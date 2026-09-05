Cheesy Mashed Potato Balls Recipe
These cheesy little bites are so indulgent and delicious — and they come together surprisingly quickly and easily (particularly if you have leftover mashed potatoes on hand). Crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft (and cheesy!) on the inside, mashed potato balls are the fun appetizer, snack, or side dish you didn't realize you've been missing. Underneath the crispy golden panko-coated surface, you'll discover a surprising depth of rich, savory, and creamy potato flavor — and the reward in the center is globs of melty mozzarella for good measure.
This cheesy mashed potato ball recipe is definitely one to keep in your back pocket post-Thanksgiving or anytime you might end up with a container of leftover mashed potatoes. While this recipe does walk you through the steps for making homemade mashed spuds, you can skip that section entirely if you happen to already have some taking up space in your refrigerator. I also love that you can get creative with these cheesy potato bites by swapping the mozzarella for cheddar, adding in some chopped chives or other leftover herbs, crispy bacon, or anything else you love. You can even sneak in some veggies (diced carrots, peas, or broccoli florets). The possibilities are truly endless, but even if you simply follow this recipe exactly as written, you'll end up with one savory app that will fly right off the plate.
Gather the ingredients for cheesy mashed potato balls
This recipe starts with a classic mashed potato base, for which you'll need russet potatoes, salt, melted unsalted butter, cream or whole milk, and pepper. Definitely use leftover mashed potatoes if you have them, but make sure you're working with about 4 cups' worth to see the recipe through.
Once you've established the mashed potato base, you'll expand on it to make the balls. To do so, you'll need garlic powder, chopped parsley, grated Parmesan, and fresh mozzarella (either chunks or pearls). To coat and fry the mashed potato balls, gather all-purpose flour, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, and vegetable oil.
Step 1: Peel and the dice potatoes
Peel and dice the potatoes into small chunks.
Step 2: Add potatoes, water, and salt to a large pot
In a large pot, combine 2 teaspoons kosher salt, the diced potatoes, and enough cold water to cover by at least 1 inch.
Step 3: Boil the potatoes
Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and continue to cook until potatoes are fork-tender.
Step 4: Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot
Drain the potatoes thoroughly and return them to the heat for a few seconds to reduce excess moisture.
Step 5: Mash the potatoes
Remove from the heat and mash using a potato masher or ricer.
Step 6: Stir in the butter, cream, salt, and pepper
Add the butter, cream, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper; stir gently to combine.
Step 7: Cover and chill the potatoes
Transfer the mashed potatoes to a bowl, cover, and chill until cold (about 1 hour).
Step 8: Stir garlic powder, parsley, and Parmesan into the potatoes
Once chilled, stir in garlic powder, 2 tablespoons parsley, and ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese.
Step 9: Shape the mashed potatoes into balls
Use a 2-ounce scoop to portion the mashed potato mixture into balls, placing them onto a small baking sheet or plate.
Step 10: Press mozzarella pearls into each mashed potato ball
Flatten one ball slightly, and press in 3 pearls (or one chunk) of mozzarella.
Step 11: Roll the mashed potatoes around the mozzarella
Pinch to encase the mozzarella, and roll the mixture into a smooth ball.
Step 12: Repeat the process with the remaining mashed potato balls
Repeat with the remaining balls, placing them back on the baking sheet or plate.
Step 13: Prepare a dredging station
Place the flour, eggs, and panko into separate bowls.
Step 14: Coat the mashed potato balls in flour
Coat each ball with flour, rolling it lightly to shake off the excess.
Step 15: Coat the balls in egg and breadcrumbs
Working with one or two balls at a time, coat with egg, then panko.
Step 16: Chill the mashed potato balls
Chill until ready to use.
Step 17: Heat vegetable oil in a pot
Heat a pot with at least 2-3 inches of oil to 325 F.
Step 18: Fry the mashed potato balls
Fry 2 or 3 balls at a time until golden brown all over and heated through.
Step 19: Set the balls on a plate
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
Step 20: Garnish and serve the mashed potato balls
Once drained, transfer to a serving bowl, dust with the remaining Parmesan and parsley, and serve.
What dipping sauces can I serve with mashed potato balls?
Mashed Potato Balls Recipe
Underneath the crispy golden surface of our mashed potato balls, you'll discover a depth of rich, creamy potato flavor - and globs of melty mozzarella.
Ingredients
- For the mashed potatoes
- (note: or use 4 cups leftover mashed potatoes)
- 1 ½ pounds russet potatoes
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup cream or whole milk
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- For the mashed potato balls
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, plus additional for garnishing
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese, divided
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls or chunks
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, whisked
- 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
- Vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
- Peel and dice the potatoes into small chunks.
- In a large pot, combine 2 teaspoons kosher salt, the diced potatoes, and enough cold water to cover by at least 1 inch.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and continue to cook until potatoes are fork-tender.
- Drain the potatoes thoroughly and return them to the heat for a few seconds to reduce excess moisture.
- Remove from the heat and mash using a potato masher or ricer.
- Add the butter, cream, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper; stir gently to combine.
- Transfer the mashed potatoes to a bowl, cover, and chill until cold (about 1 hour).
- Once chilled, stir in garlic powder, 2 tablespoons parsley, and ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese.
- Use a 2-ounce scoop to portion the mashed potato mixture into balls, placing them onto a small baking sheet or plate.
- Flatten one ball slightly, and press in 3 pearls (or one chunk) of mozzarella.
- Pinch to encase the mozzarella, and roll the mixture into a smooth ball.
- Repeat with the remaining balls, placing them back on the baking sheet or plate.
- Place the flour, eggs, and panko into separate bowls.
- Coat each ball with flour, rolling it lightly to shake off the excess.
- Working with one or two balls at a time, coat with egg, then panko.
- Chill until ready to use.
- Heat a pot with at least 2-3 inches of oil to 325 F.
- Fry 2 or 3 balls at a time until golden brown all over and heated through.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Once drained, transfer to a serving bowl, dust with the remaining Parmesan and parsley, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|174
|Total Fat
|12.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|26.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|0.5 g
|Sodium
|145.8 mg
|Protein
|5.0 g
How can I make sure my mashed potato balls are crispy?
Deep frying may result in some truly delicious foods, but it's not necessarily the easiest cooking method to tackle. In fact, you might be making deep-frying mistakes without even realizing it, like heating your oil to the wrong temperature or not draining the food after it comes out of the oil. Fortunately, we have some tips and best practices to keep in mind to ensure that your potato balls come out as crispy as possible.
Getting the oil to the right temperature is crucial for this recipe; too low and the balls will absorb the oil and end up less crispy, or too high and they'll scorch before they've properly heated through. I highly recommend using a thermometer to not only make sure your oil gets to the right temp (325 F), but that it stays there throughout the entire frying process.
Another important aspect of this recipe is the coating. Make sure you take the time to thoroughly coat each ball in flour, egg, and panko, and make sure the coating is as even (and not gloopy or sticky) as possible. After frying, place the mashed potato balls onto paper towels or a rack to absorb excess oil and give them good air flow to keep them crispy (although they'll probably be devoured right out of the pot).
What are some tips for making the best mashed potatoes?
Assuming you're not going into this recipe using leftover spuds, then there are certain tips to keep in mind when cooking mashed potatoes to end up with the best possible potato balls down the line. To start, make sure you cut the russets relatively evenly before boiling, so that each piece cooks at the same rate. Otherwise, you might have some over- or under-cooked pieces, which could result in lumpy or watery mashed potatoes down the line.
Removing excess moisture is also key to making great mashed potatoes, and it's especially important in this recipe to ensure that your balls fry up nicely and stay intact. After you drain the potatoes, don't skip the step that calls for putting them back in the pot over heat; this process helps excess moisture evaporate, which prevents the mashed potatoes from becoming gummy. Use room temperature dairy products or consider heating up the cream or butter (gently, not too hot) before mixing them in, which will help the liquid emulsify better with the potatoes. Finally, avoid overmixing the potatoes, which will also help prevent any clagginess and keep them silky smooth.