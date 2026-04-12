Whipped Sweet Potatoes With Lemon Herb Drizzle Recipe
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The humble sweet potato is the kind of vegetable that's just about as versatile as they come. Sweet potatoes can be baked, fried, steamed, and sauteed, and they show up in everything from main dishes to sides to desserts. This whipped sweet potato with lemon herb drizzle recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Miriam Hahn, transforms the popular root veggie into a smooth and fluffy side dish with an herby, savory twist. The key to the fluffy, whipped texture is a two-fold process. We're using a potato ricer to lightly shred the sweet potatoes, which keeps the structure intact and keeps them from becoming gluey. Secondly, by heating the cream before adding it, we're keeping the starches loose instead of turning them sticky. The result is a silky, light side dish that melts in your mouth.
Hahn is no stranger to whipping up all kinds of root veggie-inspired side dishes, but sweet potatoes hold a special place in her heart (and kitchen). "I love all root vegetables but sweet potatoes are a favorite in my kitchen," she says. "I like this recipe because it can be made ahead and can spruce up a weeknight dinner or be suitable for entertaining."
Gather the ingredients for whipped sweet potatoes with lemon herb drizzle
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some sweet potatoes. Since there are many varieties, make sure you are buying the type that are orange inside versus white, which are much drier and won't whip up light and fluffy. You'll also need a lemon, chives, and fresh dill. Stop by the dairy aisle to grab heavy cream, then check your pantry for olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Peel the sweet potatoes
Peel the sweet potatoes.
Step 2: Cut the sweet potatoes
Cut the potatoes into large chunks.
Step 3: Add sweet potatoes to pot of water
Add the sweet potato chunks to a pot of water and bring to a boil.
Step 4: Cook the sweet potatoes
Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender.
Step 5: Drain the sweet potatoes
Drain the potatoes well in a colander.
Step 6: Break down the sweet potatoes with a potato ricer
Use a potato ricer to lightly shred the sweet potatoes.
Step 7: Stir the olive oil into the potatoes
Add the olive oil and gently mix into the sweet potatoes.
Step 8: Heat the cream
Add the heavy cream to a small pot and warm on medium heat for 5 minutes, or until warm but not boiling.
Step 9: Add heated cream, salt, and pepper to the potatoes
Add the heated heavy cream, salt, and pepper to the potatoes and mix just until smooth and fluffy. Avoid overmixing, as this can make the potatoes dense or gluey.
Step 10: Make the lemon herb drizzle
For the lemon herb drizzle, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, chives, dill, and salt in a small bowl
Step 11: Serve the sweet potatoes with lemon herb drizzle
Drizzle the sweet potatoes with the lemon herb mixture before serving.
What to serve with whipped sweet potatoes with lemon herb drizzle
Whipped Sweet Potatoes With Lemon Herb Drizzle Recipe
These silky-smooth whipped sweet potatoes feature a bright and rich lemon-herb drizzle on top -- perfect for both a weeknight dinner or fancy dinner party side.
Ingredients
- For the sweet potatoes
- 3 large sweet potatoes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- For the lemon herb drizzle
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
- 1 tablespoon chopped dill
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions
- Peel the sweet potatoes.
- Cut the potatoes into large chunks.
- Add the sweet potato chunks to a pot of water and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender.
- Drain the potatoes well in a colander.
- Use a potato ricer to lightly shred the sweet potatoes.
- Add the olive oil and gently mix into the sweet potatoes.
- Add the heavy cream to a small pot and warm on medium heat for 5 minutes, or until warm but not boiling.
- Add the heated heavy cream, salt, and pepper to the potatoes and mix just until smooth and fluffy. Avoid overmixing, as this can make the potatoes dense or gluey.
- For the lemon herb drizzle, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, chives, dill, and salt in a small bowl
- Drizzle the sweet potatoes with the lemon herb mixture before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|238
|Total Fat
|18.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|22.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|269.6 mg
|Protein
|1.9 g
What are tips when making the whipped sweet potatoes?
Here are a few tips to ensure the whipped sweet potatoes come out perfectly. When you are cutting the sweet potatoes, make sure that they are all about the same size, so that they cook evenly. You'll want to stay close by when boiling the potatoes to ensure that they don't overcook and become too mushy. Start testing them with a fork to make sure they are tender at the 15-minute mark. When draining, let them sit in the colander for a few minutes so they fully drain and steam off any moisture.
When using the potato ricer, only fill it halfway. If you stuff it too tight, it will be very hard to press and end up getting jammed up inside. It is very important to heat the cream to avoid the potatoes getting too dense and gluey. You don't want it scalding hot, but it should be warm to the touch. When you are doing the final mixing, be gentle and don't overmix. Just give the potatoes a soft toss to combine the ingredients. If you will be making the whipped sweet potatoes ahead of time, wait until just before serving to add the drizzle.
What are some ingredient substitutions for the sweet potatoes?
If you want to make some ingredient swaps, to use what you have on hand or stick to dietary restrictions, here are some ideas. To start, you can make this recipe with butternut squash instead of sweet potatoes. To do that, peel the squash and discard the seeds. Then cut it into chunks the same size you would sweet potatoes, and boil for about the same time. Butternut squash is typically more watery than sweet potatoes, so draining it is very important.
Making the sweet potatoes dairy-free and vegan is easy. Just use canned coconut milk in place of the heavy cream. The full-fat variety is important because the thickness will give body to the potatoes.
Instead of the lemon herb drizzle, another option is a tahini and garlic drizzle. To make it, combine 2 tablespoons of tahini with 2 tablespoons of water, 1 crushed garlic clove, and ½ of a lemon. This adds a nutty finish with a balanced tang.