Our 21 Best Cocktail Recipes To Cool Off With

In the summer months, there are few things better at the end of a hot day than sipping on a cold drink. Cocktails often hit the mark, as a delicious mix of spirits and mixers, with fruit regularly featuring for some extra hydration. While fruit-forward cocktails such as strawberry daiquiris and peach Bellinis are popular summer thirst quenchers, there are plenty of less obvious choices that can also help to cool you down as the weather heats up.

From whiskey with ginger beer to a dry Americano made with vermouth and Campari, we have a cocktail recipe to suit your every mood. Most of the drinks can be assembled in less than 10 minutes, giving you more time to get out and enjoy the summer weather. Whether you are planning a garden party or simply winding down after a busy day, these recipes will hit the spot. Let's take a look at some of our best cocktail recipes to cool off with.