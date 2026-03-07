Whiskey Sour Cocktail With Egg White Foam Recipe
While the whiskey sour might be trending on modern cocktail menus, it's actually a classic that dates back to the mid-1800s. British sailors created citrus-based "sours" as a way to make spirits more palatable, while also helping to prevent scurvy on long voyages. Like most early cocktails, the recipe for a sour is fairly simple: It's made with a mix of alcohol, citrus, and sugar for a balanced flavor that goes down easy. Over time, the addition of egg white foam gave the drink a more sophisticated touch.
Once bartenders started adding an egg white to the drink, it transformed it from something simple to a cocktail that's silky and refined. That creamy, foamy top provides a polished look and luscious mouthfeel, which is why it's become a staple on high-end cocktail menus today. Flavor-wise, bourbon brings warmth, along with notes of vanilla and caramel for additional depth and sweetness. Fresh lemon juice adds a bright acidity, with simple syrup to soften the intensity. It's a refreshing drink that's just as well-suited to summer gatherings as it is to cozy winter evenings at home.
Gather the ingredients for whiskey sour cocktail with egg white foam
Making a whiskey sour with egg white foam sounds fancy, but all you'll really need is just a few key ingredients. The first is bourbon. A mid-range bourbon with balanced notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak works well, but any bourbon you prefer or have on hand is great. Freshly squeezed lemon juice is bright and lively, but store-bought juice can also work in a pinch if needed. A homemade simple syrup, made with water and sugar, adds sweetness to the drink. If you have a store-bought syrup on hand, feel free to use it, or make a larger batch of the homemade stuff and store it in the fridge for future cocktails.
Egg whites give the drink its signature foam. When shaken well — especially if you start with a "dry shake" before adding in ice — it emulsifies and creates a thick, velvety froth on top. After you shake the whites with ice, strain your whiskey sour into a rocks glass or coupe and serve immediately. Finish with a lemon slice and a sour or dark cherry for a garnish that mimics the lightly sweet and citrusy flavor of the drink.
Our classic whiskey sour cocktail with egg white foam is the perfectly balanced combination of bright flavors and has a silky and refined mouthfeel.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup water
- 2 lemons
- 4 ounces bourbon, divided
- 2 large egg whites, divided
- Ice
Optional Ingredients
- Lemon slices and sour or dark cherries, for garnishing
Directions
- To prepare the simple syrup, stir to combine sugar and water in a small pot or microwave-safe bowl.
- Heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves.
- Transfer the syrup to a heat-proof container and chill until cold.
- Squeeze the lemons, reserving two slices for garnishing, if desired.
- Pour ¾ ounce of simple syrup into a cocktail shaker, along with ¾ ounce lemon juice, 2 ounces of bourbon, and one egg white.
- Cover and shake for 8-10 seconds until foamy.
- Add ice to fill the shaker ¾ of the way.
- Cover and shake until the shaker is frosty, about 10-15 seconds.
- Pour into a chilled glass.
- Repeat with the same ingredients, reserving any leftover simple syrup for another use.
- Garnish drinks with a lemon slice and a cherry, if desired, and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|280
|Total Fat
|0.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|27.3 g
|Sodium
|58.0 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g
Do I need to use raw egg whites for a whiskey sour?
Traditionally, a whiskey sour with foam is made by using a raw egg white, which creates that cloud-like topping that softens the citrusy flavor, rounds out the alcohol, and gives the cocktail a smooth, creamy mouthfeel. It's a small addition that really transforms the whole drink.
But not everyone is comfortable consuming raw egg whites. If you're concerned or would just rather skip it, the good news is that you can still enjoy a whiskey sour without the egg added at all. Another good option is to use pasteurized egg whites, which lowers the risk associated with using raw eggs. For a vegan alternative, aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas) is a good swap. It whips and froths just like a standard egg white, and has little to no noticeable flavor.
If you do go the raw egg white route, make sure your eggs are fresh and stored properly in the refrigerator before using. A quick dry shake builds a strong foam before ice is added in, so don't skip this step.
How to change up a whiskey sour with egg white foam
While the whiskey sour is a classic cocktail, that doesn't mean you can't add your own unique twist. We love bourbon in the drink, but you can also use rye whiskey for a sharper flavor, Irish whiskey for a more subtle flavor, or other spirits like Scotch, rum, or tequila as preferred.
You can also play around with the citrus component. Swap in blood orange, orange, grapefruit, or even a splash of lime juice for a fun twist on the original. The sweetener can also be substituted. If you're short on time, agave or maple syrup can be a quick addition in the place of simple syrup, or take some additional time and prepare a honey, thyme, vanilla, chamomile, or other infused syrup for an aromatic boost in flavor.
In warmer months, fresh fruit is an easy way to brighten things up. Muddled berries, passionfruit puree, fresh cherries, peaches, or pineapple add sweetness and a seasonal touch. The key is balance — adjust the simple syrup and/or citrus amount to keep the drink humming.