The Old Pal Cocktail Is An Easy Recipe With Complex Flavor

There is something wonderful about winding down at the end of the day with a good friend. That is the feeling that our Old Pal cocktail evokes in the most delicious way. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her take on this simple yet classic cocktail, which is comprised of rye whiskey, dry Vermouth, and Italian Campari liqueur, served up in a stylish coupe glass. Kinnaird adds a dash of cardamom bitters to finish the drink, giving it a flavor nuance that is like a warm hug. With a touch of sweet spice, this drink is a perfect sipper for the holidays, or for any day of the year.

If you have not experimented with rye whiskey before, it is noticeably more dry and spiced than bourbon, making it a perfect mixer for balancing out the sweetness of other components in a cocktail. You can find rye whiskey produced in the United States, Canada, and Scotland, and it is a fun experiment to compare the differences in flavor profile. Rye whiskey is an essential spirit to have on hand for making a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned, but we think you will fall in love with our Old Pal.