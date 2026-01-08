Classic White Russian Recipe

For many cocktail consumers, their first exposure to a White Russian cocktail may have been while watching "The Big Lebowski," a now cult-classic movie in which the main character is seldom seen without this vintage cocktail in hand. The appeal of the White Russian is in its simplicity — 3 ingredients that balance one another for a potent yet tasty and comforting tipple with a silky texture and a sweet, boozy-coffee flavor. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us this classic smooth and creamy White Russian recipe, which comes together in under 5 minutes. This versatile drink is perfect for winter or summer, brunch or dessert, and it's the kind of sipper that every home bartender should have in their repertoire.

Required elements for crafting the classic White Russian include a rocks or old-fashioned glass and a spoon for stirring. No shaking required! Kinnaird demonstrates how to "float" the cream on top of the cocktail, which creates a visually stunning display of layers in your glass. Some prefer to serve the cocktail unstirred to preserve this effect, adding a stirring stick to combine the elements just before drinking.