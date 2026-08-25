30 Best Meals To Make When You're Too Tired To Cook

Cooking anything is a labor of love. There are some days when you want to pour your entire heart and soul into a meal, like when you're preparing a romantic dinner for your special someone, or when you want to make beef Wellington to prove to yourself that you can. But there are also some instances when getting anything on the table is the goal. Long nights at the office, caring for kids, or balancing a ton of responsibilities can take a toll on our will to cook.

As such, we wanted to create a list of our favorite low-effort meals for those times when you just can't summon the willpower to make something extravagant. We made it a point to include something for everyone — plant-based eaters, breakfast lovers, or folks who completely forgot about tomorrow's office potluck included. Although the recipes vary, you'll see some common threads, including a heavy reliance on slow cookers and sheet pans, and instructions that require very little know-how and attention to follow.