Classic Hemingway Daiquiri Recipe

The daiquiri has a storied history, from its humble seafaring origins as "Grog" (a citrus-and-booze concoction consumed to ward off scurvy) to the saccharine-sweet, fruity-frozen cocktails we see at beachside resorts today. The "Hemingway Daiquiri," a cocktail inspired by a notorious writer and his penchant for good drink, sits somewhat in the middle of our daiquiri timeline and flavor spectrum.

Let me set the (abridged) scene: You have Ernest Hemingway, his favorite Havana bar, El Floridita, and the bar's owner, Constantino Ribalaigua Vert (or so the story goes). Hemingway sampled the bar's original daiquiri, found it to be too sweet for his liking, and asked Constantino for a modified version. This requested modification doubled the rum and minimized the sugar, something, I think, that would make it taste akin to the daiquiri's Grog-based origins. In what might have been a clever marketing stunt, the owner of El Floridita named the drink the "Papa Doble" to honor Hemingway and his boozy creation.

The modifications don't end there. A tongue-tingly-tart, rum-heavy drink might have been Hemingway's preference, but that combination might not appeal to the masses. To balance the lime juice and double dose of rum, grapefruit juice and maraschino liqueur have been added. The resulting modification-of-a-modification-daiquiri is still tart and rum-heavy, just with a touch of sweetness from the cherry liqueur.