in my kitchen," she says. "I like this recipe because it can be made ahead and can spruce up a weeknight dinner or be suitable for entertaining."