Cheesy Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

These cheesy little bites are so indulgent and delicious — and they come together surprisingly quickly and easily (particularly if you have leftover mashed potatoes on hand). Crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft (and cheesy!) on the inside, mashed potato balls are the fun appetizer, snack, or side dish you didn't realize you've been missing. Underneath the crispy golden panko-coated surface, you'll discover a surprising depth of rich, savory, and creamy potato flavor — and the reward in the center is globs of melty mozzarella for good measure.

This cheesy mashed potato ball recipe is definitely one to keep in your back pocket post-Thanksgiving or anytime you might end up with a container of leftover mashed potatoes. While this recipe does walk you through the steps for making homemade mashed spuds, you can skip that section entirely if you happen to already have some taking up space in your refrigerator. I also love that you can get creative with these cheesy potato bites by swapping the mozzarella for cheddar, adding in some chopped chives or other leftover herbs, crispy bacon, or anything else you love. You can even sneak in some veggies (diced carrots, peas, or broccoli florets). The possibilities are truly endless, but even if you simply follow this recipe exactly as written, you'll end up with one savory app that will fly right off the plate.