This 3-Ingredient Egg Bite Recipe Couldn't Be Simpler

When it comes to quick, hearty, grab-and-go breakfasts for busy weekdays, egg bites are definitely among the most versatile candidates for meal prepping. You might be used to ordering these tasty bites at your local Starbucks, but what if we told you that you could prep your own at home in minutes, customize them however you like, and store them in the fridge or freezer so they're ready to grab whenever you need a protein boost? Made quickly in a blender with just three ingredients, there's no going wrong with this simple and versatile egg bite recipe.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "The addition of cottage cheese in these bites transforms them from what you would imagine would be an eggy, somewhat rubbery patty into something creamy, indulgent, and incredibly satisfying. Loaded with any leftover veggies, some crispy bacon, herbs, or shredded cheese, it's a delicious way to start your day." We couldn't agree more! Grab any mix-ins you love, and get ready for the perfect tasty and proteinaceous on-the-go breakfast or snack.