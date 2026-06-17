As someone who lives in the land of hoagies (also known as Philadelphia), I know my way around a good Italian sub. There are other notable Italian-sandwich loving places out there, but in my humble opinion, my hometown makes 'em the best. And, probably on a weekly basis, I indulge in some manner of Italian meat-cheese-condiment-filled sandwich. When tasked with creating a "chopped" version of one of my favorite meals, I needed to rethink how these iconic ingredients can and should co-mingle in a salad-like format, and what additional ingredients might need to be added to ensure a tasty cohesion.

The first thing I landed on when crafting this chopped Italian sub sandwich recipe was a dressing. I knew it had to be something acidic, that would balance the unctuousness of the cured meats, the rich cheeses, and the dollop of mayonnaise I use to hold all the ingredients together. Hoagie dressing is, essentially, a simplified Italian dressing: a blend of olive oil, vinegar, dried seasoning, and garlic all used to amplify, enhance, and excite the palate.

I also opted for a menagerie of jarred goodies, including sun-dried tomatoes, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, and banana peppers. Each of these are a little flavor bomb in their own right. Unlike their fresh counterparts, these jarred ingredients won't get lost in the flavor shuffle. We are working with a lot of bold-tasting ingredients in this recipe (go big, or go home, right?), yet everything manages to come together cohesively to create one tasty chopped sandwich that hits all the right savory notes.