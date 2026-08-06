Our 21 Best Cocktail Recipes To Cool Off With
In the summer months, there are few things better at the end of a hot day than sipping on a cold drink. Cocktails often hit the mark, as a delicious mix of spirits and mixers, with fruit regularly featuring for some extra hydration. While fruit-forward cocktails such as strawberry daiquiris and peach Bellinis are popular summer thirst quenchers, there are plenty of less obvious choices that can also help to cool you down as the weather heats up.
From whiskey with ginger beer to a dry Americano made with vermouth and Campari, we have a cocktail recipe to suit your every mood. Most of the drinks can be assembled in less than 10 minutes, giving you more time to get out and enjoy the summer weather. Whether you are planning a garden party or simply winding down after a busy day, these recipes will hit the spot. Let's take a look at some of our best cocktail recipes to cool off with.
1. Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
Nothing screams summer better than sipping on a frozen strawberry daiquiri, and this cocktail is guaranteed to cool you down after a day in the sun. Using frozen strawberries and lime juice ice cubes to get that signature icy texture (you can even freeze the blender jug too), this delicious drink can be made in just a few minutes if you prepare the sugar syrup in advance.
The frozen strawberries and lime ice cubes are added to the cold blender alongside the cane syrup and rum. Then they are blended for 30 seconds to create the brilliantly cooling drink.
Recipe: Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
2. 3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet
If you're feeling the heat and in the mood for a cocktail to cool you down, citrus is a great refreshing option. This vodka gimlet has only three ingredients and takes minutes to make, so if you have a bottle of vodka, a lime, and some sugar, you're good to go.
A simple sugar syrup is made by adding boiling water to the sugar, then chilling it for a few minutes. Add the vodka, lime juice, and syrup to a cocktail shaker with ice, then shake for around 15 seconds to incorporate all the ingredients. Serve with a twist of lime for garnish.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet
3. Elegant Tequila Cosmopolitan
A regular cosmopolitan is a tart and refreshing drink with its fruity cranberry base and citrus notes from orange and lime. But switch the vodka for tequila, and you have taken this classic to another level. You can even take it one step further by using cranberry sorbet instead of juice, adding a frozen layer that makes this cocktail the ideal summer cooler.
Once the cranberry sorbet has been made, the cosmopolitan only takes a few minutes to assemble. The tequila, triple-sec, and lime juice are mixed together in a shaker, then poured over the sorbet in a coupe glass to complete this refreshing drink.
Recipe: Elegant Tequila Cosmopolitan
4. Limoncello Amalfi Spritz
The Amalfi Coast is an idyllic summer destination, and this Limoncello spritz inspired by the region is a must-try after a long summer day. The intense citrus flavor from the Limoncello is made lighter by the Prosecco and tonic water to create a drink that is easy to sip as an aperitif before a meal.
Add ice to a large wine glass in advance to chill it, then add the Limoncello, Prosecco, and tonic water. With a fresh sprig of mint to add herbal notes, you have the perfect summer drink with only a few ingredients and almost zero preparation time.
Recipe: Limoncello Amalfi Spritz
5. 3-Ingredient Lychee Martini
Lychees may not be the first thing that springs to mind for a martini, but once you've tasted this version, you'll be converted. By using canned lychees, the combination of fruity floral notes and the sweet syrup creates a drink that is beautifully balanced and incredibly moreish.
With only three ingredients, this elegant bevvie is a breeze to prepare, meaning you can easily make a few as an impromptu aperitif. Combine vodka, dry vermouth and the lychee syrup, shake with plenty of ice, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a couple of whole lychees from the can.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Lychee Martini
6. Mixed Berry Blood Orange Mimosa
A classic mimosa has a recognizable sunny yellow color, but switch the regular orange for blood orange, add a few dark berries, and you have a gorgeous deep red drink that will make an eye-catching cocktail for your next garden party. Who wouldn't want that?
The raspberries and blackberries are heated together with sugar, thyme, and lemon zest to create a syrup, which is chilled, then added to the blood orange juice and topped up with Cava. Garnish with a frozen blackberry and a twist of orange to complete this dark and delicious drink.
Recipe: Mixed Berry Blood Orange Mimosa
7. Peach And Raspberry Bourbon Smash
The perfect summer cocktail has just the right balance of sweetness, tartness, and depth, and this bourbon drink with peach and raspberry hits all the notes beautifully. Fresh fruit combined with honey syrup and the warmth of the bourbon creates a satisfying drink to enjoy on a hot day.
The raspberries, peaches, lemon wedges, and mint leaves are muddled with the honey syrup before being shaken with bourbon and ice. Serve with fresh raspberries and mint leaves as garnish and enjoy.
8. Elevated Irish Whiskey Ginger Cocktail
If you are in the mood for a slightly spicy cocktail to quench your thirst in the heat, this ginger and whiskey drink is the ideal solution. Made with Irish whiskey, ginger beer, and a spiced syrup, it has a great balance of hot and sweet that makes it an excellent sipper for a barbecue or cookout.
The spiced syrup is prepared in advance and contains warming spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and of course ginger. The whiskey is poured over ice, the syrup is added, and the glasses are topped up with ginger beer. So easy!
9. Classic 3-Ingredient Tequila Sunrise
The colors of a classic tequila sunrise give off summer vibes, and the fresh flavors do the same for the palate. With only three main ingredients, this recipe is a great option to have on standby when you have a sudden urge for a thirst-quenching cocktail.
Tequila and orange juice are combined in a glass before gently adding a splash of grenadine. To create the signature look, the bright red syrup is poured slowly over the top of a spoon and allowed to settle at the bottom to create a summer sunrise in a glass.
10. Sugar And Spice Pear Martini
If you're not in the mood for the crisp, dry flavors of a classic martini, this warm, sweeter version should keep you happy. Made with pear nectar, honey, and vodka, this fruity twist on the original has spice from cinnamon and cardamom preventing it from becoming overly saccharine.
The syrup is made by combining honey with the spices and fresh pear, and is then added to a cocktail shaker with vodka, pear nectar, and lemon juice. The drink is poured into a martini glass or coupe, and served with a garnish of fresh pear.
Recipe: Sugar And Spice Pear Martini
11. Classic Clamato Michelada
For a refreshing cocktail that is a big departure from the usual fruit-forward offerings, add a classic Clamato michelada to your list. With a few similar ingredients to a Bloody Mary (swapping the vodka for beer), the drink pairs brilliantly with savory food.
The cocktail is incredibly simple to make, combining lime juice, Tabasco, and Worcestershire sauce with Clamato juice, and then topping it with cold beer. Serve it at a summer brunch as a spicy and savory refreshing treat.
Recipe: Classic Clamato Michelada
12. Classic Hurricane Cocktail
For a tropical drink to cool you down, the classic hurricane cocktail is as delicious as it is eye-catching. Its gorgeous sunny color comes from the orange and passionfruit juices, as well as the two different types of rum, giving a welcome kick.
Thankfully, preparation is quick and easy: add dark and light rum, lime, orange and passionfruit juice, and grenadine to a cocktail shaker. Sweeten with a simple sugar syrup, shake until mixed, then serve in a tall glass. Add a fun garnish and enjoy sipping this fruity treat on a hot day.
Recipe: Classic Hurricane Cocktail
13. Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned
The old fashioned is a cocktail classic, but its spirit-forward flavor isn't for everyone. This lavender upgrade adds a floral twist and makes it an ideal cocktail for the summer months.
Bourbon is the main ingredient here, and its natural caramel notes are enhanced by the lavender syrup, which is made by simmering fresh lavender with water and sugar for 10 minutes. Once strained and cooled, it's then added to the bourbon, along with orange bitters and ice. The lemon garnish on top adds an extra citrus kick to this smooth drink.
Recipe: Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned
14. Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail
This fun, creamy cocktail gets its intriguing name from the almond liquor that forms the base. And despite its decadent texture, it's a cooling and satisfying drink that isn't too rich. The almond-based creme de Noyaux is responsible for both the pink color and nutty flavor, and creme de cacao adds a welcome chocolate twist too.
The two liqueurs are shaken well with heavy cream and ice before being poured into a chilled glass. A dusting of nutmeg and a cherry garnish complete this delicious, silky cocktail.
Recipe: Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail
15. Classic White Russian
If you enjoy a milkshake during the summer heat, why not switch it up for the grown-up version in the form of a white Russian cocktail? Made with just vodka, Kahlúa, and heavy cream, it has a bold flavor and rich texture, making it a fun change from a sweet, fruity drink.
The vodka and Kahlúa are poured into a glass of ice, and the cream is slowly introduced by pouring over the back of a spoon. This creates a layer of cream on top similar to an Irish coffee, and the cocktail can then be stirred immediately before drinking.
Recipe: Classic White Russian
16. Whiskey Sour Cocktail With Egg White Foam
The traditional whiskey sour gets a luscious upgrade with egg white foam that makes it a sophisticated version of a classic drink. The cocktail has a great balance of flavor, with sweet and sour notes working nicely with the smooth egg white foam.
Whiskey, lemon juice, and sugar syrup are all added to a cocktail shaker, along with the egg white. The mixture is shaken vigorously until it becomes foamy, then ice is added and shaken to chill the drink. Serve into martini glasses with a sour cherry garnish.
17. Old Pal Cocktail
If sweet, fruity cocktails are not to your taste, then an Old Pal might be a great alternative for a summer evening. This spirit-forward cocktail features dry vermouth, rye whiskey, and Campari, with a dash of cardamom bitters to provide warmth.
The whiskey, Campari, and vermouth are added to a glass with ice before the bitters. The drink is then slowly stirred, rather than shaken. Finally, a twist of orange peel is placed on the rim of the glass for visual effect, after expressing it to release citrus notes into an otherwise very dry cocktail.
Recipe: Old Pal Cocktail
18. Classic Americano Cocktail
For lovers of a Negroni, the classic Americano has a similar flavor profile, but lightened up by replacing the gin with club soda. This changes the drinking experience, making it the ideal drink to enjoy on a warm evening or alongside a light meal.
The Campari and vermouth are poured over rocks, then topped up with the bubbly club soda. The herbal notes from the Campari are still there, but in a milder form that makes the cocktail easy to drink on a summer's day.
Recipe: Classic Americano Cocktail
19. Blood Orange Crush Cocktail
The flavor of blood orange comes through in this delicious drink thanks to all of the different ways that it's used. With blood orange vodka, blood orange soda, and fresh blood oranges themselves, their distinctive citrusy taste is the star of this drink.
The blood orange juice and soda are mixed with vodka and triple sec, then a blood orange peel garnish is added. The eye-catching color and short ingredients list make this a great cocktail to serve when entertaining.
Recipe: Blood Orange Crush Cocktail
20. Classic Hemingway Daiquiri
Ernest Hemingway was not a fan of the classic daiquiri, finding it too sweet for his palate, so an alternative version was created and named in his honor. This spirit-forward drink is significantly less saccharine than the original, with just the cherry liqueur adding a touch of sweetness.
Very simply, the juices of fresh grapefruit and lime are added to a cocktail shaker with the cherry liqueur and white rum. The glasses can be garnished with whole maraschino cherries that will provide a sweet note to the crisp drink, but if you're like Hemingway, you can always omit them.
Recipe: Classic Hemingway Daiquiri
21. Classic Paper Plane Cocktail
The Paper Plane is a modern classic cocktail, and it is as attractive as it is delicious. With a bright orange color thanks to the Aperol and bitter notes from the Amaro Nonino, it is perfect for those who enjoy a spirit-forward cocktail to wind down at the end of a summer day.
With only four main ingredients, it doesn't take long to assemble. The bourbon is added to the shaker along with Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and lemon juice, then shaken for around 15 seconds. Strain into martini glasses and enjoy sipping on this well-balanced drink.
Recipe: Classic Paper Plane Cocktail