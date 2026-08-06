Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap Recipe

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It's always nice to shake up your usual weekday lunch routine without committing to excess time in the kitchen or a long grocery list. These spicy Buffalo chicken wraps strike the perfect balance between flavor and convenience — they come together quickly but still feel like something you'd order from your favorite lunch spot. They're also hearty enough to fill you up thanks to the chicken, with plenty of fresh veggies to keep things crisp and light.

This shortcut Buffalo chicken wrap recipe calls for using cooked, shredded chicken, so it also provides an excellent way to use up leftovers. A homemade Buffalo sauce brings a bold, spicy flavor to the wraps, with crisp carrots, celery, and lettuce for a refreshing crunch. Blue cheese dressing ties it all together, with a creamy tanginess that cools down the chicken. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, every bite is creamy, crunchy, spicy, and super satisfying.

Consider making these wraps for a quick weekday lunch, easy dinner, or make-ahead meal for whenever you'll be on the go. In a pinch, you can even sub in leftover rotisserie chicken meat or store-bought blue cheese dressing for even easier prep.