Traditional Beef Wellington Recipe

When it comes to meat-based recipes that are total showstoppers, it's hard to beat beef Wellington. Chowhound recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse accurately notes, "It's pretty impossible not to fall in love with beef Wellington." For starters, it looks the part of an impressive main course worthy of a special occasion (to be clear, this isn't really the type of recipe you whip up on a whim). Then, its multiple components come together into a layered bite that encompasses everything you would want from a dish.

Rosenhouse says it best: "If you haven't had the pleasure of trying it, imagine an incredibly tender cut of beef surrounded by a savory mushroom paste with hints of thyme, and thinly sliced prosciutto, all enveloped by buttery, flaky puff pastry." If that's not enough to make you start salivating, she concludes, "A mushroom cream sauce spooned over the top takes it all to the next level." To complete your meal, Rosenhouse recommends to "pair beef Wellington with mashed potatoes for a creamy contrast, and sauteed green beans, garlicky spinach, or asparagus."