1-Pan Baked Salmon With Mustard Greens and Chickpeas Recipe

Salmon is one of the most popular fish varieties to prepare and enjoy, and for good reason. Poached, grilled, baked, or raw, salmon can be the star of delicate dishes yet has the right texture and flavor to hold up to spice and more assertive flavors. This recipe for one-pan baked salmon with mustard greens and chickpeas, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, turns skin-on salmon fillets into a zesty and colorful meal, one full bold Mediterranean flavors like capers, lemon, tomatoes, and rosemary. The salmon, chickpeas, and mustard greens all roast together for an easy-to-prepare yet elegant meal any day of the week.

Avoiding certain mistakes when cooking salmon will help you make this most out of this dish. Start with the best quality salmon you can find, whether that is wild-caught or reputably farm-raised. Look for good color and a fresh, not overly fishy aroma. Keep the skin on for this recipe but check for and remove any pin bones before proceeding. We'll touch more on cooking the fish to the perfect temperature later on, so you can guarantee a successful one-pan meal from start to finish.