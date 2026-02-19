No-Bake Peanut Butter Granola Bars Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the realm of snacks, a good granola bar fits the bill for breakfast on the go, a pre- or post-workout energy boost, a midday pick-me-up, or a sweet treat after lunch or dinner. Rarely has a treat this tasty also been as nutritious and nourishing. The balance of protein, fat, and fiber packed in a granola bar is the key to a satisfying bar, and our recipe achieves that balance while providing that classic and delicious peanut butter and chocolate combo.

These easy no-bake peanut butter granola bars, made from wholesome ingredients, are rich and chewy with nutty oats, crunchy slivered almonds, sweet and silky honey, and tiny bites of chocolate that add bursts of chocolatey sweetness to every bite. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I try to avoid processed foods as much as possible by making most of my food homemade. I love these granola bars because they only take 10 minutes to throw together, before letting them chill in the fridge. This is perfect when you don't feel like turning on the oven."