Hawaiian-Style Chicken Long Rice Gives Leftover Rotisserie Chicken A Makeover

There are a zillion and six different things to make with leftover rotisserie chicken, but if you feel you've tried them all and are tired of chicken salad, chicken tacos, and chicken pot pie, here's a new idea: the popular Hawaiian comfort food known as chicken long rice. Spoiler alert: It isn't made with rice at all. Instead, the "long rice" is actually noodles. "This is one comforting bowl of chicken and noodles," as developer Patterson Watkins says of her recipe. "The noodles are fun and springy, and the slow-roasted chicken, in all its pre-seasoned glory, works really well in this Chinese-Hawaiian comfort food recipe." Unlike Hawaiian pizza (or its German predecessor, toast Hawaii), chicken long rice doesn't flaunt its Hawaiian credentials by using pineapple. Instead, it's a simple stir-fry flavored with garlic, ginger, scallions, sesame oil, and soy sauce.

This dish is as economical as it is delicious, since it makes use of not just the meat, but the skin and bones of the rotisserie chicken. These are used to make a broth that Watkins describes as "rich and silky — peak umami, with pops of aromatic ginger, garlic, and scallion." The dish is hearty and satisfying exactly as it is, but you can dress it up with all manner of add-ins if you wish.