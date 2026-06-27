"One-pan" and "pizza" are three words that make a home cook smile, guaranteeing plenty of crowd-pleasing, cheesy flavor with minimal effort and little clean-up. This one-pan veggie pizza rice recipe combines the sauciness and stretchiness of pizza, the heartiness of a rice dish, and a simple method to create a dish that might go straight to the top of your meal rotation list. In this skillet, we call on some favorite veggie pizza toppings — mushroom, bell pepper, and garlic — and give them a quick saute to soften them before we add the liquid and rice. Once that is cooked to perfection, we add the cheese layer, and voila, we have created pizza rice. Best of all, you can serve it straight from the skillet, meaning only one pan and 1 utensil to clean: This recipe is a cook's dream in more ways than one.

One of my favorite things about this easy vegetarian recipe is how versatile it is. You can use any of your favorite veggies, and can alternatively add sausage and pepperoni if you want a meat-lovers pizza rice. Leftovers hold up great if kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.