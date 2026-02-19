No-Bake Peanut Butter Granola Bars Recipe
In the realm of snacks, a good granola bar fits the bill for breakfast on the go, a pre- or post-workout energy boost, a midday pick-me-up, or a sweet treat after lunch or dinner. Rarely has a treat this tasty also been as nutritious and nourishing. The balance of protein, fat, and fiber packed in a granola bar is the key to a satisfying bar, and our recipe achieves that balance while providing that classic and delicious peanut butter and chocolate combo.
These easy no-bake peanut butter granola bars, made from wholesome ingredients, are rich and chewy with nutty oats, crunchy slivered almonds, sweet and silky honey, and tiny bites of chocolate that add bursts of chocolatey sweetness to every bite. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I try to avoid processed foods as much as possible by making most of my food homemade. I love these granola bars because they only take 10 minutes to throw together, before letting them chill in the fridge. This is perfect when you don't feel like turning on the oven."
Gather the ingredients for no-bake peanut butter granola bars
To make this recipe, you only need 7 ingredients, all of which are pantry staples. As you may have guessed, you'll need some peanut butter. A natural peanut butter with oil on top works best because once you stir it, you are left with a thinner and pourable consistency. Our sweetener of choice is honey, and any type will be suitable. For the base of the bar, you'll need rolled oats, slivered almonds, and mini chocolate chips. The simple flavoring just involves vanilla extract and salt.
Step 1: Line a pan or use a mold
Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper or use a silicone mold
Step 2: Add peanut butter and honey to a pot
Add the peanut butter and honey to a small pot and cook for 3-5 minutes on low heat until smooth.
Step 3: Add the vanilla and salt
Remove from the heat, add the vanilla extract and salt, and stir.
Step 4: Combine the oats and almonds
In a large bowl, combine the oats and almonds.
Step 5: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Pour the warm peanut butter into the bowl with the oats and stir until combined.
Step 6: Add chocolate chips
Add the chocolate chips
Step 7: Press into pan or mold
Press the mixture into the pan or the silicone mold. Pack tightly.
Step 8: Cover and refrigerate
Cover the pan with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge for 2 hours to set.
Step 9: Serve the granola bars
Slice or unmold and serve the granola bars.
What pairs well with granola bars?
Ingredients
- ½ cup peanut butter (on the runny side)
- ⅓ cup + 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 pinch of salt
- 2 ½ cups rolled oats
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- ¼ cup mini chocolate chips
Directions
- Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper or use a silicone mold
- Add the peanut butter and honey to a small pot and cook for 3-5 minutes on low heat until smooth.
- Remove from the heat, add the vanilla extract and salt, and stir.
- In a large bowl, combine the oats and almonds.
- Pour the warm peanut butter into the bowl with the oats and stir until combined.
- Add the chocolate chips
- Press the mixture into the pan or the silicone mold. Pack tightly.
- Cover the pan with plastic wrap and place it in the fridge for 2 hours to set.
- Slice or unmold and serve the granola bars.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|296
|Total Fat
|13.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|1.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.8 g
|Total Sugars
|20.4 g
|Sodium
|27.4 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g
What are some ingredient substitutions for the granola bars?
If you're excited about making these and don't have the exact ingredients, there are plenty of ingredient substitutions you can make. First off, if you have another type of nut butter like almond butter, cashew butter, or sunflower butter, these will all work fine. Instead of honey, feel free to use maple syrup or agave nectar, which are both nice vegan options. Since neither of those options is quite as sticky as honey, just be sure to pack the bars very tightly so they hold together.
Rolled oats are the best option here, but if you only have quick cooking oats, you can use them, but note that the bars will be quite a bit softer. You'll want to avoid using steel-cut oats, as they are too dense and won't soften up.
Instead of slivered almonds, you can try other nuts like chopped walnuts, pecans, or cashews. Seeds will also work — especially if you pair them with sunflower seed butter — and are perfect if you are looking for a nut-free option. Pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds are the best varieties to use. If you have regular-sized chocolate chips, give them a rough chop before subbing them in, and if you want to avoid chocolate altogether, dried cranberries or raisins make a nice addition.
What are tips to making successful granola bars?
Although this is an easy recipe, there are a few tips to ensure the bars come out perfectly. If you only have a thick and solid type of peanut butter, adjust the time on the stove by giving it a few extra minutes to loosen up. It's best to work on low heat for longer and avoid letting it boil.
If you plan on making granola bars frequently, a silicone mold is the best option. It shapes them perfectly, and because it is bendable, the bars easily release from the mold. Pack the mixture tightly into the mold or pan. Use your hands and press firmly, or use the bottom of a cup or a wooden mallet. Make sure to press the mixture into the corners and sides of the pan or mold.
Don't skimp on chilling time. You'll want to leave the bars for a full 2 hours in the fridge to fully set. If you are using a glass baking dish, use a very sharp knife for slicing the bars, and wipe the knife clean after each cut. Store the bars in the fridge for up to 10 days to keep them fresh