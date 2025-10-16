We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the ever-expansive world of cocktails, the Pink Squirrel is in a blushing pink class of its own. Irresistibly creamy, subtly nutty, and deliciously smooth, the Pink Squirrel cocktail has a bit of a retro vibe, though it can certainly still hold its own today. Once a hit at Midwest supper clubs, this nostalgic favorite has started to make a comeback in recent years.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse has crafted a classic Pink Squirrel cocktail recipe, one fit with the ultra-luxe bells and whistles that make the cocktail what it is. "While this drink might seem overly indulgent, with a base of cream and liqueurs, it's actually beautifully balanced," Rosenhouse says. "The light almond flavor from creme de Noyaux, combined with the chocolate notes of creme de cacao and the richness of cream come together for a cocktail that's elegant but whimsical — almost like a sophisticated dessert in a glass."