Super Creamy One-Pot Lasagna Soup Recipe

Traditional lasagna, an Italian dish that may actually have roots in Greece, is typically a craveable pasta casserole baked in the oven. Home cooks, however, have been putting their own spin on it for years, with some turning it into a type of hearty tomato-noodle soup. Many lasagna soups use a marinara-sauce base, but developer Katie Rosenhouse does things a bit differently — she opts for a tomato cream sauce as her soup base, then bulks things up with seasoned sauteed Italian sausage and adds a touch of green freshness with quickly wilted spinach. The crowning touch is a cheesy combo that adds that creamy meltiness we love about lasagna.

As Rosenhouse says of her creation, "This is a tasty soup for sure. It tastes just like a classic lasagna, but with the added comfort of a hot, tomato-based broth that makes it perfect for a cozy winter dinner." Rosenhouse takes the soup to a new level by repurposing the ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella from a standard lasagna as a special topping for the soup. As she says of this 3-cheese medley, "It adds a nice contrast to the hot soup, ultimately melting in to give it an even creamier, cheesier finish."