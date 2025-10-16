Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail Recipe
In the ever-expansive world of cocktails, the Pink Squirrel is in a blushing pink class of its own. Irresistibly creamy, subtly nutty, and deliciously smooth, the Pink Squirrel cocktail has a bit of a retro vibe, though it can certainly still hold its own today. Once a hit at Midwest supper clubs, this nostalgic favorite has started to make a comeback in recent years.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has crafted a classic Pink Squirrel cocktail recipe, one fit with the ultra-luxe bells and whistles that make the cocktail what it is. "While this drink might seem overly indulgent, with a base of cream and liqueurs, it's actually beautifully balanced," Rosenhouse says. "The light almond flavor from creme de Noyaux, combined with the chocolate notes of creme de cacao and the richness of cream come together for a cocktail that's elegant but whimsical — almost like a sophisticated dessert in a glass."
Gather the ingredients for a classic Pink Squirrel cocktail
This drink requires just three ingredients, and they each impart a unique flavor and texture that brings the Pink Squirrel together. Heavy cream gives the cocktail its creamy richness and mouthfeel, as a luscious base that binds the other ingredients. Creme de Noyaux is a nuanced, almond-flavored liqueur traditionally made from apricot or peach pits, with other light notes of cherry and vanilla. Its vibrant pink hue is what gives the drink its iconic blush color, and its nutty depth adds balance, keeping the overall flavor from leaning too sweet.
The final ingredient, creme de cacao, adds a chocolate flavor that pairs perfectly with the almondy creme de Noyaux and cream. Together, the three combine to form a smooth, aromatic, and slightly dessert-y cocktail. For a final flourish, consider garnishing the drink with an optional dark sweet cherry for an added fruity note and touch of brightness. A sprinkle of freshly ground nutmeg can round out the flavors with warmth and spice.
Step 1: Add ice to cocktail shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice.
Step 2: Add liqueurs and cream
Add creme de Noyaux, creme de cacao, and heavy cream to the shaker.
Step 3: Cover and shake
Cover and shake vigorously until the shaker is frosty.
Step 4: Strain the cocktail
Strain the cocktail into a chilled glass.
Step 5: Garnish and serve the Pink Squirrel cocktail
Garnish with nutmeg and a cherry, if desired, and serve immediately.
What to serve with classic Pink Squirrel cocktails
Classic Pink Squirrel Cocktail Recipe
The Pink Squirrel cocktail requires just three ingredients to make, and it packs an ultra-creamy, nutty, and slightly chocolatey punch.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce creme de Noyaux
- 1 ounce creme de cacao
- 1 ½ ounces heavy cream
Optional Ingredients
- Freshly ground nutmeg, for garnish
- 1 dark cherry, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice.
- Add creme de Noyaux, creme de cacao, and heavy cream to the shaker.
- Cover and shake vigorously until the shaker is frosty.
- Strain the cocktail into a chilled glass.
- Garnish with nutmeg and a cherry, if desired, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|319
|Total Fat
|15.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|48.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|19.5 g
|Sodium
|16.0 mg
|Protein
|1.3 g
What is the origin of the Pink Squirrel cocktail?
The Pink Squirrel is a Midwest favorite, and for good reason. It was apparently invented in the 1940s or 50s right in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge. Known for his inventive flavor combinations, the cocktail's creator, Bryant Sharpe, created the drink using a blend of vanilla ice cream, creme de Noyaux, and creme de cacao. The fun name, pastel color, and sweet, creamy flavor made the Pink Squirrel an instant hit. Comparable cocktails, like the Grasshopper and Brandy Alexander, were also popular around the time the Pink Squirrel first came to fruition, so it only makes sense that it would be such a hit alongside these other creamy cocktails.
As the drink gained popularity, bartenders began adapting it for an easier preparation, changing the ice cream to heavy cream so they wouldn't need to grab a blender when whipping one up. The result was more practical, just needing a quick shake before serving, and just as rich and satisfying.
What ingredient swaps could I make in this Pink Squirrel recipe?
While this cocktail is simple, with just three ingredients needed, they're all somewhat specialty items to keep on hand. If you want to tweak the flavor or aren't able to find one of the liqueurs, the good news is that you can swap the items without radically changing the result.
Arguably the most difficult ingredient to find will be the creme de Noyaux. While you might get lucky, many standard liquor stores just may not carry it. For a similar nutty flavor, amaretto or creme d'Amande can get the job done. Adding a drop of grenadine will offer you that same pink hue. For creme de cacao, the white version is ideal, keeping the drink lighter in color and more balanced in flavor, but in a pinch, darker versions of creme de cacao will work. Or you can switch things up entirely by making a variation of the Pink Squirrel called a Brown Squirrel, which is made with dark creme de cacao, amaretto, and cream.
Finally, for a lighter touch, half-and-half can be used in the place of the cream. For a dairy-free version, coconut cream or almond milk work well.