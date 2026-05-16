Limoncello Amalfi Spritz Recipe

In the crush of summer heat, an Italian spritz can really save the day. Crisp, light, and beyond refreshing, the combination of Italian liqueurs with sparkling wine, soda or tonic water, and fruit has become popular around the globe for good reason. If you want to try your hand at spritz-making at home, our limoncello Amalfi spritz — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is a good place to start. It's the perfect summery combination of zesty lemon and fruity prosecco, with hints of sweet elderflower and a touch of mint. Hailing from the southern Amalfi coast of Italy, this spritz is a classic drink to enjoy on its own before the start of a meal, or with snacks and light dishes.

To make the best spritz, have all of your ingredients ice-cold. Kinnaird fills a wine glass to the brim with ice to chill it first, then adds chilled limoncello, prosecco, and elderflower tonic. If you prefer to use a plain tonic or soda water, that is a great option, but the elderflower pairs beautifully with the intensity of the lemon and slightly herbal flavors of the liqueur.