Ham And Feta Egg White Bites Recipe

The perfect grab-and-go breakfast, these ham and feta egg white bites are "very delicious, healthy, high in protein, and low in carbs" as well as being easy to make, according to recipe developer Julianne De Witt. While they somewhat resemble the sous vide egg bites sold at Starbucks and other establishments, you do not need a sous vide machine to make them. Instead, De Witt makes use of the approachable bain marie oven technique. "Cooking egg bites in a water bath ensures that they are evenly cooked and that they stay tender, moist, and fluffy," she assures of the method.

Easier yet, this recipe comes together with the pre-cracked egg whites that come in a carton, though De Witt says you can certainly start with whole eggs and separate the whites from the yolks if you prefer. Since 1 large egg yields about 2 tablespoons of white, you'll need about 2 dozen eggs for this recipe. This will leave you with plenty of leftover yolks to make homemade mayonnaise, hollandaise, great carbonara pasta sauce, and drinks like our definitive eggnog.