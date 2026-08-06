Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap Recipe
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It's always nice to shake up your usual weekday lunch routine without committing to excess time in the kitchen or a long grocery list. These spicy Buffalo chicken wraps strike the perfect balance between flavor and convenience — they come together quickly but still feel like something you'd order from your favorite lunch spot. They're also hearty enough to fill you up thanks to the chicken, with plenty of fresh veggies to keep things crisp and light.
This shortcut Buffalo chicken wrap recipe calls for using cooked, shredded chicken, so it also provides an excellent way to use up leftovers. A homemade Buffalo sauce brings a bold, spicy flavor to the wraps, with crisp carrots, celery, and lettuce for a refreshing crunch. Blue cheese dressing ties it all together, with a creamy tanginess that cools down the chicken. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, every bite is creamy, crunchy, spicy, and super satisfying.
Consider making these wraps for a quick weekday lunch, easy dinner, or make-ahead meal for whenever you'll be on the go. In a pinch, you can even sub in leftover rotisserie chicken meat or store-bought blue cheese dressing for even easier prep.
Gather the ingredients for spicy Buffalo chicken wraps
To make these Buffalo chicken wraps, you'll start by preparing a quick homemade Buffalo sauce consisting of butter, Frank's hot sauce (or your hot sauce of choice), garlic powder, brown sugar, and salt. The brown sugar helps balance the heat without making the sauce sweet, but you can substitute granulated sugar or just leave it out if preferred for a spicier Buffalo flavor.
For the chicken itself, I recommend using shredded or diced cooked chicken breasts, though leftover rotisserie chicken would work too. The homemade blue cheese dressing calls just for blue cheese crumbles, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, kosher salt, and black pepper. You can use a crumbled block of blue cheese in the place of crumbles, or swap the homemade version for a store-bought blue cheese or ranch dressing for a shortcut. To assemble the wraps, you'll need burrito-size flour tortillas along with celery, carrots, and lettuce for extra freshness and crunch.
Step 1: Prepare the Buffalo sauce
In a medium bowl, stir to combine the melted butter, hot sauce, garlic powder, brown sugar, and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt.
Step 2: Fold in the chicken
Fold in chicken to coat, evenly coating each piece with the Buffalo sauce, and then set aside.
Step 3: Mix the blue cheese dressing
In a small bowl, stir to combine the blue cheese crumbles, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, remaining ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and black pepper. Set aside.
Step 4: Peel the veggies
Use a vegetable peeler to create ribbons of carrot and thinly slice the celery rib.
Step 5: Lay out the tortillas
Lay out two tortillas.
Step 6: Coat the tortillas with blue cheese dressing
Coat each tortilla with a generous layer of blue cheese dressing, leaving some empty space around the rims of the tortillas. Reserve additional blue cheese dressing for serving.
Step 7: Top with veggies
Top each tortilla with lettuce, carrot ribbons, and celery.
Step 8: Top the veggies with Buffalo chicken
Divide the Buffalo chicken between the tortillas.
Step 9: Fold the wraps
Forking with one at a time, fold in two edges of a tortilla, then fold over one remaining side to create a tight wrap. Slice in half and repeat the process with the remaining wrap.
Step 10: Serve the spicy Buffalo chicken wraps
Serve the Buffalo chicken wraps with remaining blue cheese dressing for dipping.
What to serve with spicy Buffalo chicken wraps
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap Recipe
This spicy Buffalo chicken wrap recipe features rich, creamy, fresh, savory, and spicy flavors all packed into one convenient lunchtime handheld.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 tablespoons Frank’s hot sauce (or hot sauce of choice)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 cups shredded or diced chicken breast
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 carrot, peeled
- 1 celery rib, trimmed
- 2 burrito-style flour tortillas
- 2 cups lettuce leaves
Directions
- In a medium bowl, stir to combine the melted butter, hot sauce, garlic powder, brown sugar, and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt.
- Fold in chicken to coat, evenly coating each piece with the Buffalo sauce, and then set aside.
- In a small bowl, stir to combine the blue cheese crumbles, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, remaining ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, and black pepper. Set aside.
- Use a vegetable peeler to create ribbons of carrot and thinly slice the celery rib.
- Lay out two tortillas.
- Coat each tortilla with a generous layer of blue cheese dressing, leaving some empty space around the rims of the tortillas. Reserve additional blue cheese dressing for serving.
- Top each tortilla with lettuce, carrot ribbons, and celery.
- Divide the Buffalo chicken between the tortillas.
- Working with one at a time, fold in two edges of a tortilla, then fold over one remaining side to create a tight wrap. Slice in half and repeat the process with the remaining wrap.
- Serve the Buffalo chicken wraps with remaining blue cheese dressing for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|930
|Total Fat
|59.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|249.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|5.9 g
|Sodium
|1,641.8 mg
|Protein
|64.4 g
How do I keep the wraps from becoming soggy and falling apart?
When it comes to eating a wrap, there are fewer things more frustrating than a tortilla that's soggy or falling apart as you go to take a bite. To combat this, you'll want to take care when assembling based on when you plan to eat the wrap.
If you're making the wraps to eat right away, just assemble as directed. While they're best when made fresh before serving, these wraps can be made the night before, packed up, and brought with you the next day for a delicious lunch or dinner option. For make-ahead wraps, start by laying down a barrier of lettuce over the tortilla before spreading on the blue cheese dressing. Add on the chicken and other veggies, and roll it up. This protective layer will help prevent the tortilla from absorbing excess moisture.
To keep the wraps from falling apart, the most crucial thing to do is to avoid overfilling. Leave a 1-2 inch border around the edges for the best results. Fold tightly and place seam-side down when storing to help seal up the wraps. For more stability, wrap tightly with parchment paper, plastic wrap, or foil before storing to help the wraps keep their shape.
What makes Buffalo chicken different from other spicy chicken flavors?
Buffalo chicken has a unique flavor all its own, one traditionally made by combining hot sauce with melted butter for a tangy, spicy coating on wings and other cuts of chicken. Although you can technically use any type of hot sauce to make homemade Buffalo sauce, a cayenne pepper-based sauce (one with a nice hint of spice and vinegar-forward flavor) is considered classic. While Buffalo sauce is most often associated with wings, it works well with all sorts of food items, including sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, and more. It's also very common to see Buffalo sauce paired with funky, tangy, creamy blue cheese dressing, as it is in this wrap recipe.
There are other similar types of spicy chicken out there, so it can be easy to mix them up. For example, there's a flavor difference between Buffalo and Nashville hot chicken, with the latter featuring a spicy oil mixture that's brushed on chicken after frying. Spicy barbecue chicken gets its kick from peppery sauces, glazes, or dry rubs, often balanced with sweet notes and smokiness from the grill. Korean fried chicken is coated with a glossy sauce made with gochujang for a sweet, savory, and spicy flavor. You can see where the similarities lie between all of these iconic sauces, but Buffalo sauce is unique in its buttery-spicy flavor profile and overall simple composition.