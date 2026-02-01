Hands Down The Easiest Bolognese Recipe You'll Ever Make

While you might think that making a hearty pasta sauce like a classic bolognese requires an all-day cooking process and hours spent stirring over a hot stove, this recipe throws that thinking right out of the window. Since this comforting dish is made in just 25 minutes of total time, there's no reason you can't enjoy it any night of the week. Instead of relying on hours of slow cooking, this version focuses on a quick simmer and a few flavor-building shortcuts to deliver the rich, savory flavor you love in a meaty sauce.

Browned beef, aromatics, tomato paste, beef stock, and a touch of optional heavy cream add deep flavor to the sauce, along with garnishes like fresh basil and shaved Parmesan cheese for a signature touch. The result is a dish that's super satisfying, weeknight-friendly, and versatile enough to pair with everything from tagliatelle or pappardelle to spaghetti or rigatoni. For a cozy meal that will please the whole family, you just can't go wrong with this bolognese.