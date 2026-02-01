Hands Down The Easiest Bolognese Recipe You'll Ever Make
While you might think that making a hearty pasta sauce like a classic bolognese requires an all-day cooking process and hours spent stirring over a hot stove, this recipe throws that thinking right out of the window. Since this comforting dish is made in just 25 minutes of total time, there's no reason you can't enjoy it any night of the week. Instead of relying on hours of slow cooking, this version focuses on a quick simmer and a few flavor-building shortcuts to deliver the rich, savory flavor you love in a meaty sauce.
Browned beef, aromatics, tomato paste, beef stock, and a touch of optional heavy cream add deep flavor to the sauce, along with garnishes like fresh basil and shaved Parmesan cheese for a signature touch. The result is a dish that's super satisfying, weeknight-friendly, and versatile enough to pair with everything from tagliatelle or pappardelle to spaghetti or rigatoni. For a cozy meal that will please the whole family, you just can't go wrong with this bolognese.
Gather the ingredients for the easiest bolognese you'll ever make
While traditional bolognese can be complicated, this recipe keeps things simple by relying on pantry staples and ready-to-use flavor boosters. To start, you'll need olive oil for sautéing and ground beef. Choose an 80/20 variety of beef for a little extra fat and richness, or opt for a leaner version if preferred. Fresh onion and garlic build on the flavorful base, with tomato paste for a concentrated, tomato-rich depth and deepened color.
Canned crushed tomatoes help create the base of the sauce, with beef stock (or water in a pinch) to thin it to the right consistency, while adding another layer of savory flavor. Kosher salt, ground black pepper, and Italian seasoning round everything out, with optional heavy cream stirred in at the end of cooking for a silky, luxurious finish. Serve over cooked pappardelle, tagliatelle, or any favorite pasta, and garnish with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese for a sophisticated touch that will make it look like you spent hours by the stove.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large saucepan until shimmering.
Step 2: Add the onion
Add the onion and cook, stirring, over medium low until tender and lightly browned.
Step 3: Add the beef
Add the beef and cook, crumbling, until it's no longer pink.
Step 4: Stir in the garlic
Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Step 5: Stir in the tomato paste
Stir in the tomato paste to coat.
Step 6: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the crushed tomatoes, beef stock (or water), salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning, and continue to simmer for 8-10 minutes to develop the flavors and heat through.
Step 7: Stir in the heavy cream
Stir in optional heavy cream if using.
Step 8: Serve the bolognese
Serve hot over cooked pasta, garnishing with fresh basil and shaved Parmesan if desired.
What can I serve with bolognese?
Hands Down The Easiest Bolognese Recipe You'll Ever Make
Our rich, satisfying, and meaty bolognese recipe is a crowd-pleasing weeknight meal that comes together in one pot in under half an hour.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ yellow onion, finely diced
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- ½ cup beef stock (or water)
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
Optional Ingredients
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- Cooked pappardelle or tagliatelle pasta, for serving
- Fresh basil and shaved Parmesan, for garnishing
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan until it’s shimmering.
- Add the onion and cook, stirring, over medium low until tender and lightly browned.
- Add the beef and cook, crumbling, until it’s no longer pink.
- Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
- Stir in the tomato paste to coat.
- Add the crushed tomatoes, beef stock (or water), salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning, and continue to simmer for 8-10 minutes to develop the flavors and heat through.
- Stir in optional heavy cream if using.
- Serve hot over cooked pasta, garnishing with fresh basil and shaved Parmesan if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|432
|Total Fat
|30.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|80.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.5 g
|Total Sugars
|10.6 g
|Sodium
|871.8 mg
|Protein
|24.1 g
What is bolognese?
Bolognese, or ragù alla bolognese in Italian, is a rich, meat-forward sauce that originated in Bologna, Italy. Unlike classic tomato-based pasta sauces, bolognese puts ground beef — and sometimes pork — front and center. It's cooked low and slow for a hearty sauce with deep, nuanced flavor.
Aromatics like onion, carrot, and celery create a balanced, flavorful foundation, with tomato paste or crushed tomatoes added for depth rather than brightness. White wine is traditionally added for acidity and to round out the flavor, with milk or cream added before serving to give the sauce a silky finish.
The result is a thick, satisfying sauce that clings to each strand of pasta (traditionally tagliatelle, though bolognese is often layered into lasagna). While this version leans a bit more on tomato and comes together in a fraction of the time, it still pays homage to the classic dish that's been a beloved favorite since the late 18th century. It's cozy, comforting, and adaptable based on what you have on hand.
Whwat are some ways to change up this easy bolognese?
The best part of a hearty sauce like this one is that it's endlessly adaptable based on what you're craving. You can replace the ground beef with ground pork or turkey, or opt for a combination of beef and pork for a richer, more traditional flavor. Sneak in some finely diced carrots and celery with the onion for added sweetness and complexity, or bulk up the sauce with sliced mushrooms or bell peppers for extra texture and color. You can stir in fresh spinach leaves at the end of cooking for a boost of nutrients without changing the overall flavor of the dish.
For a gentle kick of heat, red pepper flakes can bring extra warmth, and fire-roasted tomatoes would give the sauce a lightly smoky twist. And this bolognese doesn't have to just be tossed with long pasta. Layer it into lasagna, tuck it into stuffed shells, spoon it over gnocchi or creamy polenta, or serve it over roasted vegetables for a quick, comforting meal any time you need one.