Limoncello Amalfi Spritz Recipe
In the crush of summer heat, an Italian spritz can really save the day. Crisp, light, and beyond refreshing, the combination of Italian liqueurs with sparkling wine, soda or tonic water, and fruit has become popular around the globe for good reason. If you want to try your hand at spritz-making at home, our limoncello Amalfi spritz — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – is a good place to start. It's the perfect summery combination of zesty lemon and fruity prosecco, with hints of sweet elderflower and a touch of mint. Hailing from the southern Amalfi coast of Italy, this spritz is a classic drink to enjoy on its own before the start of a meal, or with snacks and light dishes.
To make the best spritz, have all of your ingredients ice-cold. Kinnaird fills a wine glass to the brim with ice to chill it first, then adds chilled limoncello, prosecco, and elderflower tonic. If you prefer to use a plain tonic or soda water, that is a great option, but the elderflower pairs beautifully with the intensity of the lemon and slightly herbal flavors of the liqueur.
Gather the limoncello Amalfi spritz ingredients
Part of the beauty of a spritz cocktail is the simplicity of ingredients and ease of preparation. For this classic limoncello Amalfi spritz, you will start with a good-quality Italian limoncello liqueur (or you can even make your own). You will also need a bottle of prosecco. Choose a brut variety, which has a dry finish, so that your spritz will not be too sweet. To finish the spritz, you will need tonic, specifically an elderflower variety. Kinnaird suggests looking for the Fever-Tree brand, which has a nice balance of the fruity floral qualities of elderflower without being overly sweet. You will also need a lemon and some fresh mint for garnishing.
Step 1: Fill a glass with ice
Fill a large wine or balloon glass with ice.
Step 2: Swirl the ice to chill the glass
Swirl the ice to chill the glass and pour out any melted water.
Step 3: Add the limoncello
Pour the limoncello over the ice.
Step 4: Add the prosecco
Add the prosecco.
Step 5: Top with tonic
Top with the tonic water.
Step 6: Gently stir the drink
Use a bar spoon to gently stir the drink.
Step 7: Garnish the spritz
Tuck the mint sprig and lemon slice into the glass.
Step 8: Serve the limoncello Amalfi spritz
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with a limoncello amalfi spritz?
Limoncello Amalfi Spritz Recipe
Our refreshing Amalfi spritz is the perfect summery combination of zesty lemon and fruity prosecco, with hints of sweet elderflower and a touch of mint.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces limoncello liqueur, chilled
- 3 ounces prosecco, chilled
- 3 ounces elderflower tonic water, chilled
- Fresh mint sprig, for garnish
- Lemon slice or twist, for garnish
Directions
- Fill a large wine or balloon glass with ice.
- Swirl the ice to chill the glass and pour out any melted water.
- Pour the limoncello over the ice.
- Add the prosecco.
- Top with the tonic water.
- Use a bar spoon to gently stir the drink.
- Tuck the mint sprig and lemon slice into the glass.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|290
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|30.0 g
|Sodium
|19.6 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
What is the history of limoncello production?
For visitors to southern Italy, limoncello is a quintessential "on-holiday" drink, whether sipped chilled on its own at the end of a meal or served in a refreshing spritz. Limoncello has a history of artisanal production, as it was originally created in the home for use as a digestive. Recipes for homemade versions of limoncello were then passed on through generations in communities along the Amalfi coast, which produces some of the finest lemons in the world. Limoncello is also a perfect example of a product designed to utilize the whole fruit, because the peels are infused in alcohol with sugar and water. Over time, shrouded family recipes translated into commercial and quality-controlled production to make limoncello more accessible beyond the Amalfi coast.
When choosing a high-quality limoncello to drink at home, Kinnaird suggests looking for the following qualities. First, choose an Italian producer that specifies using the peels of Amalfi or Sorrento lemons rather than flavorings. Next, look to see that the liqueur itself is clear and vibrant without any traces of sediment. Last, ask knowledgeable beverage staff about the flavor profiles of different brands so that you know you will be getting a product with intensity and balance.
How does the Amalfi spritz differ from other Italian spritz cocktails?
If you have spent time in Italy during the scorching summer heat, you will notice a sea of stemmed wine glasses tinkling with ice cubes, bubbly liquids, wheels of citrus, and sprigs of herbs. A spritz brings together refreshment with citrusy and herbal notes, and tempers the alcohol with the addition of tonics or juices to keep things light. The popularity of the Italian spritz has led to a myriad of variations, often featuring liqueurs that are quite heavy or intense on their own.
Two of the most popular Italian spritz cocktails are the Aperol spritz and the Campari spritz. Aperol has hints of sweet citrus and herbs along with a vibrant red color. Campari also has a vibrant hue, but with a more bitter edge. Aperol is often served simply with soda water and a wedge of orange, while Campari is a good foil to use against the fruitiness of prosecco. The Montenegro spritz is a specialty of northern Italy, combining bitter and floral amaro Montenegro with prosecco and soda for an herbal and savory aperitif.