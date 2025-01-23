1-Pot Turkey Taco Pasta Recipe

If your tastebuds can't decide between tacos or tortiglioni, we've got great news — you can enjoy the best of both culinary worlds with this one-pot turkey taco pasta from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird. Chunky shell pasta is sauced with a zesty combination of hearty roasted tomatoes with green chile, salsa verde, aromatic veggies, Mexican spices, and juicy ground turkey. The sauce and pasta are all prepared in the same pot, using chicken broth to create ample and flavorful cooking liquid for the pasta. Once the pasta and sauce come together, the dish is finished with pitted black olives, a shredded Mexican cheese blend, and fresh jalapeños and cilantro as garnishes. The result is all the flavors of taco night with the comfort of freshly cooked pasta.

This one-pot recipe is a breeze to make and serve, and Kinnaird shares some tips down below for mixing up the presentation as well as the pasta. This recipe is an excellent choice for a quick everyday dinner, game day, or meal prep to please the whole family.