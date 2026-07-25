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Frozen cocktails are delightful thirst-quenchers on hot days, and just have a particular "on-holiday" feel. Of course, many of us have had the less-than-charming experience of being served a cocktail from a frozen drink machine that tastes like a watery slushy with more sweetness than any other perceptible flavor. This frozen strawberry daiquiri recipe seeks to abolish all of that, and utilizes freshly frozen tart-sweet ripe berries and lime juice ice cubes for maximum flavor intensity. Freezing the berries and the lime juice prevents dilution in your cocktail from melting the ice, while keeping the cocktail creamy and icy all at once. All you need is a high-speed blender and a bit of prep time to master a perfect frozen and spiked treat.

It is important to have a high-speed blender for this recipe in order to create a smooth and creamy cocktail. A bit of initial pulsing of the frozen fruit, lime cubes, and liquids helps to break up large chunks before cranking up the speed. If your blender struggles at first to keep the contents spinning, just stop, scrape down the blender sides, and keep blending. Have chilled glasses ready, some fruit for garnish, and savor the results.