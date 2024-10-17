Matcha Almond Overnight Oats Recipe

Overnight oats have become a breakfast staple for good reason. They are a meal prep dream because they are quick and easy to prepare, they're portable, and they can be made days in advance. You can customize basic overnight oats to fit any mood or taste to be as healthful or decadent as you desire. The beauty of overnight oats is that they do not require any cooking time but have a similarly satisfying taste and consistency to traditional cooked oats.

This recipe for matcha almond overnight oats — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – uses a combination of old-fashioned rolled oats and chia seeds and soaks them in almond milk to make them extra creamy. The oats are sweetened with a touch of maple syrup and blended with Japanese matcha powder to add a boost of rich, umami flavor and antioxidants along with a pop of color. A topping of maple-glazed slivered almonds add just the right amount of crunch alongside some tart and juicy blueberries, making these oats perfect for an ultra-satisfying breakfast or snack!