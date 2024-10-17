Matcha Almond Overnight Oats Recipe
Overnight oats have become a breakfast staple for good reason. They are a meal prep dream because they are quick and easy to prepare, they're portable, and they can be made days in advance. You can customize basic overnight oats to fit any mood or taste to be as healthful or decadent as you desire. The beauty of overnight oats is that they do not require any cooking time but have a similarly satisfying taste and consistency to traditional cooked oats.
This recipe for matcha almond overnight oats — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – uses a combination of old-fashioned rolled oats and chia seeds and soaks them in almond milk to make them extra creamy. The oats are sweetened with a touch of maple syrup and blended with Japanese matcha powder to add a boost of rich, umami flavor and antioxidants along with a pop of color. A topping of maple-glazed slivered almonds add just the right amount of crunch alongside some tart and juicy blueberries, making these oats perfect for an ultra-satisfying breakfast or snack!
Gather the matcha almond overnight oats ingredients
For this recipe, you will need old-fashioned rolled oats (select a gluten-free variety if gluten is a concern). The oats are combined with chia seeds (black or white will work), culinary-grade matcha powder, and a bit of sea salt to heighten the flavors. These dry ingredients are mixed with unsweetened vanilla or plain almond milk, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. You may use oat milk or another plant-based milk, but make sure it is unsweetened so that the maple syrup will not be out of balance. While the oats and chia seeds are soaking up all the liquids, you will use some of the maple syrup to glaze sliced raw almonds for a topping. Fresh blueberries finish off the matcha almond overnight oats, or feel free to add some raspberries or blackberries into the mix.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients
Combine the oats, chia seeds, matcha powder, and sea salt in a large bowl.
Step 2: Add the liquid ingredients
Stir in the almond milk, ¼ cup maple syrup, and vanilla extract until well combined.
Step 3: Let the oats sit
Let the oat mixture sit for 10 minutes, then stir again.
Step 4: Transfer the oats to jars
Divide the oats between four jars using a scoop or large spoon.
Step 5: Cover and refrigerate the oats
Cover and refrigerate the jars overnight or for at least 8 hours.
Step 6: Bring maple syrup to a boil
Bring 2 tablespoons maple syrup to a boil in a small skillet over medium heat.
Step 7: Add the almonds
Add the almonds, stirring to coat. Cook until the syrup has thickened and the almonds are golden (about 5 minutes). Remove from the pan to cool.
Step 8: Uncover and stir the oats
To serve the matcha almond overnight oats, uncover and stir.
Step 9: Garnish with maple almonds and blueberries
Add some of the maple almonds and a few of the fresh blueberries.
Step 10: Drizzle on the remaining syrup
Drizzle on some of the remaining maple syrup.
Step 11: Serve the matcha almond overnight oats
Enjoy for breakfast or as a snack.
What is matcha powder, and what are the different grades?
Matcha is the powdered form of green tea and is made from whole tea leaves. The specific tea plants grown for matcha all go through a period of shading — a step in the cultivation that develops matcha's bright green color but also reduces the plant's yield (driving up the price). The tea leaves are also picked, sorted, and processed by hand, making production a laborious process.
Matcha powders are typically divided into two grades: culinary and ceremonial. During the sorting period, younger leaves with the most chlorophyll and greenest color are used for the more expensive ceremonial grade, which is best to enjoy on its own as a tea. Kinnaird says that although culinary-grade matcha will not have the same intensity of color or delicate sweetness, it is ideal for baked goods, savory dishes, smoothies, or overnight oats. Culinary-grade matcha has a more potent flavor and subtle bitterness that comes through when combined with other ingredients.
Can you use quick-oats to make overnight oats?
Oats are commonly found in three varieties: steel-cut, rolled, and quick or instant. For making overnight oats, old-fashioned rolled oats are the goldilocks choice, as they are just right for absorbing the milk while still maintaining texture for a nice bite. Steel-cut oats do not soften enough without the heat of cooking, and quick oats will become mushy in the process. Although it might seem like quick oats would make the most sense for a no-cook recipe like overnight oats, they are too highly processed to absorb all of the liquid and will yield a soupy texture, rather than a thick and chewy bite.
The key to perfect overnight oats is giving the recipe the time it needs to transform into a creamy, filling, and delicious breakfast. Rolled oats will both absorb the liquids and maintain a toothsome texture for ultimate enjoyment.