Cabbage is the chameleon of the produce aisle. It seamlessly shreds for slaws, chops for crunchy salads, sits for hours and ferments for kimchi or sauerkraut, simmers in soups, and roasts up beautifully as satisfying steaks. Not only is it one of the most versatile veggies, but it is also loaded with fiber and nutrients, and is very budget-friendly. In this garlicky melting cabbage recipe, we cut it into wedges, sear it, then roast it until it is buttery soft and mouthwatering. We simmer butter, shallots, and lots of garlic together before adding Parmesan cheese, broth, cream, and spices, for a creamy, savory aromatic sauce that we pour over the wedges. A slow bake helps the cabbage wedges meld with all the flavors in the sauce while developing a tender interior and golden, caramelized edges. Once finished with lemon and parsley for bright freshness, this dish might arguably be your new favorite way to make cabbage.

I love making this melting cabbage for a side with entrees like baked salmon, seared pork chops, stuffed portobello mushrooms, or crispy baked tofu. Since cabbage is available year-round and has such a long shelf life, it is an easy side to make for a weeknight dinner or for an entertaining event.