Roasted Miso Maple Salmon Recipe

Are you intrigued by the idea of cooking with miso, but not sure where to begin beyond soup? Rich, earthy miso paste can give an umami boost to a variety of savory dishes, yet it also pairs seamlessly with sweet flavors. Miso, which is made from fermented soybeans and grains, adds a refined depth of flavor to any dish and can be found in a range of styles from subtle and slightly sweet to bold and pungent.

This recipe for roasted miso maple salmon — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – elevates humble salmon fillets with a quick and flavorful marinade of white miso, maple syrup, fresh ginger and garlic, mirin, soy, and sesame oil. Maple syrup and miso have the perfect harmonious balance of sweet and salty, which caramelize together in the cooking process. The marinated fillets are roasted with broccolini and green beans for a speedy, yet elegant and eye-catching one-pan dish suitable for any day of the week. Served with quick, easy, and flavorful cilantro rice, this dish is every bit as delicious as it is satisfying and sophisticated.