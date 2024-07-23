Sweet and Spicy Sesame Chicken Recipe

Inspired by the flavors and textures of Chinese cuisine, this sweet and spicy sesame chicken is flavorful, versatile, and easy to make at home. With tender crispy morsels of chicken in a wonderfully rich and sticky sauce, it offers a complexity of flavor and texture that belies the simplicity of its preparation. The sauce is made with ingredients that create the perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spicy. The honey provides a hint of mild sweetness, soy sauce adds umami and depth, sesame oil adds nutty richness, rice vinegar adds a touch of acidity, and the chili paste brings extra heat to the dish. The sesame seeds pair perfectly with the sauce, adding an extra crunch to each bite.

This is the perfect dish to make on a weekday for a quick and easy meal that is satisfying and delicious. "Don't forget to add the cornstarch to the sauce and flour. It gives the sauce the perfect consistency and makes the chicken extra crispy." says recipe developer, Milena Manolova. The small bite-size pieces of chicken cook fast, and the coating of flour and egg creates a crispy barrier that seals in the moisture to ensure the chicken remains tender and juicy.