This 3-Ingredient Egg Bite Recipe Couldn't Be Simpler
When it comes to quick, hearty, grab-and-go breakfasts for busy weekdays, egg bites are definitely among the most versatile candidates for meal prepping. You might be used to ordering these tasty bites at your local Starbucks, but what if we told you that you could prep your own at home in minutes, customize them however you like, and store them in the fridge or freezer so they're ready to grab whenever you need a protein boost? Made quickly in a blender with just three ingredients, there's no going wrong with this simple and versatile egg bite recipe.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The addition of cottage cheese in these bites transforms them from what you would imagine would be an eggy, somewhat rubbery patty into something creamy, indulgent, and incredibly satisfying. Loaded with any leftover veggies, some crispy bacon, herbs, or shredded cheese, it's a delicious way to start your day." We couldn't agree more! Grab any mix-ins you love, and get ready for the perfect tasty and proteinaceous on-the-go breakfast or snack.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient egg bites
The base of these egg bites is made simply with three ingredients: eggs, cottage cheese, and salt. Blended to combine, eggs are the star of the show, giving the bites their structure, while cottage cheese adds protein and a rich creaminess that elevates them to a custard-like texture. Kosher salt enhances the overall flavor for the right balance.
We opted for large eggs to prepare an even dozen of these egg bites, but if you're using medium or extra-large eggs, you can adjust the quantity a bit, adding one less extra-large egg or one more medium egg to make up the difference. 4% cottage cheese adds the creamiest texture to the bites. While you can swap for lower-fat options, you'll lose out just a bit on that custardy mouthfeel. In a pinch, you can also make these bites with leftover ricotta cheese or Greek yogurt. Once you have the basic base prepared, you can add seasonings and mix-ins as desired.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Spray a muffin pan
Spray to coat (or grease with butter) a standard muffin pan. Set aside.
Step 3: Add the ingredients to a blender
Add the eggs, cottage cheese, and salt to a blender.
Step 4: Blend the egg mixture
Blend until smooth.
Step 5: Add to the muffin pan
Divide evenly between the wells of the muffin pan.
Step 6: Add additions
Drop in any other additions, as desired.
Step 7: Bake the egg bites
Bake for 20 to 22 minutes until set.
Step 8: Serve the egg bites
Transfer to a rack to cool or serve warm.
What can I serve with these egg bites?
Customizable 3-Ingredient Egg Bite Recipe
With only 3 ingredients you can whip up these tasty, protein-packed, and incredibly versatile egg bites for breakfasts and snacks for the week to come.
Ingredients
- 9 large eggs
- 1 cup 4% cottage cheese
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
Optional Ingredients
- Black pepper, shredded cheese, herbs, veggies, crispy bacon, or other additions, as desired
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Spray to coat (or grease with butter) a standard muffin pan. Set aside.
- Add the eggs, cottage cheese, and salt to a blender.
- Blend until smooth.
- Divide evenly between the wells of the muffin pan.
- Drop in any other additions, as desired.
- Bake for 20 to 22 minutes until set.
- Transfer to a rack to cool or serve warm.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|72
|Total Fat
|4.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|142.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|130.8 mg
|Protein
|6.8 g
How to store and reheat leftover egg bites
Once your egg bites are baked, you can devour them immediately. But if you're meal prepping or otherwise looking for a way to store them for a longer period of time, cool them completely on a wire rack before transferring them to an airtight container or zip-top bag. Refrigerate them for up to four days, or freeze them for up to two months. Make sure to label and date the container so you don't forget when they were prepared.
To reheat your egg bites, transfer the refrigerated egg bites to a microwave-safe plate and microwave for 15-20 seconds until heated through. Avoid overcooking them, which can cause them to become rubbery and unappetizing. You can also reheat them in a preheated 300 F oven or in a toaster oven. Tent with foil if needed to prevent browning. If you're reheating the egg bites straight from the freezer, wrap them in foil and reheat in a preheated oven or toaster oven, or wrap in a damp paper towel and microwave at 50% power in 30-second spurts until heated through.
What are some ways to change up egg bites?
The best part about making these egg bites is that not only can you customize the recipe to suit your taste, but you can also customize each individual egg bite so everyone gets exactly the breakfast they love. Whether you're preparing your mix-ins fresh or utilizing leftovers, sprinkle them in right before baking and avoid overfilling the cups to keep the egg mixture from spilling over.
Mix-ins can include sundried tomatoes, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, asparagus, caramelized onions, broccoli florets, or any other favorite veggies. For a fresh touch, add chopped fresh chives, parsley, or dill. You can even use dried herbs in a pinch. Add some heat with cayenne pepper, diced jalapeños, or red pepper flakes. Bulk up your bites with diced ham, crispy bacon, cooked sausage, prosciutto, or smoked salmon. For a cheesy touch, add shredded cheddar, Gruyère, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, or grated Parmesan. No matter what you choose to add to these egg bites, they're more than likely to become a family favorite breakfast item.