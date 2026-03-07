Whiskey Sour Cocktail With Egg White Foam Recipe

While the whiskey sour might be trending on modern cocktail menus, it's actually a classic that dates back to the mid-1800s. British sailors created citrus-based "sours" as a way to make spirits more palatable, while also helping to prevent scurvy on long voyages. Like most early cocktails, the recipe for a sour is fairly simple: It's made with a mix of alcohol, citrus, and sugar for a balanced flavor that goes down easy. Over time, the addition of egg white foam gave the drink a more sophisticated touch.

Once bartenders started adding an egg white to the drink, it transformed it from something simple to a cocktail that's silky and refined. That creamy, foamy top provides a polished look and luscious mouthfeel, which is why it's become a staple on high-end cocktail menus today. Flavor-wise, bourbon brings warmth, along with notes of vanilla and caramel for additional depth and sweetness. Fresh lemon juice adds a bright acidity, with simple syrup to soften the intensity. It's a refreshing drink that's just as well-suited to summer gatherings as it is to cozy winter evenings at home.