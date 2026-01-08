Classic White Russian Recipe
For many cocktail consumers, their first exposure to a White Russian cocktail may have been while watching "The Big Lebowski," a now cult-classic movie in which the main character is seldom seen without this vintage cocktail in hand. The appeal of the White Russian is in its simplicity — 3 ingredients that balance one another for a potent yet tasty and comforting tipple with a silky texture and a sweet, boozy-coffee flavor. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us this classic smooth and creamy White Russian recipe, which comes together in under 5 minutes. This versatile drink is perfect for winter or summer, brunch or dessert, and it's the kind of sipper that every home bartender should have in their repertoire.
Required elements for crafting the classic White Russian include a rocks or old-fashioned glass and a spoon for stirring. No shaking required! Kinnaird demonstrates how to "float" the cream on top of the cocktail, which creates a visually stunning display of layers in your glass. Some prefer to serve the cocktail unstirred to preserve this effect, adding a stirring stick to combine the elements just before drinking.
Gather the classic White Russian ingredients
This simple 3-ingredient recipe is at its best when you use high-quality ingredients. Choose a vodka that is clean and smooth and will not impart any "off flavors" in your finished cocktail. This goes for the heavy cream, as well. Use an ultra-fresh cream with a high butterfat component (over 30%) and minimal pasteurization for a true cream flavor. Kahlua brand coffee liqueur is often synonymous with the product itself, but there are a variety of other coffee liqueur options on the market with varying ingredients and ABV. Kinnaird also advises you to use ice that will chill the cocktail, but not dilute it. Cubes that are small will melt too quickly, so make sure your ice is sturdy enough to avoid breaking down during sipping.
Step 1: Fill a rocks glass with ice
Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes to the rim.
Step 2: Add the vodka
Pour over the vodka and let the ice settle.
Step 3: Add Kahlua
Add the Kahlua.
Step 4: Add the cream
Pour the cream over the rounded side of a spoon to "float" into the cocktail.
Step 5: Stir and serve
Stir to combine and serve immediately.
What pairs well with a White Russian?
Classic White Russian Recipe
With just 3 ingredients and in 5 minutes you can indulge in a silky-sweet classic White Russian cocktail.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces premium vodka
- 1 ounce Kahlua liqueur
- 1 ounce heavy cream
Directions
- Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes to the rim.
- Pour over the vodka and let the ice settle.
- Add the Kahlua.
- Pour the cream over the rounded side of a spoon to "float" into the cocktail.
- Stir to combine and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|322
|Total Fat
|10.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|32.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|11.7 g
|Sodium
|10.5 mg
|Protein
|0.8 g
What is the history of the White Russian?
The White Russian's heritage actually stems from 1940s Belgium, where a hotel bartender in Brussels first created a vodka and coffee liqueur cocktail named the Black Russian, giving a nod to vodka's country of origin. A couple of decades later, the creamy version of the cocktail started showing up as part of a rising trend of vodka-based cocktails like the classic martini. As trends often fade, so did the popularity of the White Russian until its revival in 1998 with the Coen brothers' crime comedy, "The Big Lebowski." Jeff Bridges' character, "The Dude," embodies an easy-going, simple, and unbothered lifestyle, which is perfectly reflected in his cocktail of choice. He savors and indulges in drink after drink, making the cocktail almost a way of life and a symbol of his laidback lifestyle that became appealing to many.
With newfound popularity, the White Russian established permanent placement on drink menus and cocktail lists around the globe. There is something to be said for achieving the perfect balance of ingredients to create a creamy milkshake-like quality combined with grown-up indulgence. Just as the dude abides, so does the classic White Russian.
What are some variations on the White Russian cocktail?
Although the classic White Russian contains a perfect trilogy of warming alcohol, creamy texture, and toasty coffee flavor, it is still an open template for experimenting with other ingredients. Because the vodka and cream components have quite neutral flavors, you can either add ingredients that complement the coffee essence or try a festive swap, such as eggnog for the heavy cream. Eggnog perfectly pairs with both the rum and espresso flavors in the Kahlua. Another somewhat obvious pairing would be the addition of chocolate. Coffee and chocolate are a dreamy match, so consider drizzling on a bit of chocolate syrup with the cream, or using a fine-mesh strainer to dust the top of your cocktail with dark cocoa powder or a microplane grater to add a dusting of chocolate. To add some spice to your white Russian, Kinnaird suggests using a cinnamon stick as a stirrer or garnishing the cocktail with a piece of star anise to add a hint of black licorice. For a boozier cocktail, sub in an Irish cream liqueur for the heavy cream, or add an ounce of Godiva white chocolate liqueur.
Want to lighten up this cocktail or make it vegan? Kinnaird says that you can use half & half or a plant-based creamer in place of the heavy cream, with the understanding that the drink will ultimately have a different texture on the palate. There are plenty of interesting flavored coffee creamer brands to experiment with for an easy way to really make this cocktail your own.